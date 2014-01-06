Editor: Malcolm Davidson +44 20 7542 6958
TOP STORIES
Decent end to 2013 for global services but uneven
LONDON - Services sector growth slowed sharply in China as
2013 drew to a close but picked up across most of Europe,
suggesting still very uneven global economic performance even as
most signs point to a strengthening U.S. revival.
(ECONOMY-GLOBAL/ (WRAPUP 1) moved, by Ross Finley and Andy
Bruce, 800 words)
China concerns hit stocks, gold rebound continues
LONDON - Concerns over a slowdown in China's economy
triggers a third day of falls for world shares and extends a
spritely rebound in gold to leave it at a near three-week high.
(MARKETS-GLOBAL/ (WRAPUP 5, GRAPHIC), moved, by Marc Jones, 825
words)
Euro zone - reasons to be wary in 2014
LONDON - Last year was the least tumultuous for the euro
zone since Greece revealed a vast hole in its books back in
2009. The consensus is that 2014 will be just as calm - a view
held by some who were predicting the currency bloc's demise
little more than a year ago. (EUROZONE-ECONOMY/ (ANALYSIS),
moved, by Mike Peacock, 880 words)
UK to cut welfare budget again as election approaches
LONDON - British finance minister George Osborne announces
major cuts to the country's welfare spending as he warns voters
that the economic recovery could not be taken for granted.
(BRITAIN-OSBORNE/BUDGET (UPDATE 1), moved, by William Schomberg,
500 words)
INSIGHT
Turkey's building boom in spotlight as graft probe swirls
ISTANBUL - Look closely on a clear day, and the silhouette
of Istanbul's historic peninsula, its minarets puncturing the
sky, has changed for the first time in centuries.
(TURKEY-CORRUPTION/CONSTRUCTION (INSIGHT), expect by 1500 GMT/10
AM ET, by Nick Tattersall, 1,475 words)
INVESTMENT
No bonanza yet for big funds from new rules to cut risk
LONDON - If pension funds, insurers and sovereign wealth
funds were hoping to cash in on lending "high quality" assets to
those scrambling to meet tougher collateral requirements in
2014, they are likely to be disappointed. (REGULATION
COLLATERAL/FUNDS, moved, by Simon Jessop, 860 words)
UK reporting rule change exposes transatlantic cultural gap
LONDON - As investors prepare to digest the latest round of
company earnings figures, Britain's move to scrap the quarterly
reporting requirement has revealed a divergence of opinion
between the domestic and U.S. investment communities.
(QUARTERLY-REPORTING/, moved, by Jemima Kelly, 800 words)
ECONOMY
U.S. Senate poised to confirm Janet Yellen as Fed chair
WASHINGTON - The U.S. Senate, kicking off its 2014 session,
intends to waste no time making history as it moves to approve
Janet Yellen to be the first woman to head the Federal Reserve.
(USA-FED/YELLEN, moved, 375 words)
German annual inflation accelerates in December
BERLIN - German annual inflation accelerates in line with
expectations by 0.1 percentage points to 1.4 percent in December
albeit remaining below the European Central Bank's euro zone
target of close to but just below 2 percent, preliminary data
shows. (GERMANY-INFLATION/, moved, 100 words)
China bond issues vanish as debt crackdown takes hold
SHANGHAI - Concern about China's debt load is mounting, but
there are signs that higher interest rates may finally be
helping the country get to grips with the wasteful investment
and excessive borrowing that has fuelled the economy since the
global financial crisis. (CHINA-DEBT/ (PICTURE), moved, by
Gabriel Wildau, 1,000 words)
Portugal business confidence marks full-year rise
LISBON - Portugal's business confidence edges up in
December, marking one straight year of monthly improvements from
record lows hit in December 2012 as the bailed out economy
starts to recover from its worst recession since the 1970s.
(PORTUGAL-CONFIDENCE/, moved, 200 words)
COMPANIES
Deutsche Bank under pressure over Libor criticism
FRANKFURT - Deutsche Bank faces pressure to replace senior
investment bankers after a leaked report from watchdog BaFin
slammed Deutsche for not acting decisively over the probe into
manipulation of benchmark interest rates.
(DEUTSCHEBANK-REGULATION/, expect by 1500 GMT/10 AM ET, by
Thomas Atkins, 500 words)
Men's Wearhouse bid for Jos. A. Bank turns hostile
Apparel retailer Men's Wearhouse Inc mounts a hostile bid
for rival Jos. A. Bank Clothiers Inc with a raised offer of
about $1.6 billion, days after the smaller rival tightened its
buyout defences. (JOSABANK-MENSWEARHOUSE/ (UPDATE 2), moved, 435
words)
Likely US listing to sideline Italy for Fiat-Chrysler group
MILAN/DETROIT - Chief Executive Sergio Marchionne's merger
of carmakers Fiat and Chrysler will probably entail a U.S. share
listing that cements North America as the group's new centre of
gravity and further sidelines Italy. (FIAT-CHRYSLER/, moved, by
Agnieszka Flak and Deepa Seetharaman, 1,060 words)
Spain's Telefonica denies readying joint bid for TIM Brasil
MADRID/MILAN - Spain's Telefonica denies that it is involved
in looking at making a joint offer for Telecom Italia's
Brazilian wireless network operator TIM Brasil.
(TELEFONICA-BRAZIL/ (UPDATE 1), moved, 335 words)
Arla brings in more UK dairy farmers as deregulation looms
LONDON - Dairy cooperative Arla Foods has nearly doubled the
number of British farmers that are owners in its business as the
company works to raise sales in international markets like
Africa and China, where demand for dairy products is growing.
(ARLA-FARMERS/, moved, by Martinne Geller, 500 words)
Sponsor P&G sets more modest target for Winter Games
LONDON - With the Winter Olympics only a month away, Procter
& Gamble - one of the event's leading sponsors - launches its
main advertising campaign, seeking a more modest return than
from the summer games in London 18 months ago.
(OLYMPICS-P&G/SPONSOR, moved, by Keith Weir, 415 words)
FEATURE
App developers see wearable devices as next big thing
SAN FRANCISCO - Wearable computers like Google Glass and the
Samsung Galaxy Gear watch may not have caught fire yet, but that
hasn't stopped mobile game developers from rushing to create
apps for the new devices, eager to seize what they hope is the
next big moment in consumer technology. (WEARABLE-GAMING/
(FEATURE, PICTURE), moved, by Malathi Nayak, 1,100 words)