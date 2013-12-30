Editor: Malcolm Davidson +44 20 7542 6958
TOP STORIES
Shares end bumper year on a high, yen at 5-year low
LONDON - World stocks put the finishing touches on a bumper
year, inching to a six-year peak as rising benchmark bond yields
and commodity prices underscore hopes for firmer global growth
in 2014. (MARKETS-GLOBAL/ (WRAPUP 4), expect by 1000 GMT/5 AM
ET, by Marc Jones, 800 words)
Sanofi says U.S. regulators reject MS treatment Lemtrada
PARIS - Sanofi's Lemtrada multiple sclerosis treatment has
failed to win approval from regulators in the United States,
dealing a setback to a drug which was at the heart of the French
drugmaker's $20 billion takeover of U.S. biotech firm Genzyme.
(SANOFI-LEMTRADA/ (UPDATE 3), expect by 1100 GMT/6 AM ET, by
James Regan and Natalie Huet, 700 words)
Uncertainty hits Monte Paschi after cash call delay
MILAN - Shares in Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena fall in
volatile trade after an unprecedented clash between its top
executives and main investor led to the delay of a vital cash
call at Italy's third-biggest bank.
(MONTEPASCHI-FUNDRAISING/OUTLOOK (UPDATE 1), moving shortly, by
Valentina Za, 600 words)
INSIGHT & SPECIAL REPORT
Italy's Chinese garment workshops boom as workers suffer
PRATO, Italy - Shen Jianhe lost both her job and home when
Italian police shut down her garment factory in the Tuscan city
of Prato. (ITALY-SWEATSHOP/ (INSIGHT, PICTURE), moved, by Silvia
Aloisi, 1,445 words)
Japan's homeless recruited for murky Fukushima clean-up
SENDAI, Japan - Seiji Sasa hits the train station in this
northern Japanese city before dawn most mornings to prowl for
homeless men. He isn't a social worker. He's a recruiter. The
men in Sendai Station are potential Labourers that Sasa can
dispatch to contractors in Japan's nuclear disaster zone for a
bounty of $100 a head. (FUKUSHIMA-WORKERS/ (SPECIAL REPORT),
moved, by Mari Saito and Antoni Slodkowski, 2,650 words)
MARKETS
Rouble dips after Russian blast, Turkish assets rebound
LONDON - The rouble dips against the dollar after deadly
blasts in the Russian city of Volgograd, while Turkish assets
make some gains from lows hit last week on a corruption probe.
(MARKETS-EMERGING, expect by 1200 GMT/7 AM ET, by Carolyn Cohn,
450 words)
China, South Korea alarmed as yen slide threatens exporters
SEOUL - China and South Korea's anxiety over the rapidly
falling yen comes to the fore as senior officials say their
exporters could be hurt by Japan's attempts to pull its moribund
economy out of a two-decade slump. (ASIA-CURRENCY/ (WRAPUP 2,
PICTURE), moving shortly, by Jungmin Jang and Lee Shin-hyung,
645 words)
Commodities set to lag equities again as supply weighs
LONDON - Commodities are set to again underperform equities
next year as investors pour more funds into stocks on the back
of rising profits, while abundant supplies in many commodities
to weigh down prices of oil, metals and grains.
(COMMODITIES-EQUITIES/, expect by 1400 GMT/9 AM ET, by Eric
Onstad, 850 words)
Pension funds hive off record amount of long-life risk
LONDON - The market that final salary pension funds are
banking on to insure against the cost of longer lifespans has
chalked up a record 8.9 billion pounds in deals in 2013.
(PENSION-LONGEVITY/, expect by 1130 GMT/6.30 AM ET, by Simon
Jessop and Jemima Kelly, 750 words)
Indonesia scores tentative win with tin rules
PANGKALPINANG, Indonesia/SINGAPORE - Indonesia's bold
attempt to challenge the London Metal Exchange for supremacy in
the global tin market by imposing strict export rules and
driving up prices looks to be paying off. (INDONESIA-TIN/,
moved, by Melanie Burton and Michael Taylor, 1,200 words)
ECONOMY
2014 promises faster growth, but no leap forward
LONDON - The world economy should snap a three-year stretch
of slowing growth in 2014, although the upturn over the next 12
months looks likely to be incremental rather than a leap
forward. (GLOBAL ECONOMY WEEKAHEAD/, moved, by Andy Bruce, 730
words)
China's Xi to take personal charge of pushing reforms
BEIJING - Chinese President Xi Jinping will head a group
steer economic and social reforms, the official Xinhua news
agency says, underscoring his determination to push through
change amid fears of resistance from vested interests. (CHINA
REFORMS/ (UPDATE 1), moved, 300 words)
+See also:
- CHINA-ECONOMY/, moved, 350 words
- CHINA-ECONOMY/PMI, moved, 550 words
Gulf seeks food security in Europe, US after Africa problems
ABU DHABI - The desert states of the Gulf are changing tack
in their multi-billion dollar search for food security.
(GULF-FOOD/INVESTMENT, moved, by Maha El Dahan, 1,250 words)
+ See also:
- GULF-FOOD/INVESTMENT (FACTBOX), moved, 300 words
COMPANIES
Slovenian Gorenje falls at Warsaw bourse debut
WARSAW - Slovenian household appliance maker Gorenje falls 9
percent at its Warsaw bourse debut, after it raises far less
than planned at its secondary listing on the region's largest
equity market. (POLAND-GORENJE/, moved, 100 words)
Daimler says it made 1.49 million passenger cars in 2013
FRANKFURT - Daimler says it built 1.49 million passenger
cars in 2013, putting the Stuttgart-based maker of the
Mercedes-Benz on track to achieve a new sales record.
(DAIMLER-PASSENGERCARS/, moved, 100 words)
Japan mid-tier camera makers face shakeout from smartphones
TOKYO - Panasonic Corp and Japan's other mid-tier camera
makers have a battle on their hands to win over a smartphone
"selfie" generation to mirrorless cameras that held such promise
when they were launched around five years ago. (JAPAN-CAMERAS/
(PICTURE), moved, by Sophie Knight and Reiji Murai, 950 words)