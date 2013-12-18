Editor: Malcolm Davidson +44 20 7542 6958

TOP STORIES

Euro zone agrees on bank closure funding; union in sight

BRUSSELS - Euro zone finance ministers make progress on some details of a plan to close banks, paving the way for completion of a euro zone 'banking union' that aims to restore confidence in the financial sector and boost growth. (EU BANKS/ (UPDATE 1), moved, by Jan Strupczewski and Martin Santa, 500 words)

Merkel urges partners to tackle euro currency union flaws

BERLIN - In first speech of her third term, German Chancellor Angela Merkel urges partners to tackle flaws of Europe's currency union by agreeing binding economic reform contracts and pressing ahead with politically-sensitive changes to the bloc's treaty. (GERMANY-MERKEL/ (UPDATE 1, PIX, TV), expect by 1000 GMT/5 AM ET, by Noah Barkin, 400 words)

German business morale highest since April 2012

BERLIN - German business morale hits highest level since April 2012, in latest sign growth in Europe's largest economy could accelerate next year. (GERMANY-IFO/ (UPDATE 1), expect by 1000 GMT/5 AM ET, by Michelle Martin, 400 words)

Fed faces tough call on bond buying as economy strengthens

WASHINGTON - The Federal Reserve will decide on Wednesday whether the U.S. economy is finally resilient enough to withstand less policy support, or whether it is prudent to wait a bit longer. (USA FED/ (WRAPUP 1), moved, by Jonathan Spicer, 500 words)

MARKETS

German data lifts European shares as Fed decision looms

LONDON - Encouraging data from Germany helps European shares as financial markets count down the final hours to the Federal Reserve's keenly-awaited decision on the fate of its massive stimulus programme (MARKETS-GLOBAL/ (WRAPUP 4) expect by 1000 GMT/5 AM ET, by Marc Jones, 700 words)

INVESTMENT

Asia business sentiment falls in Q4 as global worries weigh

SEOUL - Business sentiment among Asia's top companies drops sharply in the fourth quarter, extending last quarter's declines, with global economic uncertainty and rising costs weighing on the region's firms, a Thomson Reuters/INSEAD survey shows. (ASIA-COMPANIES/SENTIMENT (UPDATE 1, PIX, TV GRAPHIC)

China's equities seen overtaking India's in 2014

HONG KONG - Chinese shares may be poised to become an unlikely star of Asian emerging markets in 2014, outshining India, thanks to cheap valuations and optimism about reforms. (STOCKS-CHINA/INDIA (ANALYSIS), moved, by Clement Tan, 900 words)

ECONOMY

UK jobless rate plunges to 7.4 pct, lowest in 4-1/2 years

LONDON - Britain's unemployment rate tumbles to its lowest level in four-and-a-half years, fast approaching the Bank of England's threshold level for considering a hike in interest rates. (BRITAIN-JOBS/ (UPDATE 1), expect by 1100 GMT/6 AM ET, 600 words)

+ See also:

- BRITAIN BOE/, moved, 400 words)

Russia's bet on Ukraine carries economic and political risks

MOSCOW - Russia's bailout of Ukraine could become a heavy political and financial burden for Vladimir Putin if his own country's economy continues to stutter (UKRAINE/RUSSIA-BAILOUT, expect by 1330 GMT/8.30 AM ET, by Lidia Kelly and Maya Nikolaeva, 700 words

+ See also:

- UKRAINE/(UPDATE 2), expect by 1200 GMT/7 AM ET, TV, PICTURES, by Richard Balmforth and Gabriela Baczynska, 600 words

Japan exports rise but trade gap widens on weak yen

TOKYO - Japan's exports rise for a ninth consecutive month in November, led by car shipments to the United States and China, a sign the weak yen and a recovery in global demand are energizing a major growth driver in the world's third-biggest economy. (JAPAN-ECONOMY/TRADE (UPDATE 2), moved, by Tetsushi Kajimoto, 500 words)

India talks tough on inflation, but keeps rates on hold

MUMBAI - India's central bank unexpectedly keeps its policy interest rate on hold but maintains its tough rhetoric against surging inflation, warning it can act at any time if needed if the economy continues to struggle. (INDIA-ECONOMY/CBANK (UPDATE 2), moved, by Suvashree Dey Choudhury and Rafael Nam, 777 words)

China home prices post record annual surge

BEIJING - China's home prices rise at their quickest annual pace on record in November, but the third consecutive monthly decline suggests that government tightening measures are starting to bite and could temper gains next year. (CHINA-PROPERTY/PRICES, (UPDATE 1), moved, 500 words)

COMPANIES

Lloyds Bank set for return to private ownership in 2014

LONDON - Lloyds Bank looks set to return to full private ownership in 2014 but its part-nationalised rival Royal Bank of Scotland still has several hurdles to overcome before it regains its independence. (LLOYDS-RBS, expect by 1430 GMT/9.30 AM ET, by Matt Scuffham, 600 words)

Galeries Lafayette in talks over UK's House of Fraser

French department store group Galeries Lafayette is in talks to buy its British counterpart House of Fraser, according to two industry sources. (GALERIESLAFAYETTE-HOUSEOFFRASER/, expect by 1000 GMT/5 AM ET, by Dominique Vidalon, James Davey and Neil Maidment, 500 words)

TUI swings to net profit as restructuring pays off

HANNOVER, Germany - German travel and tourism group TUI reports an unexpected net profit for the 2012/13 financial year and says it will resume dividend payments, thanks to British and German demand for holidays and restructuring measures. (TUIAG-RESULTS (UPDATE 2), expect by 1130 GMT/6.30 AM ET, by Victoria Bryan, 700 words)