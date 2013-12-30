Editor: Malcolm Davidson +44 20 7542 6958

TOP STORIES

World shares ending bumper year, Japan gains best since 1972

LONDON - World stocks are putting the finishing touches to a bumper year, steady at a six-year peak as rising benchmark bond yields and commodity prices underscore expectations of firmer global growth in 2014. (MARKETS-GLOBAL/ (WRAPUP 5), moved, by Marc Jones, 800 words)

+ See also:

- MARKETS-PRECIOUS/ (UPDATE 4), moved, by Clara Denin, 515 words

Italy says wants Monte Paschi capital hike to go ahead

MILAN/ROME - The Italian government says it wants Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena to complete its planned 3-billion-euro ($4.1 billion) capital increase and had no interest in taking ownership of the troubled lender. (MONTEPASCHI-FUNDRAISING/ (UPDATE 2), moving shortly, by Valentina Za and Giuseppe Fonte, 665 words)

U.S. regulators reject Sanofi's MS treatment Lemtrada

PARIS - Sanofi's Lemtrada multiple sclerosis treatment has fails to win approval from U.S. regulators, dealing a setback to a drug which is at the heart of the French drugmaker's $20 billion takeover of biotech firm Genzyme. (SANOFI-LEMTRADA/ (UPDATE 3), moved, by James Regan and Natalie Huet, 700 words)

INSIGHT & SPECIAL REPORT

Italy's Chinese garment workshops boom as workers suffer

PRATO, Italy - Shen Jianhe lost both her job and home when Italian police shut down her garment factory in the Tuscan city of Prato. (ITALY-SWEATSHOP/ (INSIGHT, PICTURE), moved, by Silvia Aloisi, 1,445 words)

Japan's homeless recruited for murky Fukushima clean-up

SENDAI, Japan - Seiji Sasa hits the train station in this northern Japanese city before dawn most mornings to prowl for homeless men. He isn't a social worker. He's a recruiter. The men in Sendai Station are potential Labourers that Sasa can dispatch to contractors in Japan's nuclear disaster zone for a bounty of $100 a head. (FUKUSHIMA-WORKERS/ (SPECIAL REPORT), moved, by Mari Saito and Antoni Slodkowski, 2,650 words)

MARKETS

Rouble hits one-week low on bombings, lira rebounds

LONDON - The rouble hit one-week lows following two bomb attacks in the southern Russian city of Volgograd, while the lira rebounds from Friday's record low, hit as a corruption scandal in Turkey unfolded. (MARKETS-EMERGING/, moved, by Carolyn Cohn, 450 words)

China, South Korea alarmed as yen slide threatens exporters

SEOUL - China and South Korea's anxiety over the rapidly falling yen comes to the fore as senior officials say their exporters could be hurt by Japan's attempts to pull its moribund economy out of a two-decade slump. (ASIA-CURRENCY/ (WRAPUP 2, PICTURE), moved, by Jungmin Jang and Lee Shin-hyung, 645 words)

Commodities set to lag equities again as supply weighs

LONDON - Commodities are set to again underperform equities next year as investors pour more funds into stocks on the back of rising profits, while abundant supplies in many commodities to weigh down prices of oil, metals and grains. (COMMODITIES-EQUITIES/, expect by 1400 GMT/9 AM ET, by Eric Onstad, 850 words)

Pension funds hive off record amount of long-life risk

LONDON - The market that final salary pension funds are banking on to insure against the cost of longer lifespans has chalked up a record 8.9 billion pounds ($14.7 billion) in deals in 2013. (PENSION-LONGEVITY/, moved, by Simon Jessop and Jemima Kelly, 750 words)

ECONOMY

2014 promises faster growth, but no leap forward

LONDON - The world economy should snap a three-year stretch of slowing growth in 2014, although the upturn over the next 12 months looks likely to be incremental rather than a leap forward. (GLOBAL ECONOMY WEEKAHEAD/, moved, by Andy Bruce, 730 words)

U.S. government urged to name CEO to run Obamacare market

WASHINGTON - The White House is coming under pressure from some of its closest allies on healthcare reform to name a chief executive to run its federal health insurance marketplace and allay the concerns of insurers after the rocky rollout of Obamacare. (USA-HEALTHCARE/CEO (EXCLUSIVE), moved, by David Morgan, 900 words)

Italy clears last debt sale of 2013, bodes well for new year

MILAN/LONDON - Italy easily sells five- and 10-year bonds in thin year-end markets, suggesting the attractive yields offered by weaker euro zone issuers will ensure their debt remains in demand next year. (ITALY-BONDS/AUCTION (UPDATE 1), moved, by Valentina Za and Emelia Sithole-Matarise, 620 words)

China's Xi to take personal charge of pushing reforms

BEIJING - Chinese President Xi Jinping will head a group steer economic and social reforms, the official Xinhua news agency says, underscoring his determination to push through change amid fears of resistance from vested interests. (CHINA REFORMS/ (UPDATE 1), moved, 300 words)

+See also:

- CHINA-ECONOMY/, moved, 350 words

- CHINA-ECONOMY/PMI, moved, 550 words

Gulf seeks food security in Europe, US after Africa problems

ABU DHABI - The desert states of the Gulf are changing tack in their multi-billion dollar search for food security. (GULF-FOOD/INVESTMENT, moved, by Maha El Dahan, 1,250 words)

+ See also:

- GULF-FOOD/INVESTMENT (FACTBOX), moved, 300 words

COMPANIES

Cooper Tire terminates $2.5 bln deal with India's Apollo

MUMBAI/BANGALORE - Cooper Tire & Rubber Co says it is terminating a proposed $2.5 billion sale to Apollo Tyres Ltd, saying the Indian tyre maker had failed to find financing for the transaction. (APOLLO-COOPER/ (UPDATE 1), moved, 625 words)

India clears Tesco's $110 mln supermarket investment

NEW DELHI/MUMBAI - India's foreign investment regulator has approved a $110 million investment plan by Tesco, formally paving the way for the British retailer to venture into Asia's third-largest economy. (INDIA-TESCO/ (UPDATE 1), moved, by Devidutta Tripathy and Nandita Bose, 400 words)

+ See also:

- INDIA-VODAFONE/STAKE, moved, 150 words

Fire may delay output at Swatch mechanism unit by 4 weeks

ZURICH - A fire at Swatch Group's mechanism unit that destroyed one workshop could delay production of certain components for several weeks, the Swiss watchmaker's chief executive says. (SWATCH/ (UPDATE 1), moving shortly, 200 words)

Slovenian Gorenje falls at Warsaw bourse debut

WARSAW - Slovenian household appliance maker Gorenje falls 9 percent at its Warsaw bourse debut, after it raises far less than planned at its secondary listing on the region's largest equity market. (POLAND-GORENJE/, moved, 100 words)

Japan mid-tier camera makers face shakeout from smartphones

TOKYO - Panasonic Corp and Japan's other mid-tier camera makers have a battle on their hands to win over a smartphone "selfie" generation to mirrorless cameras that held such promise when they were launched around five years ago. (JAPAN-CAMERAS/ (PICTURE), moved, by Sophie Knight and Reiji Murai, 950 words)