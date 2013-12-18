Editor: Malcolm Davidson +44 20 7542 6958
TOP STORIES
Euro zone agrees on bank closure funding; union in sight
BRUSSELS - Euro zone finance ministers make progress on some
details of a plan to close banks, paving the way for completion
of a euro zone 'banking union' that aims to restore confidence
in the financial sector and boost growth. (EU BANKS/ (UPDATE 1),
moved, by Jan Strupczewski and Martin Santa, 500 words)
Merkel urges partners to tackle euro currency union flaws
BERLIN - In first speech of her third term, German
Chancellor Angela Merkel urges partners to tackle flaws of
Europe's currency union by agreeing binding economic reform
contracts and pressing ahead with politically-sensitive changes
to the bloc's treaty. (GERMANY-MERKEL/ (UPDATE 1, PIX, TV),
expect by 1000 GMT/5 AM ET, by Noah Barkin, 400 words)
German business morale highest since April 2012
BERLIN - German business morale hits highest level since
April 2012, in latest sign growth in Europe's largest economy
could accelerate next year. (GERMANY-IFO/ (UPDATE 1), expect by
1000 GMT/5 AM ET, by Michelle Martin, 400 words)
Fed faces tough call on bond buying as economy strengthens
WASHINGTON - The Federal Reserve will decide on Wednesday
whether the U.S. economy is finally resilient enough to
withstand less policy support, or whether it is prudent to wait
a bit longer. (USA FED/ (WRAPUP 1), moved, by Jonathan Spicer,
500 words)
MARKETS
German data lifts European shares as Fed decision looms
LONDON - Encouraging data from Germany helps European shares
as financial markets count down the final hours to the Federal
Reserve's keenly-awaited decision on the fate of its massive
stimulus programme (MARKETS-GLOBAL/ (WRAPUP 4) expect by 1000
GMT/5 AM ET, by Marc Jones, 700 words)
INVESTMENT
Asia business sentiment falls in Q4 as global worries weigh
SEOUL - Business sentiment among Asia's top companies drops
sharply in the fourth quarter, extending last quarter's
declines, with global economic uncertainty and rising costs
weighing on the region's firms, a Thomson Reuters/INSEAD survey
shows. (ASIA-COMPANIES/SENTIMENT (UPDATE 1, PIX, TV GRAPHIC)
China's equities seen overtaking India's in 2014
HONG KONG - Chinese shares may be poised to become an
unlikely star of Asian emerging markets in 2014, outshining
India, thanks to cheap valuations and optimism about reforms.
(STOCKS-CHINA/INDIA (ANALYSIS), moved, by Clement Tan, 900
words)
ECONOMY
UK jobless rate plunges to 7.4 pct, lowest in 4-1/2 years
LONDON - Britain's unemployment rate tumbles to its lowest
level in four-and-a-half years, fast approaching the Bank of
England's threshold level for considering a hike in interest
rates. (BRITAIN-JOBS/ (UPDATE 1), expect by 1100 GMT/6 AM ET,
600 words)
+ See also:
- BRITAIN BOE/, moved, 400 words)
Russia's bet on Ukraine carries economic and political risks
MOSCOW - Russia's bailout of Ukraine could become a heavy
political and financial burden for Vladimir Putin if his own
country's economy continues to stutter (UKRAINE/RUSSIA-BAILOUT,
expect by 1330 GMT/8.30 AM ET, by Lidia Kelly and Maya
Nikolaeva, 700 words
+ See also:
- UKRAINE/(UPDATE 2), expect by 1200 GMT/7 AM ET, TV,
PICTURES, by Richard Balmforth and Gabriela Baczynska, 600 words
Japan exports rise but trade gap widens on weak yen
TOKYO - Japan's exports rise for a ninth consecutive month
in November, led by car shipments to the United States and
China, a sign the weak yen and a recovery in global demand are
energizing a major growth driver in the world's third-biggest
economy. (JAPAN-ECONOMY/TRADE (UPDATE 2), moved, by Tetsushi
Kajimoto, 500 words)
India talks tough on inflation, but keeps rates on hold
MUMBAI - India's central bank unexpectedly keeps its policy
interest rate on hold but maintains its tough rhetoric against
surging inflation, warning it can act at any time if needed if
the economy continues to struggle. (INDIA-ECONOMY/CBANK (UPDATE
2), moved, by Suvashree Dey Choudhury and Rafael Nam, 777 words)
China home prices post record annual surge
BEIJING - China's home prices rise at their quickest annual
pace on record in November, but the third consecutive monthly
decline suggests that government tightening measures are
starting to bite and could temper gains next year.
(CHINA-PROPERTY/PRICES, (UPDATE 1), moved, 500 words)
COMPANIES
Lloyds Bank set for return to private ownership in 2014
LONDON - Lloyds Bank looks set to return to full private
ownership in 2014 but its part-nationalised rival Royal Bank of
Scotland still has several hurdles to overcome before it regains
its independence. (LLOYDS-RBS, expect by 1430 GMT/9.30 AM ET, by
Matt Scuffham, 600 words)
Galeries Lafayette in talks over UK's House of Fraser
French department store group Galeries Lafayette is in talks
to buy its British counterpart House of Fraser, according to two
industry sources. (GALERIESLAFAYETTE-HOUSEOFFRASER/, expect by
1000 GMT/5 AM ET, by Dominique Vidalon, James Davey and Neil
Maidment, 500 words)
TUI swings to net profit as restructuring pays off
HANNOVER, Germany - German travel and tourism group TUI
reports an unexpected net profit for the 2012/13 financial year
and says it will resume dividend payments, thanks to British and
German demand for holidays and restructuring measures.
(TUIAG-RESULTS (UPDATE 2), expect by 1130 GMT/6.30 AM ET, by
Victoria Bryan, 700 words)