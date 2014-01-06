Editor: Malcolm Davidson +44 20 7542 6958

TOP STORIES

China services industry growth slows, Europe gains in 2013

LONDON - China service industry growth slowed sharply as 2013 drew to a close but picked up across most of Europe, suggesting a still very uneven global economic performance even as most signs point to a strengthening U.S. revival.

China concerns hit stocks, Europe sags after data

LONDON - Concerns over turbulence in China's economy triggers a third day of falls for world shares and extends a spritely rebound in gold to leave it at a near three-week high.

Euro zone - reasons to be wary in 2014

LONDON - Last year was the least tumultuous for the euro zone since Greece revealed a vast hole in its books back in 2009. The consensus is that 2014 will be just as calm - a view held by some who were predicting the currency bloc's demise little more than a year ago.

UK's Osborne, eyeing election, stresses budget job not done

LONDON - British finance minister George Osborne reinforces his plans for lower spending to allow for the possibility of tax cuts as the Conservative-led government tries to seize the initiative in a pre-election year.

INVESTMENT

No bonanza yet for big funds from new rules to cut risk

LONDON - If pension funds, insurers and sovereign wealth funds were hoping to cash in on lending "high quality" assets to those scrambling to meet tougher collateral requirements in 2014, they are likely to be disappointed.

UK reporting rule change exposes transatlantic cultural gap

LONDON - As investors prepare to digest the latest round of company earnings figures, Britain's move to scrap the quarterly reporting requirement has revealed a divergence of opinion between the domestic and U.S. investment communities.

ECONOMY

U.S. Senate poised to confirm Janet Yellen as Fed chair

WASHINGTON - The U.S. Senate, kicking off its 2014 session, intends to waste no time making history as it moves to approve Janet Yellen to be the first woman to head the Federal Reserve.

China bond issues vanish as debt crackdown takes hold

SHANGHAI - Concern about China's debt load is mounting, but there are signs that higher interest rates may finally be helping the country get to grips with the wasteful investment and excessive borrowing that has fuelled the economy since the global financial crisis.

Home prices send China's 'Rat Race' scurrying underground

BEIJING - Property prices in China are rising fast - 16 percent a year in Beijing - and rents are climbing 12 percent, pushing more and more migrants underground.

COMPANIES

Deutsche Bank under pressure over Libor criticism

FRANKFURT - Deutsche Bank faces pressure to replace senior investment bankers after a leaked report from watchdog BaFin slammed Deutsche for not acting decisively over the probe into manipulation of benchmark interest rates.

Likely US listing to sideline Italy for Fiat-Chrysler group

MILAN/DETROIT - Chief Executive Sergio Marchionne's merger of carmakers Fiat and Chrysler will probably entail a U.S. share listing that cements North America as the group's new centre of gravity and further sidelines Italy.

Spain's Telefonica denies readying joint bid for TIM Brasil

MADRID/MILAN - Spain's Telefonica denies that it is involved in looking at making a joint offer for Telecom Italia's Brazilian wireless network operator TIM Brasil.

Eni to start share buyback

MILAN - Italian oil major Eni will start a planned share buyback programme worth up to 6 billion euros ($8 billion) on Monday, the company says.

Arla brings in more UK dairy farmers as deregulation looms

LONDON - Dairy cooperative Arla Foods has nearly doubled the number of British farmers that are owners in its business as the company works to raise sales in international markets like Africa and China, where demand for dairy products is growing.

Sponsor P&G sets more modest target for Winter Games

LONDON - With the Winter Olympics only a month away, Procter & Gamble - one of the event's leading sponsors - launched its main advertising campaign, seeking a more modest return than from the summer games in London 18 months ago.

Lottery companies cash in as China raises bet on punters

HONG KONG - 500.com, the only Chinese lottery firm so far listed in the United States, is among a handful of listed companies that stand to benefit as China whittles down thousands of private lottery operators. The stock has nearly tripled from its $13 IPO debut six weeks ago on NYSE.

FEATURE

App developers see wearable devices as next big thing

SAN FRANCISCO - Wearable computers like Google Glass and the Samsung Galaxy Gear watch may not have caught fire yet, but that hasn't stopped mobile game developers from rushing to create apps for the new devices, eager to seize what they hope is the next big moment in consumer technology.