TOP STORIES
Strong end to 2013 for global manufacturing
LONDON - Global manufacturing ends 2013 on a strong note,
with major exporters like Japan, Germany and Italy clocking
their fastest growth in years, although China's performance
remains modest, surveys show. (ECONOMY-GLOBAL/ (GLOBAL ECONOMY,
WRAPUP 2), expect by 1100 GMT/6 AM ET, by Andy Bruce, 800 words)
Fiat's Chrysler deal sparks rally, doubts remain
MILAN - Fiat's $4.35 billion deal to gain full control of
Chrysler Group sparks a share rally, but it remains to be seen
whether the merger will be enough to revamp the Italian
carmaker's product line up and cut losses in Europe. (FIAT/
(UPDATE 2), expect by 1100 GMT/6 AM ET, by Agnieszka Flak, 600
words)
+ See also:
- EUROPE-CARSALES/FRANCE (UPDATE 1), moved, 250 words
Slow start to 2014 for shares as China disappoints
LONDON - World share markets endure a soft start to 2014 in
the wake of disappointing data on Chinese manufacturing, while
investors show renewed appetite for commodities and the dollar
as the new year gets underway. (MARKETS-GLOBAL/ (WRAPUP 3),
expect by 1000 GMT/5 AM ET, by Marc Jones, 835 words)
Finance chief of UK's Debenhams quits as stores falter
LONDON - The finance chief of Debenhams quits as trading
updates show just how far the 236-year-old British retailer has
fallen behind rivals John Lewis and House of Fraser over the
crucial Christmas period. (DEBENHAMS/ (UPDATE 2), by Neil
Maidment, 500 words, expect by 1130)
RESOURCES
Crippled Kashagan oil project a bureaucratic "nightmare"
LONDON/MILAN - Giant Kazakh oilfield Kashagan, which was
brought to a halt by leaks shortly after start-up last year, is
grappling with a bureaucratic "nightmare" on top of its
engineering troubles as it strives for commercial production in
2014. (KAZAKHSTAN-KASHAGAN/STRUCTURE, moved, by Andrew Callus
and Stephen Jewkes, 1,260 words)
+ See also:
- RUSSIA-OIL/ (UPDATE 1), moved, 580 words
- TURKEY-IRAQ/OIL (UPDATE 1), moved, 200 words
Avocet Mining says misses loan repayment
LONDON - Africa-focused gold miner Avocet says it has missed
a $15.8 million loan repayment to its largest shareholder Elliot
Associates, after the miner failed to meet production targets
and put its business under review last month. (AVOCET-LOAN/,
moved, 120 words)
Stung by curbs, Indian iron ore companies throw in towel
CODLI VILLAGE, INDIA/SINGAPORE - Top Indian trader MMTC's
$80 million iron ore export terminal, ready since 2010, has
never handled a cargo. Now the company wants to spend $16
million to convert the terminal to ship coal. (INDIA-IRONORE/
(PICTURE, GRAPHICS), moved, by Krishna N Das and Manolo Serapio
Jr, 1,050 words)
COMPANIES
Spain's Repsol slashes debt after completing LNG asset sale
MADRID - Spanish oil company Repsol slashes debt by around
half after the sale of liquid natural gas assets to Royal Dutch
Shell. (REPSOL-SHELL/(UPDATE 2), expect by 1000 GMT/5 AM ET, by
Andres Gonzalez, 400 words)
Finnish paper machine maker Valmet debuts at 7.20 euros
HELSINKI - Finnish paper machine maker Valmet, spun off from
Metso, debuts on the Helsinki bourse at 7.20 euros, higher than
some analysts' price targets despite worries about weak demand
for paper. (FINLAND-VALMET/ (UPDATE 1), moved, 370 words)
Hyundai, Kia face fading growth as weak yen buoys Japan
SEOUL - The man who led South Korea's auto industry on a
tear through the last decade said Hyundai Motor Co and Kia
Motors Corp expect what will be their lowest annual sales growth
since 2003 as the weak yen fires up Japanese rivals.
(HYUNDAI-SALES/ (UPDATE 2, PICTURE), moved, by Hyunjoo Jin,
1,030 words)