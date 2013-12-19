Editor: Malcolm Davidson +44 20 7542 6958
TOP STORIES
Merkel pushes euro zone for reforms after bank closure deal
BRUSSELS - German Chancellor Angela Merkel presses euro zone
leaders to agree on binding contracts to reform their economies
after EU finance ministers clinch an outline deal on a common
system for closing failed banks (EU-SUMMIT/ (tv, pix), expect by
1600 GMT/11 AM ET, by Paul Taylor, 600 words)
Europe's half-hearted bid to protect its banks
Europe's efforts to form a united front behind euro zone
banks are reaching a climax but many fear that it will fall
short in restoring confidence and may prove flimsy should
another crisis strike. (EU-BANKS/, expect by 1600 GMT/11 AM ET,
by John O'Donnell, 650 words)
+ See also:
- EUROPE-BANKS/RESOLUTIONS, expect by 1630 GMT/11.30 AM ET,
by Ole Mikkelsen, 700 words
European shares rally as Fed sugar-coats taper
LONDON - Shares rally after the U.S. Federal Reserve
sugar-coats its decision to start winding down its crisis-era
stimulus with a promise to keep interest rates at record low
levels even longer than previously signalled. (MARKETS-GLOBAL/
(WRAPUP 5), moved, by Marc Jones, 800 words)
Navigating monetary policy faces new challenges
LONDON - The gradual, global withdrawal of unprecedented
central bank stimulus has officially begun, giving investors a
new and daunting challenge: navigating monetary policy which
will increasingly amount to not much more than mere
words.(MARKETS-FED, expect by 1400 GMT/9 AM ET, by Jamie
McGeever, 440 words)
ECONOMY
U.S. jobless claims rise to near nine-month high
WASHINGTON - The number of Americans filing new claims for
unemployment benefits rose last week to the highest level in
nearly nine months, casting a shadow on the labour market.
(USA-ECONOMY/ (WRAPUP 1), expect by 1400 GMT/9 AM ET, by Lucia
Mutikani, 600 words)
Bernanke's 11th hour pivot eases Yellen's transition
NEW YORK - By moving Federal Reserve policy makers to agree
on reducing their massive bond buying programme during his
next-to-last meeting as chairman, Ben Bernanke has greased the
skids politically for his successor, Janet Yellen, just as the
annual rotation of Fed voters puts more hawks at the table
(USA-FED/YELLEN-OUTLOOK (ANALYSIS), expect by 2000 GMT/3 PM ET,
by Jonathan Spicer and Ann Saphir, 1000 words)
Regulators to soften rules to help revive securitisation
LONDON - Global regulators have softened proposed new rules
for securitisation in a bid to help kick start a financing
method tarnished by the financial crisis. (BASEL-SECURITISATION/
(UPDATE 1), moved, by Huw Jones, 425 words)
Political, election risks to haunt emerging markets in 2014
LONDON - Syria, Iran and elections in every one of the
"fragile five" emerging economies make next year a complex one
for investors hoping to protect themselves against political
risk in developing markets following a hairy 2013.
(EMERGING-POLITICAL/RISK, expect by 1400 GMT/9 AM ET, by Carolyn
Cohn, 950 words)
COMPANIES
Europe's stores hope for better Xmas in fragile recovery
BERLIN/PARIS - Retailers in Europe expect to celebrate their
best Christmas since the financial crisis, benefiting from a
tentative economic recovery, although the rise of e-commerce and
the popularity of discounters is still roiling the industry
(EUROPE-RETAIL/CHRISTMAS, moved, by Emma Thomasson and Dominique
Vidalon, 900 words)
US Target stores group says data from 40 mln cards stolen
Target Corp says data from about 40 million credit and debit
card accounts might have been stolen from customers who shopped
in its stores over a 19-day period ending Sunday, in one of the
largest card breaches at a U.S. retailer. (TARGET-BREACH (UPDATE
1), moved, 400 words)
Saab wins surprise victory in Brazilian fighters race
STOCKHOLM - Shares in Swedish aerospace firm Saab leap by a
quarter after it beats U.S. and French rivals to win a $4.5
billion fighter deal with Brazil, strengthening its hand in
competing for export orders for years to come. (BRAZIL JETS/
(UPDATE 2), moving shortly, 500 words)
Astra to buy Bristol stake in diabetes JV for up to $4.1 bln
LONDON - AstraZeneca agrees to buy Bristol-Myers Squibb's
stake in the companies' diabetes joint venture for up to $4.1
billion in a deal that will help return the group to growth,
sending its shares to an new high (ASTRAZENECA/ (UPDATE 2),
moved, by Sarah Young and Ben Hirschler, 600 words)
Bayer wins Norway cancer firm Algeta with $2.9 bln offer
FRANKFURT/OSLO - Bayer wins the backing of Algeta's board to
take over its Norwegian partner for a new prostate cancer
treatment after sweetening its offer to 362 Norwegian crowns per
share, valuing Algeta at $2.9 billion. (BAYER-ALGETA/ (UPDATE
2), moved, 450 words)
Deutsche Bank talks with buyers for its uranium business
LONDON - Deutsche Bank is holding preliminary talks with
potential buyers of its uranium trading business - the first
sign since announcing it was largely exiting commodities trading
that parts of the operation are now on the block. (DEUTSCHE
URANIUM/, moved, by David Sheppard, 500 words)
Lloyds set to exit state ownership, RBS has hurdles to clear
LONDON - Lloyds Bank is set to return to full private
ownership in the next 18 months but its part-nationalised rival
Royal Bank of Scotland still has several hurdles to overcome
before it regains its independence. (LLOYDS-RBS, expect by 1500
GMT/10 AM ET, by Matt Scuffham, 800 words)
UK to decide whether to allow G4S, Serco to sign new deals
London - Britain has told outsourcing company G4S to
overhaul its business after announcing that two additional
government contracts are to be investigated by the country's
fraud office. (BRITAIN-OUTSOURCING/ (UPDATE 2), moving shortly,
by Christine Murray, 600 words)
Carlyle ventures into Europe's ailing refining sector
VIENNA - Private equity giant Carlyle Group makes a surprise
foray into Europe's struggling refining sector by teaming up
with Swiss trading house Vitol to co-own refining, storage and
distribution assets in Switzerland and Germany.
(OMV-BAYERNOIL/SALE (UPDATE 3), moved, by Georgina Prodhan and
Ron Bousso, 600 words)