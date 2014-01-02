Editor: Malcolm Davidson +44 20 7542 6958

World manufacturing ends 2013 on a strong note

LONDON/BEIJING - Global manufacturing ended 2013 on a strong note as major exporters like Japan, Germany and Italy posted their fastest growth in years, although China's performance remains modest, surveys show. (ECONOMY-GLOBAL/ (ECONOMY-GLOBAL/ (WRAPUP 2), moved, by Andy Bruce and Aileen Wang, 700 words)

Fiat shares jump on Chrysler merger deal but worries remain

MILAN - Fiat shares jump after it strikes a $4.35 billion deal to gain full control of Chrysler Group LLC, but doubts remain over whether the Italian carmaker can use the merger to cut losses in Europe. (FIAT-CHRYSLER/ (UPDATE 2), moved, by Agnieszka Flak, 600 words)

Groggy start to new year for shares after rampant 2013

LONDON - World share markets make a groggy start to 2014 as investors use some disappointing Chinese manufacturing data as an opportunity to cash in on some of last year's gains (MARKETS-GLOBAL/ (WRAPUP 4) expect by 1415 GMT/9.15 AM ET, by Marc Jones, 800 words)

Debenhams finance chief quits as rivals triumph at Christmas

LONDON - The finance chief of Britain's Debenhams department stores group quits after trading updates show just how far the 200-year-old retailer has fallen behind rivals John Lewis and House of Fraser over the crucial Christmas period. (DEBENHAMS/ (UPDATE 2), moved, by Neil Maidment, 500 words)

U.S. jobless claims fall for second straight week

WASHINGTON - The number of Americans filing new claims for unemployment benefits falls for a second week last week, suggesting labour market conditions continue to improve steadily. (USA-ECONOMY/JOBS, moved, 300 words)

Crippled Kashagan oil project a bureaucratic "nightmare"

LONDON/MILAN - Giant Kazakh oilfield Kashagan, which was brought to a halt by leaks shortly after start-up last year, is grappling with a bureaucratic "nightmare" on top of its engineering troubles as it strives for commercial production in 2014. (KAZAKHSTAN-KASHAGAN/STRUCTURE, moved, by Andrew Callus and Stephen Jewkes, 1,260 words)

Libya says protesters agree to reopen major oilfield

TRIPOLI - Libya hopes to resume oil production at one of its largest oilfields, El Sharara, within three days after protesters agreed to suspend their two-month stoppage, officials say. (LIBYA OIL/DEFENCE (UPDATE 1), moved, 400 words)

Avocet Mining shares drop after loan repayment missed

LONDON - Africa-focused gold miner Avocet misses a $15.8 million loan repayment to its largest shareholder, putting at risk the company's gold project in Guinea that is used as collateral on the loan and sending its shares down 8 percent. (AVOCET-LOAN/ (UPDATE 1), moved, by Stephen Eisenhammer, 320 words)

Stung by curbs, Indian iron ore companies throw in towel

CODLI VILLAGE, INDIA/SINGAPORE - Top Indian trader MMTC's $80 million iron ore export terminal, ready since 2010, has never handled a cargo. Now the company wants to spend $16 million to convert the terminal to ship coal. (INDIA-IRONORE/ (PICTURE, GRAPHICS), moved, by Krishna N Das and Manolo Serapio Jr, 1,050 words)

Spain's Repsol slashes debt with LNG asset sale

MADRID - Spanish oil company Repsol slashes debt by around half after the sale of liquid natural gas assets to Royal Dutch Shell. (REPSOL-SHELL/(UPDATE 2), moved, by Andres Gonzalez, 400 words)

Spain close to privatising insurer Cesce insurer - sources

MADRID - Spain is close to selling its 50.25 percent stake in Cesce, Europe's fourth-biggest credit insurer, in a deal that values the company at 400 million euros ($551 million), three bankers with knowledge of the deal say. (SPAIN-CESCE/SALE, moved, by Julien Toyer, 380 words)

Finnish paper machine maker Valmet debuts at 7.20 euros

HELSINKI - Finnish paper machine maker Valmet, spun off from Metso, debuts on the Helsinki bourse at 7.20 euros, higher than some analysts' price targets despite worries about weak demand for paper. (FINLAND-VALMET/ (UPDATE 1), moved, 370 words)

Hyundai, Kia face fading growth as weak yen buoys Japan

SEOUL - The man who led South Korea's auto industry on a tear through the last decade said Hyundai Motor Co and Kia Motors Corp expect what will be their lowest annual sales growth since 2003 as the weak yen fires up Japanese rivals. (HYUNDAI-SALES/ (UPDATE 2, PICTURE), moved, by Hyunjoo Jin, 1,030 words)