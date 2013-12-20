Editor: Malcolm Davidson +44 20 7542 6958
TOP STORIES
S&P cuts EU's long-term rating, citing budget concerns
BRUSSELS - Ratings agency Standard & Poor's cut the
long-term credit rating of the European Union by one notch, a
move European officials said wasn't a surprise but also
dismissed as misguided. (EUROPE-CREDITRATING/S&P (UPDATE 2),
expect by 1000 GMT/5 AM ET, 500 words)
Shares inch up as risk assets stay in demand
PARIS - European shares inch up as riskier assets stay in
demand following a broadly neutral shift in U.S. monetary
policy, while the euro dips after a credit agency cuts its
rating on the European Union. (MARKETS-GLOBAL/ (WRAPUP 5),
moving shortly, by Blaise Robinson, 700 words)
BOJ keeps massive stimulus while Fed begins tapering
TOKYO - The Bank of Japan keeps monetary policy steady and
maintains its view that the economy is recovering moderately,
encouraged by growing signs that the benefits of its massive
stimulus are spreading through broader sectors of the economy.
(JAPAN-ECONOMY/BOJ (UPDATE 1), moved, by Leika Kihara and
Stanley White, 700 words)
The Great British tax giveaway
LONDON - Over the past decade, shareholders of major blue
chip firms have received more in tax credits from the government
than they lost through their firms' corporate income tax. This
means that, in effect, the UK government is subsidising them to
own shares. (TAX-BRITAIN/CREDITS (INSIGHT, PIX, GRAPHIC), By Tom
Bergin, moved, 1,500 words)
See also: TAX-BRITAIN/CREDITS (FACTBOX)
INVESTMENT
Buoyant stock markets lift year's share offerings by 24 pct
LONDON/NEW YORK/HONG KONG - This year has been the biggest
for equity fundraising globally since 2010, thanks to improving
confidence among companies on the back of the strong investor
demand for stocks, according to Thomson Reuters data. (GLOBAL
EQUITYCAPITALMARKETS/Q4, moved, by Kylie MacLellan, Olivia Oran
and Elzio Barreto, 500 words)
+ See also:
- INVESTMENTBANKING FEES/, moved, by Clare Hutchison, 400
words
Reuters releases December global asset allocation poll
LONDON - Reuters releases the result of the latest global
asset allocation polls, which surveyed some 50 leading
investment houses from the United States, Japan and Europe in
the month when the Federal Reserve decided to scale back its
bond buying. (FUNDS-POLL/GLOBAL, expect 1200 GMT/7 AM ET, by
Natsuko Waki, 80 words)
Cash-rich companies and investors: who will blink first?
LONDON - Companies and investors are heading into 2014 with
trillions of dollars of cash sitting in their coffers, waiting
for each other to start spending. But who will blink first?
(INVESTMENT-CASH (ANALYSIS), expect 1400 GMT/9 AM ET, by Natsuko
Waki, 70 words)
China nears moment of truth on IPO reform
SHANGHAI - China's plan to build confidence in domestic
stock markets, and turn around their reputation as financial
casinos, will depend on a regulatory gamble paying off next
year. (CHINA-IPO/ (ANALYSIS), moved, by Pete Sweeney, 1,000
words)
ECONOMY
Bernanke's 11th hour pivot smoothes path for Yellen at Fed
SAN FRANCISCO/NEW YORK - By ensuring the Federal Reserve
begins trimming its massive bond-buying stimulus before a more
hawkish contingent of voters comes on board next year, Fed
Chairman Ben Bernanke has greased the skids politically for his
successor, Janet Yellen. (USA FED/YELLEN, moved, by Ann Saphir
and Jonathan Spicer, 700 words)
RESOURCES
Copper squeeze flares, more battles seen between bulls/bears
LONDON/NEW YORK - One investor amasses huge position in
London copper contracts, stoking worries about a market squeeze
amid a shortage of copper stocks and despite efforts on other
commodities exchanges to tighten rules on speculative trading.
(COPPER-SQUEEZE/, expect by 1300 GMT/8 AM ET, by Eric Onstad and
Josephine Mason, 950 words)
Indonesia ore export ban could boost shipping costs
SINGAPORE - Indonesia's plan to ban exports of unrefined
nickel and other minerals could drive up shipping costs as
Chinese importers seek new supplies from more distant sources
such as Australia and New Caledonia. (SHIPPING-INDONESIA/,
moved, by Keith Wallis, 600 words)
COMPANIES
Telecom Italia board set for showdown with shareholders
ROZZANO, Italy - Telecom Italia's shareholders meet to
decide whether to oust the entire board in an attempt by
dissident investors to weaken the increasingly powerful
influence of rival Spanish group. (TELECOMITALIA-INVESTORS/
moved, by Danilo Masoni, 600 words)
BAE hit by UAE pulling out of Typhoon talks
LONDON - BAE Systems shares fall after the United Arab
Emirates (UAE) quits talks to buy Eurofighter Typhoon aircraft,
delivering a blow to the British defence company that had pushed
hard to land the $9.8 billion deal. (BAE-UAE/UPDATE 1), expect
by 1130 GMT/6.30 AM ET, by Paul Sandle and Sarah Young, 500
words)
China Everbright Bank shares fall at Hong Kong debut
HONG KONG - China Everbright Bank falls at its Hong Kong
debut as renewed cash crunch fears about China's banking system
exacerbate weak sentiment towards a mid-sized lender that has
taken three attempts to come to market. (EVERBRIGHT-LISTING/
(UPDATE 3), moved, 700 words)