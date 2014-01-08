Editor: Malcolm Davidson +44 20 7542 6958
TOP STORIES
Equities and dollar rise as economic recovery strengthens
LONDON - Global equity markets and the dollar rise as strong
U.S. trade data lifts Asian stock markets while European shares
steady near five-and-a-half year highs. (MARKETS-GLOBAL/ (WRAPUP
1), expect by 0945 GMT/4.45 AM ET, by Sudip Kar-Gupta, 650
words)
German exports rise fourth month in a row in November
BERLIN - German exports rise for the fourth consecutive
month in November as trade picks up especially to European Union
countries outside the euro, in a sign Europe's largest economy
is benefiting from an early global upturn. (GERMANY-TRADE/
(UPDATE 1), moved, 400 words)
Peripheral euro zone bonds rise but no return to old heights
LONDON - The storming rally in peripheral euro zone bonds
may have further to run but worries over liquidity, credit
ratings and their relative expensiveness will prevent a return
to the dizzying heights seen before the global crisis.
(MARKETS-PERIPHERAL BONDS, expect by 1100 GMT/6 AM ET, by Jamie
McGeever, 800 words)
Italy's jobless rate hits 37-year high
ROME - Italy's jobless rate rises to a new high of 12.7
percent, data shows, and youth unemployment also hits its worst
level on record above 41 percent. (ITALY-ECONOMY/JOBLESS, moved,
250 words)
ECONOMY
Offshore wind builders cutting projects in top market
LONDON - Britain has built the world's biggest offshore wind
energy market but there are signs it has reached a tipping
point, with companies cancelling and selling off projects in the
face of steep costs and weak power prices.
(BRITAIN-WIND/PROJECTS, expect by 1430 GMT/9.30 AM ET, by
Karolin Schaps, 1,100 words)
Reuters monthly foreign exchange poll
LONDON - Reuters has surveyed more than 60 currency
strategists on the outlook for dollar exchange rates against the
euro, yen, sterling, Swiss franc and the South African rand as
well as opinions on which currency will perform best in the next
six months. The results will be published at 1320 GMT/8.20 AM
ET. (MARKETS-FOREX-EURO/POLL, by Yati Himatsingka and Rahul
Karunakar, 600 words)
+ See also:
- MARKETS-FOREX-STERLING/POLL, by Jonathan Cable, 600 words
- MARKETS-FOREX-RAND/POLL, by Vuyani Ndaba, 600 words
Latin American firms step up Spanish reconquista
MADRID/MEXICO CITY - A tide of Latin American investments in
distressed Spanish companies is set to continue in 2014,
reversing a decades-long trend that saw Spanish businesses pour
money into their former colonies. (SPAIN-LATAM/INVESTMENTS,
expect by 1230 GMT/7.30 AM ET, by Tracy Rucinski and Elinor
Comlay, 800 words)
COMPANIES
UK retailers cut prices by record amount in December - BRC
LONDON - British high street stores offered their biggest
pre-Christmas discounts in at least seven years last month,
industry figures show, highlighting tough trading conditions
despite an improving economy. (BRITAIN-INFLATION/BRC, moved, by
David Milliken, 400 words)
+ See also:
- BRITAIN-PROPERTY/HALIFAX (UPDATE 1), moving shortly, by
David Milliken, 500 words
Sainsbury posts small rise in Christmas sales
LONDON - British grocer J Sainsbury cautions that consumers
will likely tighten their belts in the early part of 2014 as it
ekes out a tiny rise in underlying sales in its Christmas
quarter, with its rate of growth slowing significantly
(SAINSBURY-SALES/(UPDATE 2), expect by 1030 GMT/5.30 AM ET, by
James Davey, 650 words)
Goldman, JPMorgan and peers must rethink pay to meet EU cap
LONDON - Investment bankers working in London for many top
U.S. and European groups face a major overhaul of their pay
structure, as their recent bonuses have far exceeded new EU
rules which will curb payouts to be made this time next year.
(BANKS-PAY/BONUSES, moved, by Steve Slater, 1,175 words)
AstraZeneca raises bet on cancer immunotherapy with deal
LONDON - AstraZeneca has raised its bet on new treatments
that harness the body's immune system to fight cancer by
striking a drug development deal with private British biotech
company Immunocore. (ASTRAZENECA-CANCER/ (UPDATE 1), moved, by
Ben Hirschler, 370 words)
+ See also:
- FOREST-APTALIS/ (UPDATE 1), moved, by Soyoung Kim, 450
words
Teva Pharm's new CEO will need to look beyond cost cuts
TEL AVIV - Cut-throat competition and dropping profit
margins await the new chief executive of Teva Pharmaceutical
Industries, who will have to go beyond cost cutting and layoffs
to nurse the generic drugmaker back to health.
(TEVAPHARM-CEO/CHALLENGES, expect by 1100 GMT/6 AM ET, by Tova
Cohen and Ari Rabinovitch, 900 words)
Fiat down 1 pct after Moody's mulls rating downgrade
MILAN - Shares in Fiat open more than 1 percent lower after
Moody's had placed its Ba3 rating of the carmaker under review
for a possible downgrade following the company's deal to take
full control of Chrysler Group LLC. (FIAT-SHARES/, moved, 100
words)
+ See also:
- FIAT-CHRYSLER/MOODY'S (UPDATE 1), moved, 300 words
Shaanxi Coal plans China's largest IPO in more than 2 years
SHANGHAI/HONG KONG - Shaanxi Coal Industry Co says it plans
to raise 9.8 billion yuan ($1.62 billion) with a listing on the
Shanghai Stock Exchange, setting the stage for a flood of deals
in coming weeks with China's largest initial public offering
since late 2011. (CHINA-SHAANXI/ (UPDATE 2), moved, by Fayen
Wong and Elzio Barreto, 600 words)
+ See also:
- CHINA-COAL/, moved, by David Stanway, 850 words