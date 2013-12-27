Editor: Malcolm Davidson +44 20 7542 6958
TOP STORIES
Shares extend rally; U.S. 10-year yield hits 3 percent
PARIS - European stocks climb as renewed appetite for risk
fuels a year-end equity rally and pushes U.S. benchmark
Treasuries yields above 3 percent for the first time since
September. (MARKETS-GLOBAL/ (WRAPUP 6), moved, by Blaise
Robinson, 720 words)
+ See also:
- ITALY-BONDS/AUCTION (UPDATE 1), moved, 330 words
Japan halfway to inflation target but wages remain key
TOKYO - Japan passes the halfway mark towards its inflation
goal as prices rise the most in five years, while regular wages
halt 17 months of declines, underlining progress under Abenomics
on two key fronts to revitalise the economy. (JAPAN-ECONOMY/
(UPDATE 2), moved, by Tetsushi Kajimoto and Leika Kihara, 800
words)
+ see also:
- JAPAN-ECONOMY/NISHIMURA (INTERVIEW, UPDATE 1), moved, by
Tetsushi Kajimoto, 520 words
Turkish shares set for worst week in five years
LONDON - Turkish stocks crash 4 percent, heading for their
biggest weekly loss since 2008, and the lira plumbs new record
lows as a deepening political crisis threatens to derail
economic growth and company profits. (MARKETS-EMERGING/, moved,
by Sujata Rao, 600 words)
Shops try to lure shoppers with post-Christmas discounts
LONDON- Retailers are slashing prices in a bid to generate
some post-Christmas shopping fever on the High Street as they
fight online rivals and customers' reluctance to spend.
(POST-CHRISTMAS-SALES/, expect by 1400 GMT/9 AM ET, 450 words)
ECONOMY
Russia manufacturing shrinks fastest in 4 years
MOSCOW - Russian manufacturing shrinks in December at the
fastest rate in four years, hit by a fall in new orders, lower
employment and reduced stocks of purchases, a business survey
shows. (RUSSIA-ECONOMY/PMI, moved, 300 words)
China's urbanization rate to hit 60 pct by 2018
SHANGHAI - China's urbanization rate is expected to hit 60
percent by 2018, according to a prominent government think tank
report, two years ahead of previous official expectations,
bringing a potential economic boost to the world's second
largest economy. (CHINA-URBANIZATION/, moved, 350 words)
COMPANIES
Tension rises ahead of Monte dei Paschi vote on cash call
SIENA, Italy - Tensions at Italy's troubled Banca Monte dei
Paschi di Siena grows with sources saying Chairman Alessandro
Profumo might resign if the bank's largest investor forces it to
delay a 3-billion euro capital increase. (MONTEPASCHI/ (UPDATE
2), expect by 1400 GMT/9 AM ET, by Silvia Aloisi, 700 words)
China to introduce healthcare corruption "blacklist" in 2014
SHANGHAI - China will introduce a blacklist of drugmakers
and medical device manufacturers found to have paid bribes as it
extends a crackdown on graft in the healthcare sector.
(CHINA-CORRUPTION/, moved, 380 words)
Spain passes new temporary method for power pricing
MADRID - The Spanish government is set to pass a decree to
temporarily change the way power prices are formulated after
annulling an auction last week that would have pushed
electricity bills up 11 percent. (SPAIN-ENERGY/, expect by 1400
GMT/10 AM ET, by Tracy Rucinski, 450 words)
Rosneft to focus on Morgan Stanley deal completion
MOSCOW - Rosneft says it will focus on integrating Morgan
Stanley's oil trading unit it agreed to buy last week rather
than making new acquisitions. (ROSNEFT-MORGANSTANLEY/COMMODITIES
(UPDATE 1), moved, by Katya Golubkova, 450 words)
Small jet makers sees China opportunities as skies open
BEIJING - Ferraris and Rolls-Royces have become common
sights in China's cities as a new class of super-rich indulge a
growing appetite for luxury, but tight regulation has meant the
private jet, the ultimate status symbol of the global elite,
remains rare. (AVIATION-CHINA/PRIVATEJET (PICTURE), moved, by
Fang Yan and Matthew Miller, 1,100 words)