TOP STORIES

Strong end to 2013 for global manufacturing

LONDON - Global manufacturing ends 2013 on a strong note, with major exporters like Japan, Germany and Italy clocking their fastest growth in years, although China's performance remains modest, surveys show. (ECONOMY-GLOBAL/ (GLOBAL ECONOMY, WRAPUP 2), expect by 1100 GMT/6 AM ET, by Andy Bruce, 800 words)

Fiat's Chrysler deal sparks rally, doubts remain

MILAN - Fiat's $4.35 billion deal to gain full control of Chrysler Group sparks a share rally, but it remains to be seen whether the merger will be enough to revamp the Italian carmaker's product line up and cut losses in Europe. (FIAT/ (UPDATE 2), expect by 1100 GMT/6 AM ET, by Agnieszka Flak, 600 words)

+ See also:

- EUROPE-CARSALES/FRANCE (UPDATE 1), moved, 250 words

Slow start to 2014 for shares as China disappoints

LONDON - World share markets endure a soft start to 2014 in the wake of disappointing data on Chinese manufacturing, while investors show renewed appetite for commodities and the dollar as the new year gets underway. (MARKETS-GLOBAL/ (WRAPUP 3), expect by 1000 GMT/5 AM ET, by Marc Jones, 835 words)

Finance chief of UK's Debenhams quits as stores falter

LONDON - The finance chief of Debenhams quits as trading updates show just how far the 236-year-old British retailer has fallen behind rivals John Lewis and House of Fraser over the crucial Christmas period. (DEBENHAMS/ (UPDATE 2), by Neil Maidment, 500 words, expect by 1130)

RESOURCES

Crippled Kashagan oil project a bureaucratic "nightmare"

LONDON/MILAN - Giant Kazakh oilfield Kashagan, which was brought to a halt by leaks shortly after start-up last year, is grappling with a bureaucratic "nightmare" on top of its engineering troubles as it strives for commercial production in 2014. (KAZAKHSTAN-KASHAGAN/STRUCTURE, moved, by Andrew Callus and Stephen Jewkes, 1,260 words)

+ See also:

- RUSSIA-OIL/ (UPDATE 1), moved, 580 words

- TURKEY-IRAQ/OIL (UPDATE 1), moved, 200 words

Avocet Mining says misses loan repayment

LONDON - Africa-focused gold miner Avocet says it has missed a $15.8 million loan repayment to its largest shareholder Elliot Associates, after the miner failed to meet production targets and put its business under review last month. (AVOCET-LOAN/, moved, 120 words)

Stung by curbs, Indian iron ore companies throw in towel

CODLI VILLAGE, INDIA/SINGAPORE - Top Indian trader MMTC's $80 million iron ore export terminal, ready since 2010, has never handled a cargo. Now the company wants to spend $16 million to convert the terminal to ship coal. (INDIA-IRONORE/ (PICTURE, GRAPHICS), moved, by Krishna N Das and Manolo Serapio Jr, 1,050 words)

COMPANIES

Spain's Repsol slashes debt after completing LNG asset sale

MADRID - Spanish oil company Repsol slashes debt by around half after the sale of liquid natural gas assets to Royal Dutch Shell. (REPSOL-SHELL/(UPDATE 2), expect by 1000 GMT/5 AM ET, by Andres Gonzalez, 400 words)

Finnish paper machine maker Valmet debuts at 7.20 euros

HELSINKI - Finnish paper machine maker Valmet, spun off from Metso, debuts on the Helsinki bourse at 7.20 euros, higher than some analysts' price targets despite worries about weak demand for paper. (FINLAND-VALMET/ (UPDATE 1), moved, 370 words)

Hyundai, Kia face fading growth as weak yen buoys Japan

SEOUL - The man who led South Korea's auto industry on a tear through the last decade said Hyundai Motor Co and Kia Motors Corp expect what will be their lowest annual sales growth since 2003 as the weak yen fires up Japanese rivals. (HYUNDAI-SALES/ (UPDATE 2, PICTURE), moved, by Hyunjoo Jin, 1,030 words)