TOP STORIES
U.S. third-quarter growth raised to 4.1 percent
WASHINGTON - The U.S. economy grew at its fastest pace in
almost two years in the third quarter, while business spending
was stronger than previously estimated, pointing to some
underlying strength that should be sustained. (USA-ECONOMY/
(WRAPUP 1), expect by 1400 GMT/9 AM ET, by Lucia Mutikani, 500
words)
S&P cuts EU's AAA rating, European officials dismiss move
BRUSSELS - Credit agency Standard & Poor's cuts its triple-A
rating of the European Union by one notch, saying it has
concerns about how the bloc's budget is financed, a view EU
leaders and other officials dismiss as misguided.
(EUROPE-CREDITRATING/S&P (UPDATE 3), moved, 500 words)
European stocks edge up, euro dips on S&P downgrade
PARIS - European shares inch up with riskier assets still in
demand following a broadly neutral shift in U.S. monetary
policy, and the euro dips after rating agency S&P downgrades the
European Union from triple-A. (MARKETS-GLOBAL/ (WRAPUP 6),
moved, by Blaise Robinson, 700 words)
BlackBerry reports huge loss on writedown, charges
TORONTO - BlackBerry reports a massive quarterly loss due to
an inventory writedown and asset impairment charges, triggering
a share slump of more than 6 percent. (BLACKBERRY RESULTS/
(UPDATE 2), moving shortly, 600 words)
INSIGHT
The Great British tax giveaway
LONDON - Over the past decade, shareholders of major blue
chip firms have received more in tax credits from the government
than they lost through their firms' corporate income tax. This
means that, in effect, the UK government is subsidising them to
own shares. (TAX-BRITAIN/CREDITS (INSIGHT, PIX, GRAPHIC), By Tom
Bergin, moved, 1,500 words)
See also: TAX-BRITAIN/CREDITS (FACTBOX)
INVESTMENT
Investors boost cash as they round off a bumper stocks year
LONDON - Leading global investors boosted cash levels this
month to the highest since July 2012 as they wrap up a year that
has produced double-digit gains in equities, Reuters polls show.
(FUNDS-POLL/GLOBAL, moved, by Natsuko Waki, 80 words)
Cash-rich firms, investors waiting for each other to spend
LONDON - Companies and investors are sitting on trillions of
dollars of cash as they head into 2014, waiting for each other
to start spending. (INVESTMENT-CASH (ANALYSIS), moved, by
Natsuko Waki, 70 words)
Buoyant stock markets lift year's share offerings by 24 pct
LONDON/NEW YORK/HONG KONG - This year has been the biggest
for equity fundraising globally since 2010, thanks to improving
confidence among companies on the back of the strong investor
demand for stocks, according to Thomson Reuters data. (GLOBAL
EQUITYCAPITALMARKETS/Q4, moved, by Kylie MacLellan, Olivia Oran
and Elzio Barreto, 500 words)
+ See also:
- INVESTMENTBANKING FEES/, moved, by Clare Hutchison, 400
words
China nears moment of truth on IPO reform
SHANGHAI - China's plan to build confidence in domestic
stock markets, and turn around their reputation as financial
casinos, will depend on a regulatory gamble paying off next
year. (CHINA-IPO/ (ANALYSIS), moved, by Pete Sweeney, 1,000
words)
ECONOMY
Bernanke's 11th hour pivot smoothes path for Yellen at Fed
SAN FRANCISCO/NEW YORK - By ensuring the Federal Reserve
begins trimming its massive bond-buying stimulus before a more
hawkish contingent of voters comes on board next year, Fed
Chairman Ben Bernanke has greased the skids politically for his
successor, Janet Yellen. (USA FED/YELLEN, moved, by Ann Saphir
and Jonathan Spicer, 700 words)
BOJ keeps massive stimulus while Fed begins tapering
TOKYO - The Bank of Japan keeps monetary policy steady and
maintains its view that the economy is recovering moderately,
encouraged by growing signs that the benefits of its massive
stimulus are spreading through broader sectors of the economy.
(JAPAN-ECONOMY/BOJ (UPDATE 1), moved, by Leika Kihara and
Stanley White, 700 words)
Portugal pledges alternative route to cutting deficit
LISBON - Portugal's government pledges to find alternative
fiscal measures to reduce the budget deficit after the
Constitutional Court delivers another blow to plans to reduce
state spending and smoothly exit a bailout in mid-2014.
(PORTUGAL-COURT, by Axel Bugge, expect by 1500 GMT,/10 AM ET,
550 words)
Spain reviews power auctions after price hike threat
MADRID - Spain is looking for a new method to set
electricity prices after a double-digit spike at an wholesale
auction threatens a painful rise in household bills, the prime
minister says. (SPAIN-POWER/HIKE (UPDATE 1), expect by 1400
GMT/9 AM ET, by Jose Elias Rodriguez and Tracy Rucinski, 500
words)
South Africa's biggest union cuts political ties with ANC
JOHANNESBURG - South Africa's biggest union will not support
the ruling ANC in elections next year, its general secretary
says, in a blow to President Jacob Zuma, whose political support
with the working class is eroding fast. (SAFRICA-NUMSA/ANC
(UPDATE 2), moved, by Peroshni Govender, 700 words)
RESOURCES
Copper squeeze flares, more battles seen between bulls/bears
LONDON/NEW YORK - One investor amasses huge position in
London copper contracts, stoking worries about a market squeeze
amid a shortage of copper stocks and despite efforts on other
commodities exchanges to tighten rules on speculative trading.
(COPPER-SQUEEZE/, expect by 1500 GMT/10 AM ET, by Eric Onstad
and Josephine Mason, 950 words
COMPANIES
Telecom Italia board set for showdown with shareholders
ROZZANO, Italy - Telecom Italia's shareholders meet to
decide whether to oust the entire board, in an attempt by
dissident investors to weaken the increasingly powerful
influence of rival Spanish group Telefonica.
(TELECOMITALIA-INVESTORS/ (UPDATE 1), moved, by Danilo Masoni,
600 words)
BAE hit by UAE pulling out of Typhoon talks
LONDON - BAE Systems faces investor worries over its growth
prospects after the United Arab Emirates pulls out of talks to
buy 60 Eurofighter Typhoon combat jets, in a blow to the UK
government which has pushed hard to land the $9.8 billion deal.
(BAE-UAE/UPDATE 1), moved, by Paul Sandle and Sarah Young, 500
words)
China Everbright Bank shares fall at Hong Kong debut
HONG KONG - China Everbright Bank falls at its Hong Kong
debut as renewed cash crunch fears about China's banking system
exacerbate weak sentiment towards a mid-sized lender that has
taken three attempts to come to market. (EVERBRIGHT-LISTING/
(UPDATE 3), moved, 700 words)