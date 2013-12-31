Editor: Malcolm Davidson +44 20 7542 6958

TOP STORIES

World shares enjoy vintage year, seen gaining more in 2014

LONDON - World stocks kept close to six-year peaks, while benchmark bond yields were set for their first annual rise since 2009 as investors set themselves up for a pick up in global growth next year. (MARKETS-GLOBAL/ (WRAPUP 3), moved, by Marius Zaharia, 800 words)

Politics promise months of instability for Turkey investors

ISTANBUL - Reeling from a corruption scandal, Turkish financial markets look set to face many more months of instability as investors price in political risks that they have ignored for years. (TURKEY-CORRUPTION/INVESTORS, expect by 1300 GMT/8 AM ET, by Seda Sezer, 1,000 words)

Transparency key in China's struggle to deal with debt

BEIJING - China's quest to solve its $3 trillion-and-growing public debt problem by starting a domestic municipal bond market hinges on the one thing its officials are most afraid of: transparency. (CHINA DEBT/, moved, by Koh Gui Qing, 980 words)

Deutsche Telekom's new CEO faces twin tests

FRANKFURT - When Deutsche Telekom's new Chief Executive Tim Hoettges takes office on Wednesday, a revival of mergers and acquisitions in the sector and a dramatically changing competitive landscape in Germany will pose his biggest challenges. (DEUTSCHETELEKOM-HOETTGES/ (NEWSMAKER, PICTURE), moved, by Harro Ten Wolde and Leila Abboud, 1,015 words)

SPECIAL REPORT

Lost hooves, dead cattle before Merck halted Zilmax sales

WALLA WALLA COUNTY, WASHINGTON - The U.S. beef industry's dependence on the muscle-building drug Zilmax began unravelling here, on a sweltering summer day, in the dusty cattle pens outside a Tyson Foods Inc slaughterhouse in southeastern Washington state. (ZILMAX-MERCK/CATTLE (SPECIAL REPORT), moved, by P.J. Huffstutter and Tom Polansek, 3,140 words)

INVESTMENT

Funds shrug off risk in dash for emerging company bonds

LONDON - When Brazilian oil firm OGX tried to tap bond markets for $2 billion in 2011, investors were ready to hand it $5.5 billion. Two years on, OGX is in default and the debt trades at less than 10 cents of its original face value. (EMERGING-DEFAULT/ (PICTURE), moved, by Sujata Rao, 850 words)

China approves new IPOs, ending listing freeze

SHANGHAI - China has approved five firms to list on mainland stock exchanges, ending a year-long freeze on initial public offerings as authorities look to reboot a reformed market in 2014. (CHINA-IPO/ (UPDATE 1), moved, 400 words)

ECONOMY

Singapore rebounds in 2013, PM sees need for foreign workers

SINGAPORE - Singapore's economy grew by 3.7 percent in 2013, Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong says, as he stresses the need for a balanced approach on foreign workers, whose presence has underpinned growth but riles some citizens. (SINGAPORE ECONOMY/PM, moved, 400 words)

Vietnam to approve bigger foreign stakes in some firms

HANOI - Vietnam's prime minister is expected within days to approve an amended law allowing foreigners to own up to 60 percent of shares in some listed firms, the latest incremental move towards easing tight state controls on the economy. (VIETNAM-STOCKS/, moved, by Nguyen Phuong Linh, 700 words)

COMPANIES

Greece's largest lender cuts jobs amid record unemployment

ATHENS - Greece's biggest lender National Bank will axe 15 percent of its workforce through a voluntary exit plan to squeeze costs, adding to the country's unemployment woes as the crisis-hit sector restructures to become leaner. (GREECE-NBG/JOBS, expect by 1400 GMT/9 AM ET, by George Georgiopoulos, 400 words)

Apollo's failed bid for Cooper sows doubt about Indian M&A

MUMBAI - The ambition from Indian mid-sized companies for large debt-fuelled acquisitions abroad has been dealt a major setback after the unravelling of a $2.5 billion bid by India's Apollo Tyres to buy Cooper Tire & Rubber Co. (INDIA-MERGERS/APOLLO (UPDATE 1), expect by 1030 GMT/5.30 AM ET, by Sumeet Chatterjee, 725 words)

LME to push ahead with warehouse reforms

LONDON - The London Metal Exchange will push ahead with proposed reforms to its warehousing policy, it says, and warehouses announce lower average rent increases than last year in response to the LME's calls for restraint. (METALS-WAREHOUSES-RENTS/, moved, by Eric Onstad and Silvia Antonioli, 600 words)

Traders squeezed as Indian farmers turn stockpile gamblers

PIWDAI, India - Farmers such as 68-year-old Ghanshyam Gokale are quietly shaking up agricultural commodity trading in India, forcing the likes of top soybean processor Ruchi Soya to shift its business model away from futures contracts and towards the "spot" market. (INDIA-CROPS/SUPPLY, moved, by Rajendra Jadhav, 1,100 words)

FEATURE

Quality over quantity as English bubbly builds reputation

LONDON - With revellers raising a glass of bubbly to the new year, England's tiny sparkling wine industry is set for a lift in 2014 as established brands step up export plans and newcomers join the party. (WINE-ENGLAND/ (FEATURE), moved, by Martinne Geller, 770 words)