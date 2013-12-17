Editor: Malcolm Davidson +44 20 7542 6958
TOP STORIES
The Luxembourg tax break that helps firms profit from loss
LONDON - Luxembourg is known for its generous tax policies,
but one rule lets companies cut their income taxes using costs
that they haven't actually borne - a break offered by almost no
other state. (LUXEMBOURG-TAX/ (INSIGHT, PIX), moved, by Tom
Bergin, 2,000 words)
GlaxoSmithKline overhauls sales practices after scandals
LONDON - GlaxoSmithKline will stop paying doctors to promote
its products at events and remove individual sales targets for
its marketing staff in a first for the drugs industry looking to
recover from scandals over improper sales practices.
(GLAXOSMITHKLINE-PAYMENT/ (UPDATE 3), moved, by Ben Hirschler,
650 words)
Ukraine boosted by Russia oil supply deal, seeks loan
MOSCOW - Russia has agreed to resume oil supplies to a
refinery in Ukraine, traders say, in a sign Moscow is ready to
reward the country's president for spurning a trade deal with
Europe in favour of ties with its former Soviet master.
(UKRAINE/ (UPDATE 2), moved, pictures, by Darya Korsunskaya and
Timothy Heritage, 700 words)
German investor morale hits highest level since April 2006
MANNHEIM, Germany - German analyst and investor sentiment
leapt in December, hitting its highest level in nearly eight
years and suggesting growth in Europe's largest economy will
pick up next year. (GERMANY-ZEW/ (Update 2), moved, by Sakari
Suoninen and Eva Taylor, 600 words)
MARKETS
European shares dip, dollar steady as Fed meeting nears
LONDON - Nerves are jangling in financial markets ahead of a
two-day U.S. Federal Reserve meeting that investors hope will
finally clear up when it plans to start winding down its huge
stimulus programme. (MARKETS-GLOBAL/ (WRAPUP 5) moving shortly,
by Marc Jones, 800 words)
INSIGHT & ANALYSIS
Hinkley nuclear deal marries French, British ambitions
PARIS/LONDON - Hinkley Point C, the first nuclear plant
order in Europe since the 2011 Fukushima disaster, is the fruit
of a decade-long process of reconciling two grand national
ambitions: Britain's need to avert a power crisis, and France's
need to keep its nuclear industry alive with export contracts.
(NUCLEAR-BRITAIN/FRANCE, moved, by Geert De Clercq and Karolin
Schaps, 1,500 words)
Mega-project tails wag the Big Oil dog
LONDON - The biggest oil and gas projects have become
exponentially more costly, complex and unpredictable, outpacing
growth in financial firepower among the tiny handful of
companies with the ability to develop them.
(OIL-COMPANIES/PROJECTS, moved, by Andrew Callus, 1,000 words)
ECONOMY
U.S. consumer prices flat as gasoline falls
WASHINGTON - U.S. consumer prices were flat in November, but
a bounce back in the annual inflation rate from a four-year low
will probably give the Federal Reserve cover to start dialling
back its massive monetary stimulus. (USA-ECONOMY (WRAPUP 1),
expect by 1400 GMT/9 AM ET, by Lucia Mutikani, 500 words)
Euro zone tries to sort out how to fund bank closures
BRUSSELS - Euro zone finance ministers meet in Brussels to
try to decide how to fund the closing down of banks, a key issue
for a broader agreement on how to deal with failing financial
institutions that is to restore investor confidence in the
sector (EU-BANKS, expect by 1500 GMT/10 AM ET, by Jan
Strupczewski, 700 words)
Turkey detains ministers' sons, businessmen in graft probe
ISTANBUL - Turkish police detain the sons of three cabinet
ministers and several well-known businessmen as part of
investigations into alleged corruption, in a challenge for Prime
Minister Tayyip Erdogan's government months ahead of elections
(TURKEY-CORRUPTION/ (UPDATE 2), moved, by Daren Butler)
COMPANIES
JP Morgan, Deutsche ban multi-dealer chat rooms - sources
LONDON - JP Morgan Chase and Deutsche Bank are banning the
use of multi-dealer online chat rooms, sources familiar with the
plans told Reuters, as banks crack down on inappropriate
communications by staff following a string of scandals.
(JPMORGAN-CHATROOMS/ (UPDATE 1), moved, by Jamie McGeever,500
words)
Europe set to launch drone programme
BRUSSELS/BERLIN - After many false starts, Europe looks
ready to back plans for a drone development programme aimed at
cutting its reliance on U.S. and Israeli rivals and bolstering
its position in the industry (EU-DRONES/ (PICTURE), moved, by
Adrian Croft and Sabine Siebold, 1,000 words)
Renault leads gains in slow European auto recovery
PARIS - Renault, Toyota and Volkswagen led a 0.9 percent
November gain in European car sales, according to industry data,
pulling ahead of Fiat, General Motors and Ford in a slowly
recovering market. (EUROPE-CARSALES/ (UPDATE 1), moved by
Laurence Frost, 500 words)
Chile's CFR accuses S.Africa pension fund of 'protectionism'
JOHANNESBURG - Chile's CFR Pharmaceuticals accuses South
Africa's state pension fund of 'protectionism' for opposing its
$1.2 billion bid for drugmaker Adcock Ingram, the latest
cross-border deal to meet resistance from Pretoria. (ADCOCK-CFR/
(UPDATE 2), moved, by David Dolan and Tiisetso Motsoeneng, 550
words)
Fonterra challenged in China's growing milk powder market
SHANGHAI/WELLINGTON - Milk powder buyers in China are
starting to cut their reliance on New Zealand's Fonterra,
opening the way for U.S. and European firms to break the dairy
giant's grip on an infant milk formula market set to double to
$25 billion by 2017. (CHINA-DAIRY/FONTERRA (PIX), moved, by Adam
Jourdan and Naomi Tajitsu, 1300 words)
Brewers eye AB InBev as deadline looms for S.Korea's OB
HONG KONG/NEW YORK - Another beer battle is brewing in Asia.
The target is South Korea's Oriental Brewery, with all eyes in
the beer and banking world on Anheuser-Busch InBev and whether
it plans to bid for the company it previously owned. (SALE-OB/ ,
moved, by Stephen Aldred and Martinne Geller, 700 words)