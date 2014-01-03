Editor: Malcolm Davidson +44 20 7542 6958
TOP STORIES
Europe holds ground after risk aversion roils Asia; yen
rallies
LONDON - European shares are fighting to hold their ground
after a turbulent day for Asia markets that see a sudden
reversal in some very popular, and thus crowded, trades.
(MARKETS-GLOBAL/ (WRAPUP 5), expect by 1400 GMT/9 AM ET, by Marc
Jones, 715 words)
China services sector falls to four-month low
BEIJING - Growth in China's services sector falls to a
four-month low as business expectations drop, a government
survey shows, adding to evidence that the world's second-largest
economy lost steam into the close of 2013. (CHINA-ECONOMY/PMI
(UPDATE 1, PICTURE), moved, by Koh Gui Qing and Jonathan
Standing, 400 words)
UK's Next shares hit record after strong Christmas sales
LONDON - Next Plc, Britain's second-largest clothing
retailer, raises its yearly profit outlook on the back of
pre-Christmas sales that topped its own forecast, placing it
firmly among the sector's winners in the festive trading season.
(NEXT/ (UPDATE 2), moved, by James Davey, 700 words)
+ See also:
- RETAIL-BRITAIN/FACTBOX, moved, 250 words
Economy a liability for Turkey's scandal-hit government
ISTANBUL - When a senior Turkish businessmen publicly
criticised the central bank this week for failing to stabilise
the tumbling currency, he was taking aim at a pillar of support
for the government: its reputation for strong economic
management. (TURKEY-CORRUPTION/ECONOMY (PICTURE, GRAPHIC),
expect by 1400 GMT/9 AM ET, by Andrew Torchia, 1,000 words)
MARKETS & INVESTMENT
Fall in overnight rates eases pressure on ECB to ease-for
now
LONDON - A plunge in euro zone money market rates eases the
immediate pressure on the European Central Bank to relax
monetary policy but the upward trend in rates may resume later
this year. (MARKETS-MONEY/, expect by 1530 GMT/10.30 AM ET, by
Marius Zaharia, 800 words)
Fed taper may be bitter medicine to heal emerging markets
LONDON - If the medicine tastes bad, it's probably doing you
good. Or so emerging economies could console themselves as they
are buffeted by market storms and capital exodus linked to the
end of U.S. stimulus. (EMERGING-REFORMS/ (ANALYSIS), expect by
1400 GMT/9 AM ET, by Sujata Rao, 800 words)
ECONOMY
Mitterrand's shadow looms as Hollande seeks to revive France
PARIS - Francois Hollande's admiration for Francois
Mitterrand is known to run deep, with the French president
taking inspiration from his Socialist predecessor for his
policies and even turns of phrase. (FRANCE-ECONOMY/, expect by
1400 GMT/9 AM ET, by Leigh Thomas, 850 words)
Housing helps UK to strong 2013, investment doubts loom for
2014
LONDON - Strong construction growth and fast-rising house
prices suggest Britain's economy finished 2013 on a high, but
data showing a big fall in business lending raises doubts about
how sustainable the recovery will prove this year.
(BRITAIN-LENDING/ (UPDATE 1), moving shortly, by David Milliken,
870 words)
+ See also:
- BRITAIN-PROPERTY/NATIONWIDE, moved, by David Milliken, 475
words
- PMI-CONSTRUCTION/BRITAIN, moved, by David Milliken, 300
words
Portugal to make up rejected pension cuts with one-off
levies
LISBON - Portugal plans to introduce temporary measures such
as widening pension contributions to make up for public sector
pension cuts rejected by the constitutional court last month, a
minister says. (PORTUGAL-SPENDING/CUTS, moved, 475 words)
Euro zone corporate lending shrinks at record pace in Nov
FRANKFURT - Lending to companies in the euro zone contracted
at the fastest pace on record in November, piling pressure on
the European Central Bank to do more to revive the currency
bloc's economy. (EUROZONE/M3 (UPDATE 1), moved, by Eva Taylor
and Sakari Suoninen, 570 words)
Spain's December jobless rate sinks, recovery still muted
MADRID - The number of registered jobless in Spain falls by
2.24 percent in December, adding to evidence of a gradual
economic recovery, though seasonal factors played a role in what
is the biggest drop ever for the month. (SPAIN-ECONOMY/JOBLESS
(UPDATE 1, PICTURE, TV), moved, 400 words)
+ See also:
- SPAIN-ECONOMY/PRICES, moved, 100 words
- ECB/SPAIN-BONDS (UPDATE 1), moved, 150 words
- ITALY-SPAIN/PRICES, moved, 340 words
COMPANIES
Telecom Italia shares lifted by TIM Brasil sale talk
MILAN - Shares in Telecom Italia approaches a two-month
high, lifted by a report that Spain's Telefonica is readying a
joint offer for its Brazilian wireless unit TIM Brasil.
(TELEFONICA-TIM/ (UPDATE 2), moved, by Stephen Jewkes and
Valentina Za, 370 words)
Spain starts diplomacy over Sacyr row with Panama
MADRID - Spain's government is pushing for talks to resolve
a dispute over a $1.6 billion cost overrun on works to expand
the canal headed by Spanish builder Sacyr, Spain's ambassador to
Panama says. (SACYR-PANAMA/ (PICTURE), moving shortly, by Jose
Elías Rodríguez, 380 words)
China's oddball demolition king eyes the New York Times
BEIJING - Chen Guangbiao has never acquired a company.
The 45-year-old recycling magnate has also never worked in the
media industry or become proficient in English. (CHINA-TIMES/
(NEWSMAKER, PICTURE), moved, by Megha Rajagopalan, 700 words)
Remy Cointreau shares fall after CEO abruptly resigns
PARIS - French spirits group Remy Cointreau says its Chief
Executive Officer Frederic Pflanz has resigned, for personal
reasons, after only three months in the job.
(REMYCOINTREAU-SHARES/, moved, by Astrid Wendlandt, 380 words)
Future of F1 boss Ecclestone could be settled in court
LONDON - Bernie Ecclestone risks losing his decades-old grip
on Formula One motor racing this year, when legal action
stemming from the sale of a stake in the sport eight years ago
reaches a climax. (BRITIAN-ECCLESTONE/CASE, moved, by Keith
Weir, 670 words)