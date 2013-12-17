Editor: Malcolm Davidson +44 20 7542 6958
TOP STORIES
GlaxoSmithKline overhauls sales practices after scandals
LONDON - GlaxoSmithKline will stop paying doctors to promote
its products at events and remove individual sales targets for
its marketing staff in a first for the drugs industry looking to
recover from scandals over improper sales practices.
(GLAXOSMITHKLINE-PAYMENT/ (UPDATE 3), expect by 1130 GMT/6.30 AM
ET, by Ben Hirschler, 650 words)
Ukraine leader seeks cash from Russia, faces protest in Kiev
MOSCOW - Ukraine's president hopes to secure loans from
Russia which could help fend off an economic crisis but fuel
protests for "selling" the country to its former Soviet masters
(UKRAINE/ (UPDATE 2), expect by 1130 GMT/6.30 AM ET, TV,
PICTURES, by Darya Korsunskaya and Timothy Heritage, 700 words)
Investors tread cautiously as Fed prepares to meet
LONDON - European shares and bonds get off to a weak start
and the dollar hovers cautiously, as the Federal Reserve
prepares to kick-off a two-day meeting that will determine the
fate of its long-running stimulus programme. (MARKETS-GLOBAL/
(WRAPUP 3 ) expect by 1000 GMT/5 AM ET, by Marc Jones, 700
words)
INSIGHT & ANALYSIS
The Luxembourg tax break that helps firms profit from loss
LONDON - Luxembourg is known for its generous tax policies,
but one rule lets companies cut their income taxes using costs
that they haven't actually borne - a break offered by almost no
other state. (LUXEMBOURG-TAX/ (INSIGHT, PIX), expect by 1000
GMT/5 AM ET, by Tom Bergin, 2,000 words)
Hinkley nuclear deal marries French, British ambitions
PARIS/LONDON - Hinkley Point C, the first nuclear plant
order in Europe since the 2011 Fukushima disaster, is the fruit
of a decade-long process of reconciling two grand national
ambitions: Britain's need to avert a power crisis, and France's
need to keep its nuclear industry alive with export contracts.
(NUCLEAR-BRITAIN/FRANCE, moved, by Geert De Clercq and Karolin
Schaps, 1,500 words)
Megaproject tails wag the Big Oil dog
LONDON - The biggest oil and gas projects have become
exponentially more costly, complex and unpredictable, outpacing
growth in financial firepower among the tiny handful of
companies with the ability to develop them.
(OIL-COMPANIES/PROJECTS, expect by 1400 GMT/10 AM ET, by Andrew
Callus, 1,000 words)
ECONOMY
Australia staring at debt 'mountain' as economy slows
SYDNEY - Just three months in power Australia's Liberal
National government has abandoned all thought of returning to a
budget surplus and predicted deficits as far as the eye can see,
heralding sober times ahead for the resource-rich country.
(AUSTRALIA-ECONOMY/ (UPDATE 1), moving shortly, by Wayne Cole,
800 words)
Turkey detains ministers' sons, businessmen in graft probe
ISTANBUL - Turkish police detain the sons of three cabinet
ministers and several well-known businessmen as part of
investigations into alleged corruption, in a challenge for Prime
Minister Tayyip Erdogan's government months ahead of elections
(TURKEY-CORRUPTION/ (UPDATE 2), expect by 1100 GMT, by Daren
Butler)
New Zealand house prices may offer clues to QE exit
WELLINGTON - When central bankers in Washington, London and
Frankfurt plan their exits from ultra-loose monetary policies,
an unlikely indicator may prove influential: house prices in New
Zealand. (NEWZEALAND-ECONOMY/HOUSING , moved, by Gyles Beckford,
800 words)
India to keep gold import curbs despite easing trade gap
MUMBAI/NEW DELHI - India will keep a tight leash on gold
imports despite a recent improvement in its trade deficit and
lobbying by a bullion industry struggling with high premiums and
a supply crunch. (GOLD-INDIA/, moved, by Siddesh Mayenkar and
Manoj Kumar, 600 words)
COMPANIES
Renault leads gains in slow European auto recovery
PARIS - Renault, Toyota and Volkswagen led a 0.9 percent
November gain in European car sales, according to industry data,
pulling ahead of Fiat, General Motors and Ford in a slowly
recovering market. (EUROPE CARSALES/ (UPDATE 1), expect by 1030
GMT/5.30 AM ET, by Laurence Frost, 500 words)
Chile's CFR accuses S.Africa pension fund of 'protectionism'
JOHANNESBURG - Chile's CFR Pharmaceuticals accuses South
Africa's state pension fund of 'protectionism' for opposing its
$1.2 billion bid for drugmaker Adcock Ingram, the latest
cross-border deal to meet resistance from Pretoria. (ADCOCK-CFR/
(UPDATE 2), expect by 1130 GMT/6.30 EST, by David Dolan and
Tiisetso Motsoeneng, 550 words)
Fonterra challenged in China's growing milk powder market
SHANGHAI/WELLINGTON - Milk powder buyers in China are
starting to cut their reliance on New Zealand's Fonterra,
opening the way for U.S. and European firms to break the dairy
giant's grip on an infant milk formula market set to double to
$25 billion by 2017. (CHINA-DAIRY/FONTERRA (PIX), moved, by Adam
Jourdan and Naomi Tajitsu, 1300 words)
Brewers eye AB InBev as deadline looms for S.Korea's OB
HONG KONG/NEW YORK - Another beer battle is brewing in Asia.
The target is South Korea's Oriental Brewery, with all eyes in
the beer and banking world on Anheuser-Busch InBev and whether
it plans to bid for the company it previously owned. (SALE-OB/ ,
moved, by Stephen Aldred and Martinne Geller, 700 words)