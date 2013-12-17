Editor: Malcolm Davidson +44 20 7542 6958

Global Picture Desk: + 65 6870 3775

Global Graphics Desk: + 65 6870 3595

(All times GMT / ET)

Receive this schedule by email:

mediaexpress.reuters.com

TOP STORIES

GlaxoSmithKline overhauls sales practices after scandals

LONDON - GlaxoSmithKline will stop paying doctors to promote its products at events and remove individual sales targets for its marketing staff in a first for the drugs industry looking to recover from scandals over improper sales practices. (GLAXOSMITHKLINE-PAYMENT/ (UPDATE 3), expect by 1130 GMT/6.30 AM ET, by Ben Hirschler, 650 words)

Ukraine leader seeks cash from Russia, faces protest in Kiev

MOSCOW - Ukraine's president hopes to secure loans from Russia which could help fend off an economic crisis but fuel protests for "selling" the country to its former Soviet masters (UKRAINE/ (UPDATE 2), expect by 1130 GMT/6.30 AM ET, TV, PICTURES, by Darya Korsunskaya and Timothy Heritage, 700 words)

Investors tread cautiously as Fed prepares to meet

LONDON - European shares and bonds get off to a weak start and the dollar hovers cautiously, as the Federal Reserve prepares to kick-off a two-day meeting that will determine the fate of its long-running stimulus programme. (MARKETS-GLOBAL/ (WRAPUP 3 ) expect by 1000 GMT/5 AM ET, by Marc Jones, 700 words)

INSIGHT & ANALYSIS

The Luxembourg tax break that helps firms profit from loss

LONDON - Luxembourg is known for its generous tax policies, but one rule lets companies cut their income taxes using costs that they haven't actually borne - a break offered by almost no other state. (LUXEMBOURG-TAX/ (INSIGHT, PIX), expect by 1000 GMT/5 AM ET, by Tom Bergin, 2,000 words)

Hinkley nuclear deal marries French, British ambitions

PARIS/LONDON - Hinkley Point C, the first nuclear plant order in Europe since the 2011 Fukushima disaster, is the fruit of a decade-long process of reconciling two grand national ambitions: Britain's need to avert a power crisis, and France's need to keep its nuclear industry alive with export contracts. (NUCLEAR-BRITAIN/FRANCE, moved, by Geert De Clercq and Karolin Schaps, 1,500 words)

Megaproject tails wag the Big Oil dog

LONDON - The biggest oil and gas projects have become exponentially more costly, complex and unpredictable, outpacing growth in financial firepower among the tiny handful of companies with the ability to develop them. (OIL-COMPANIES/PROJECTS, expect by 1400 GMT/10 AM ET, by Andrew Callus, 1,000 words)

ECONOMY

Australia staring at debt 'mountain' as economy slows

SYDNEY - Just three months in power Australia's Liberal National government has abandoned all thought of returning to a budget surplus and predicted deficits as far as the eye can see, heralding sober times ahead for the resource-rich country. (AUSTRALIA-ECONOMY/ (UPDATE 1), moving shortly, by Wayne Cole, 800 words)

Turkey detains ministers' sons, businessmen in graft probe

ISTANBUL - Turkish police detain the sons of three cabinet ministers and several well-known businessmen as part of investigations into alleged corruption, in a challenge for Prime Minister Tayyip Erdogan's government months ahead of elections (TURKEY-CORRUPTION/ (UPDATE 2), expect by 1100 GMT, by Daren Butler)

New Zealand house prices may offer clues to QE exit

WELLINGTON - When central bankers in Washington, London and Frankfurt plan their exits from ultra-loose monetary policies, an unlikely indicator may prove influential: house prices in New Zealand. (NEWZEALAND-ECONOMY/HOUSING , moved, by Gyles Beckford, 800 words)

India to keep gold import curbs despite easing trade gap

MUMBAI/NEW DELHI - India will keep a tight leash on gold imports despite a recent improvement in its trade deficit and lobbying by a bullion industry struggling with high premiums and a supply crunch. (GOLD-INDIA/, moved, by Siddesh Mayenkar and Manoj Kumar, 600 words)

COMPANIES

Renault leads gains in slow European auto recovery

PARIS - Renault, Toyota and Volkswagen led a 0.9 percent November gain in European car sales, according to industry data, pulling ahead of Fiat, General Motors and Ford in a slowly recovering market. (EUROPE CARSALES/ (UPDATE 1), expect by 1030 GMT/5.30 AM ET, by Laurence Frost, 500 words)

Chile's CFR accuses S.Africa pension fund of 'protectionism'

JOHANNESBURG - Chile's CFR Pharmaceuticals accuses South Africa's state pension fund of 'protectionism' for opposing its $1.2 billion bid for drugmaker Adcock Ingram, the latest cross-border deal to meet resistance from Pretoria. (ADCOCK-CFR/ (UPDATE 2), expect by 1130 GMT/6.30 EST, by David Dolan and Tiisetso Motsoeneng, 550 words)

Fonterra challenged in China's growing milk powder market

SHANGHAI/WELLINGTON - Milk powder buyers in China are starting to cut their reliance on New Zealand's Fonterra, opening the way for U.S. and European firms to break the dairy giant's grip on an infant milk formula market set to double to $25 billion by 2017. (CHINA-DAIRY/FONTERRA (PIX), moved, by Adam Jourdan and Naomi Tajitsu, 1300 words)

Brewers eye AB InBev as deadline looms for S.Korea's OB

HONG KONG/NEW YORK - Another beer battle is brewing in Asia. The target is South Korea's Oriental Brewery, with all eyes in the beer and banking world on Anheuser-Busch InBev and whether it plans to bid for the company it previously owned. (SALE-OB/ , moved, by Stephen Aldred and Martinne Geller, 700 words)