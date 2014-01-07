Editor: Malcolm Davidson +44 20 7542 6958
TOP STORIES
Credit Suisse ups effort to offload investment bank assets
ZURICH - Credit Suisse is stepping up efforts to scale back
riskier fixed income areas squeezed by strict new
regulation.(CREDITSUISSE/ (UPDATE 1), expect by 1000 GMT/5 AM
ET, by Katharina Bart, 500 words)
+ see also;
- CREDITSUISSE-MORTGAGEPROBE/, moved, 455 words
European shares hold firm after Asia hits 4-month low
LONDON - European shares keep their head above water as
fresh falls leave Asian stocks at a near-four month low and
disappointing U.S. data weighs on Wall Street. (MARKETS-GLOBAL/
(WRAPUP 5), expect by 1000 GMT/5 AM ET, by Marc Jones, 800
words)
Euro zone inflation seen stuck in deflationary danger zone
BRUSSELS - The European Union's Statistics Office releases
its first estimate of euro zone inflation for December with
price growth likely to have stayed in the deflationary danger
zone below one percent, economists polled by Reuters say.
(EUROZONE-ECONOMY/INFLATION, expect by 1000 GMT/5 AM ET, by
Martin Santa, 500 words)
Yellen punches through 'glass ceiling' at U.S. Fed
WASHINGTON - Janet Yellen -- a skilled economist and gifted
communicator who likes to hike and cook -- makes history as the
U.S. Senate confirms her to be the first woman to lead the
Federal Reserve in its 100-year history. (USA-FED/YELLEN-CEILING
(UPDATE 1), moved, by Thomas Ferraro, 650 words)
+ See also:
- USA-CONGRESS/JOBS (UPDATE 2), moved, by Thomas Ferraro,
600 words
ECONOMY
Cash crunch signals policy dilemma for China's central bank
BEIJING - China's central bank looks set to risk another
cash crunch at the end of January, barely a month after the last
market squeeze, as policymakers press ahead with a crackdown on
shadow financing and other risky bank lending.
(CHINA-ECONOMY/POLICY (ANALYSIS, PICTURE), moved, by Kevin Yao,
1,250 words)
German unemployment falls unexpectedly in December
BERLIN - German unemployment unexpectedly falls on a
seasonally adjusted basis in December, the Labour Office says,
and the jobless rate stays close to its lowest since Germany
reunified more than two decades ago. (GERMANY-UNEMPLOYMENT/,
moved, 100 words)
UK firms report strong growth in fourth quarter - BCC survey
LONDON - British businesses reports strong growth and rising
confidence in the fourth quarter of 2013, suggesting the
country's economic recovery will pick up speed, a survey shows.
(BRITAIN-BCC/, moved, 380 words)
+ See also:
- BRITAIN-AUTOS/SMMT, moved, 200 words
COMPANIES
Samsung Electronics pays out huge bonus sparking div debate
SEOUL - Samsung Electronics Co Ltd has reignited shareholder
calls to pay higher dividends or buy back stock after splashing
out on a special employee bonus estimated at $1 billion.
(SAMSUNG-EARNINGS/ (UPDATE 3), moving shortly, by Miyoung Kim,
840 words)
+ See also:
- MOBILE-DEVICES/GARTNER, moved, 315 words
- CES-4K/, moved, 400 words
Novartis and Roche pit it out in crowded lung cancer field
ZURICH - Swiss pharma group Novartis is pitting itself
against local rival Roche to develop a treatment for a specific
type of lung cancer as drugmakers crowd into the research areas
where the science is most advanced. (NOVARTIS-ROCHE/LUNGDRUGS
expect by 1200 GMT/7 AM ET, by Caroline Copley, 900 words)
Maersk sells 49 percent of Denmark's biggest retailer
COPENHAGEN - In a bid to focus on its core shipping and oil
activities Danish conglomerate A.P. Moller-Maersk has agreed to
reduce its ownership in two Danish retail chains, generating
cash proceeds of about 17 billion Danish crowns ($3.11 bln).
(MAERSK/DIVEST (UPDATE 1), expect 1000 GMT/5 AM ET, by Teis
Jensen and Ole Mikkelsen, 325 words)
Ex-UBS bank executive to enter plea in tax fraud case
MIAMI - A former high-ranking UBS banker charged with
helping Americans dodge taxes through secret Swiss bank accounts
is expected to plead not guilty on Tuesday to tax fraud
conspiracy in federal court in Florida. (UBS-TAX/BANKER, moved,
by Zachary Fagenson, 560 words)
Cable group Altice plans IPO to raise 750 mln euros
PARIS - Altice, which owns French and Belgian cable
companies as well as mobile operations in Israel, plans to list
its shares on Amsterdam's NYSE Euronext with the aim of raising
750 million euros ($1 billion) to cut debt and fund its
development. (ALTICE/ (UPDATE 1), moved, 335 words)
French Goodyear workers hold 2 executives in 'bossnapping'
LILLE, France - Hard line trade unionists at a tyre plant in
northern France hold two executives against their will overnight
in a blockaded meeting room in an attempt to extract better
layoff terms for 1,170 workers. (FRANCE-BOSSNAPPING/, expect by
1200 GMT/7 AM ET, by Pierre Savary, 500 words)
Intel shows off wearable gadgets as chipmaker expands
LAS VEGAS - Intel CEO Brian Krzanich shows off wearable
computing devices, including earbuds that monitor your heart
rate and a smart headset, as the world's largest chipmaker tries
to get back on track after missing out on smartphones.
(CES-INTEL/, moved, by Noel Randewich, 550 words)