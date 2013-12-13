Editor: Malcolm Davidson +44 20 7542 6958
TOP STORIES
Stocks depressed, dollar up on Fed taper talk
LONDON - Global equities head for the biggest two-week drop
since June and the dollar hit 5-year highs versus the yen on
concern that the U.S. Federal Reserve could start scaling back
stimulus as soon as next week. (MARKETS-GLOBAL/ (WRAPUP 6),
moved, by Toni Vorobyova, 585 words)
Peugeot shares tumble as GM offloads stake
PARIS - PSA Peugeot Citroen shares fall 11 percent for a 23
percent four-day drop after General Motors sells its 7 percent
stake in the struggling French carmaker in a private placement
to institutional investors. (PEUGEOT-GM/SHARES (UPDATE 2),
expect by 1000 GMT/5 AM ET, by Blaise Robinson and James Regan,
600 words)
Deutsche Bank under scrutiny in gold price-fixing probe
FRANKFURT - German banking regulator Bafin has demanded
documents from Deutsche Bank as part of a probe into suspected
manipulation of benchmark gold and silver prices by banks, the
Financial Times reports, citing sources.
(METALS-PROBE-DEUTSCHEBANK/ (UPDATE 1), expect by 1100 GMT/6 AM
ET, by Jonathan Gould, 350 words)
Ireland prepares to complete its bailout
DUBLIN - Three years after going cap in hand to
international lenders, Ireland prepares to leave its bailout
behind in a major landmark for a euro zone trying to draw a line
under its debt crisis. (IRELAND-BAILOUT/, expect by 1130
GMT/6.30 AM ET, by Conor Humphries and Sam Cage, 400 words)
INSIGHT
China CCTV Starbucks report set off storm inside network
BEIJING - A China state television investigative report
accusing Starbucks of overcharging local customers for coffee
triggered enormous disquiet among journalists at the network and
even some soul-searching after it aired. (CHINA-CCTV/ (INSIGHT,
PICTURE), moved, by Megha Rajagopalan, 1,230 words)
INVESTMENT
Investors face low return world in 2014
LONDON - Is 3 percent the new 8 percent? Institutional
investors such as pension funds and insurers have typically
built in return assumptions of 8 percent, but this may no longer
be realistic and investors will need to recalibrate going into
2014. (INVESTMENT-RETURN/ (ANALYSIS), expect by 1400 GMT/9 AM
ET, by Natsuko Waki, 800 words)
EU banking watchdog warns of risks from Bitcoin
LONDON - People using Bitcoins are on their own when it
comes to losses, the European Union's banking watchdog says in a
formal warning to consumers on the risks of using unregulated
online currencies. (EU/BITCOIN, moved, by Huw Jones, 400 words)
Asia-Pacific M&A volume falls for 3rd year, deal size grows
HONG KONG - Asia-Pacific M&A volumes fall 3.3 percent this
year, recording the smallest annual tally in four years with
stock market volatility hitting the confidence of buyers.
(ASIA-DEALS/LEAGUETABLE, moved, by Denny Thomas, 500 words)
Asia FX carry trade returns but hostage to volatility
SINGAPORE - The currency carry trade is making a slow
comeback in Asia although, unlike its popular pre-crisis
version, punters are more selective in their investment targets
for fear that market volatility could leave them with losses.
(MARKETS-ASIA/CARRY (ANALYSIS, PICTURE), moved, by Vidya
Ranganathan, 1,200 words)
+ See also:
- MARKETS-JAPAN/CARRY, moved, by Amy Sawitta Lefevre, 700
words
ECONOMY
Deal to quell budget wars sails through U.S. House
WASHINGTON - A breakthrough budget deal that avoids a
government shutdown in January and blunts automatic spending
cuts easily wins passage in the U.S. House of Representatives,
laying the groundwork for two years free of funding crises.
(USA-FISCAL/ (UPDATE 3, TV), moved, by David Lawder and Richard
Cowan, 1,000 words)
BoE's Haldane: not time to slam brakes on housing market
LONDON - The recovery in Britain's housing market is taking
hold across the country but it is too early for strong
intervention to prevent any bubbles, a senior Bank of England
official says. (BOE-HALDANE/HOUSING, moved, 150 words)
UK accounting body wants to lighten the load of boilerplate
LONDON - Company reports will continue to balloon with
irrelevant disclosures unless regulators are clearer on what can
be left out, an international accounting body says.
(BRITAIN-ACCOUNTING/, moved, by Huw Jones, 325 words)
COMPANIES
RSA chief quits as insurer warns on profit again
LONDON - RSA Insurance Chief Executive Simon Lee resigns
after the insurer issues a third profit warning and flags a
possible hit to its dividend from a capital hole at its Irish
business. (RSA-WARNING/ (UPDATE 2), moved, by Simon Jessop, 375
words)
Sberbank exposure to Ukraine not critical, can absorb losses
MOSCOW - Sberbank, Russia's largest bank, sees no threat to
its business from the political upheaval in Ukraine for now and
will be able to absorb losses there thanks to its strong capital
base, Chief Executive German Gref tells Reuters.
(SBERBANK-INTERVIEW/ (PICTURE, TV), moved, by Katya Golubkova
and Oksana Kobzeva, 760 words)
As UK grocers go local, investors see convenient benefits
LONDON - A shift in strategy by Britain's major grocers, to
focus on small local stores that offer higher returns than big
supermarkets, is allowing them to cut capital expenditure plans
- and dangle the prospect of tasty returns for shareholders.
(BRITAIN-RETAIL/GROCERS (PICTURE), moved, by James Davey, 820
words)
Cheap Indian phone brand Micromax aims to go global
NEW DELHI/MUMBAI - India's Micromax, which has become the
country's No. 2 smartphone brand just five years after selling
its first handset - a $30 made-in-China model - is looking to go
upmarket and overseas. (INDIA-MICROMAX/ (PICTURE, TV), moved, by
Devidutta Tripathy and Aradhana Aravindan, 800 words)