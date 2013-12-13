Editor: Malcolm Davidson +44 20 7542 6958

Global Picture Desk: + 65 6870 3775

Global Graphics Desk: + 65 6870 3595

(All times GMT / ET)

Receive this schedule by email:

mediaexpress.reuters.com

TOP STORIES

Stocks depressed, dollar up on Fed taper talk

LONDON - Global equities head for the biggest two-week drop since June and the dollar hit 5-year highs versus the yen on concern that the U.S. Federal Reserve could start scaling back stimulus as soon as next week. (MARKETS-GLOBAL/ (WRAPUP 6), moved, by Toni Vorobyova, 585 words)

Peugeot shares tumble as GM offloads stake

PARIS - PSA Peugeot Citroen shares fall 11 percent for a 23 percent four-day drop after General Motors sells its 7 percent stake in the struggling French carmaker in a private placement to institutional investors. (PEUGEOT-GM/SHARES (UPDATE 2), expect by 1000 GMT/5 AM ET, by Blaise Robinson and James Regan, 600 words)

Deutsche Bank under scrutiny in gold price-fixing probe

FRANKFURT - German banking regulator Bafin has demanded documents from Deutsche Bank as part of a probe into suspected manipulation of benchmark gold and silver prices by banks, the Financial Times reports, citing sources. (METALS-PROBE-DEUTSCHEBANK/ (UPDATE 1), expect by 1100 GMT/6 AM ET, by Jonathan Gould, 350 words)

Ireland prepares to complete its bailout

DUBLIN - Three years after going cap in hand to international lenders, Ireland prepares to leave its bailout behind in a major landmark for a euro zone trying to draw a line under its debt crisis. (IRELAND-BAILOUT/, expect by 1130 GMT/6.30 AM ET, by Conor Humphries and Sam Cage, 400 words)

INSIGHT

China CCTV Starbucks report set off storm inside network

BEIJING - A China state television investigative report accusing Starbucks of overcharging local customers for coffee triggered enormous disquiet among journalists at the network and even some soul-searching after it aired. (CHINA-CCTV/ (INSIGHT, PICTURE), moved, by Megha Rajagopalan, 1,230 words)

INVESTMENT

Investors face low return world in 2014

LONDON - Is 3 percent the new 8 percent? Institutional investors such as pension funds and insurers have typically built in return assumptions of 8 percent, but this may no longer be realistic and investors will need to recalibrate going into 2014. (INVESTMENT-RETURN/ (ANALYSIS), expect by 1400 GMT/9 AM ET, by Natsuko Waki, 800 words)

EU banking watchdog warns of risks from Bitcoin

LONDON - People using Bitcoins are on their own when it comes to losses, the European Union's banking watchdog says in a formal warning to consumers on the risks of using unregulated online currencies. (EU/BITCOIN, moved, by Huw Jones, 400 words)

Asia-Pacific M&A volume falls for 3rd year, deal size grows

HONG KONG - Asia-Pacific M&A volumes fall 3.3 percent this year, recording the smallest annual tally in four years with stock market volatility hitting the confidence of buyers. (ASIA-DEALS/LEAGUETABLE, moved, by Denny Thomas, 500 words)

Asia FX carry trade returns but hostage to volatility

SINGAPORE - The currency carry trade is making a slow comeback in Asia although, unlike its popular pre-crisis version, punters are more selective in their investment targets for fear that market volatility could leave them with losses. (MARKETS-ASIA/CARRY (ANALYSIS, PICTURE), moved, by Vidya Ranganathan, 1,200 words)

+ See also:

- MARKETS-JAPAN/CARRY, moved, by Amy Sawitta Lefevre, 700 words

ECONOMY

Deal to quell budget wars sails through U.S. House

WASHINGTON - A breakthrough budget deal that avoids a government shutdown in January and blunts automatic spending cuts easily wins passage in the U.S. House of Representatives, laying the groundwork for two years free of funding crises. (USA-FISCAL/ (UPDATE 3, TV), moved, by David Lawder and Richard Cowan, 1,000 words)

BoE's Haldane: not time to slam brakes on housing market

LONDON - The recovery in Britain's housing market is taking hold across the country but it is too early for strong intervention to prevent any bubbles, a senior Bank of England official says. (BOE-HALDANE/HOUSING, moved, 150 words)

UK accounting body wants to lighten the load of boilerplate

LONDON - Company reports will continue to balloon with irrelevant disclosures unless regulators are clearer on what can be left out, an international accounting body says. (BRITAIN-ACCOUNTING/, moved, by Huw Jones, 325 words)

COMPANIES

RSA chief quits as insurer warns on profit again

LONDON - RSA Insurance Chief Executive Simon Lee resigns after the insurer issues a third profit warning and flags a possible hit to its dividend from a capital hole at its Irish business. (RSA-WARNING/ (UPDATE 2), moved, by Simon Jessop, 375 words)

Sberbank exposure to Ukraine not critical, can absorb losses

MOSCOW - Sberbank, Russia's largest bank, sees no threat to its business from the political upheaval in Ukraine for now and will be able to absorb losses there thanks to its strong capital base, Chief Executive German Gref tells Reuters. (SBERBANK-INTERVIEW/ (PICTURE, TV), moved, by Katya Golubkova and Oksana Kobzeva, 760 words)

As UK grocers go local, investors see convenient benefits

LONDON - A shift in strategy by Britain's major grocers, to focus on small local stores that offer higher returns than big supermarkets, is allowing them to cut capital expenditure plans - and dangle the prospect of tasty returns for shareholders. (BRITAIN-RETAIL/GROCERS (PICTURE), moved, by James Davey, 820 words)

Cheap Indian phone brand Micromax aims to go global

NEW DELHI/MUMBAI - India's Micromax, which has become the country's No. 2 smartphone brand just five years after selling its first handset - a $30 made-in-China model - is looking to go upmarket and overseas. (INDIA-MICROMAX/ (PICTURE, TV), moved, by Devidutta Tripathy and Aradhana Aravindan, 800 words)