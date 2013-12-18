Editor: Malcolm Davidson +44 20 7542 6958
TOP STORIES
Fed toys with taper, but likely to defer
WASHINGTON - Federal Reserve officials wrapping up a two-day
meeting are likely to underscore their message that interest
rates will stay low long after they begin to reduce bond
purchases. As for tapering their buying, they are likely to
defer action to await confirming signs that the labour market's
recovery has moved to more solid ground. (USA-FED/ (WRAPUP 2),
moved, by Jonathan Spicer, 750 words)
German data lifts shares as Fed decision approaches
LONDON - The dollar and U.S. Treasury yields creep higher
along with world shares, as markets brace for what is expected
to be a very close call on the future of the Federal Reserve's
massive stimulus programme. (MARKETS-GLOBAL/ (WRAPUP 5 ), moved,
by Marc Jones, 850 words)
German business morale hits 18-month high
BERLIN - German business morale improved in December,
hitting its highest level since April 2012, another sign that
growth in Europe's largest economy may accelerate next year
after a relatively subdued 2013. (GERMANY-IFO/ (UPDATE 2),
moved, by Michelle Martin, 600 words)
Germany frustrates Europe with bid to curb banking union
BRUSSELS - Germany stands firm against the use of euro zone
money to back a scheme for tackling troubled banks, dousing
hopes still harboured throughout the euro zone that the bloc
will unite behind its lenders. (EU-BANKINGUNION/ (PIX, TV),
expect by 1500 GMT/10 AM ET, by Robin Emmott and Annika
Breidthardt, 730 words)
+ See also:
- GERMANY-MERKEL/ (UPDATE 1, PIX, TV), moved, by Noah
Barkin, 400 words
INVESTMENT
Funds buy shipping loans from capital-conscious banks
LONDON - After a five-year slump in shipping, investors are
betting on better times by taking over shipowners' debts from
European banks keen to offload troubled loans to bolster their
balance sheets. (SHIPPING-BANKS, moved, by Jonathan Saul, 850
words)
Asia business sentiment falls in Q4 as global worries weigh
SEOUL - Business sentiment among Asia's top companies drops
sharply in the fourth quarter, extending last quarter's
declines, with global economic uncertainty and rising costs
weighing on the region's firms, a Thomson Reuters/INSEAD survey
shows. (ASIA-COMPANIES/SENTIMENT (UPDATE 1, PIX, TV GRAPHIC)
China's equities seen overtaking India's in 2014
HONG KONG - Chinese shares may be poised to become an
unlikely star of Asian emerging markets in 2014, outshining
India, thanks to cheap valuations and optimism about reforms.
(STOCKS-CHINA/INDIA (ANALYSIS), moved, by Clement Tan, 900
words)
ECONOMY
Britain's jobless rate plunges, approaches key BoE level
LONDON - A surprise plunge in Britain's unemployment rate to
its lowest level in four-and-a-half years adds to the challenge
for Bank of England Governor Mark Carney, who wants to put off
an interest rate hike for as long as possible. (BRITAIN-ECONOMY/
(UPDATE 2), expect by 1500 GMT/10 AM ET, by William Schomberg
and David Milliken, 800 words)
Russia's bet on Ukraine carries economic and political risks
MOSCOW - Russia's bailout of Ukraine could become a heavy
political and financial burden for Vladimir Putin if his own
country's economy continues to stutter (UKRAINE/RUSSIA-BAILOUT,
expect by 1400 GMT/9 AM ET, by Lidia Kelly and Maya Nikolaeva,
700 words
+ See also:
- UKRAINE/(UPDATE 2), expect by 1400 GMT/9 AM ET, TV,
PICTURES, by Richard Balmforth and Gabriela Baczynska, 600 words
Italy upbeat on debt plans as foreign demand seen helping
MILAN - Italy's Treasury is confident foreign appetite for
its debt can help counter a likely slowdown in buying by
domestic banks next year, but analysts warn that economic growth
and political stability will be key factors in steering demand.
(ITALY-DEBT/, expect by 1400 GMT/9 AM ET, by Valentina Za and
Luca Trogni, 600 words)
COMPANIES
European retailers hope for Happy Xmas as shoppers return
BERLIN/PARIS - Retailers in Europe hope to celebrate their
best Christmas since the financial crisis, benefiting from a
tentative economic recovery and booming online sales that
successful stores now see as more of an opportunity than a
threat. (EUROPE-RETAIL/CHRISTMAS, expect by 1500 GMT/10 AM ET,
by Emma Thomasson, 1,000 words)
Monte Paschi foundation won't row back on cash call delay
MILAN/ROME - The head of the top investor in troubled
Italian lender Monte dei Paschi di Siena insists a 3 billion
euro ($4.1 billion) rights issue must be delayed until at least
May, rejecting accusations that she risked forcing the bank's
nationalisation. (MONTEPASCHI-FOUNDATION (INTERVIEW), moved, by
Silvia Aloisi and Stefano Bernabei, 700 words)
Telefonica gets 18 months to loosen grip on Brazil market
MADRID - Brazil's antitrust watchdog has given Telefonica 18
months to comply with a ruling to loosen its grip on the
Brazilian mobile market, sources say, time which may help the
Spanish group ward off a growing rebellion over its strategy.
(TELEFONICA-BRAZIL/ (UPDATE1, EXCLUSIVE), moved, by Julien
Toyer, 400 words)
Lloyds Bank set for return to private ownership in 2014
LONDON - Lloyds Bank looks set to return to full private
ownership in 2014 but its part-nationalised rival Royal Bank of
Scotland still has several hurdles to overcome before it regains
its independence. (LLOYDS-RBS, expect by 1430 GMT/9.30 AM ET, by
Matt Scuffham, 600 words)
Galeries Lafayette in talks over UK's House of Fraser
French department store group Galeries Lafayette is in talks
to buy its British counterpart House of Fraser, according to two
industry sources. (GALERIESLAFAYETTE-HOUSEOFFRASER/, moved, by
Dominique Vidalon, James Davey and Neil Maidment, 500 words)
TUI returns to dividends as restructuring continues apace
HANNOVER, Germany - German travel and tourism group TUI says
more work is needed to turn around underperforming cruise and
hotels businesses as it targets underlying profit of 1 billion
euros ($1.4 billion) in two years. (TUIAG-RESULTS (UPDATE 2),
moved, by Victoria Bryan, 700 words)
Long-serving National Bank of Kuwait CEO to retire
KUWAIT - Ibrahim Dabdoub, one of the longest-serving bank
executives in the Middle East, says he will retire from the helm
of National Bank of Kuwait after the lender's next annual
general meeting (KUWAIT-NBK/ (Update 1), expect by 1400 GMT/9 AM
ET, 300 words)