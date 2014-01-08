Editor: Malcolm Davidson +44 20 7542 6958
TOP STORIES
US to Europe: Stronger banking union would help boost growth
BERLIN - The United States has a message for Europe: If you
want to help your ailing economy, consider pledging taxpayer
money from across the euro zone to help troubled banks.
(USA-EUROPE/BANKING (ANALYSIS), moved, by Jason Lange, 980
words)
Shares and dollar rise on more signs of economic recovery
LONDON - Global equities and the dollar rise as solid German
economic data points to a pick-up in world trade and keeps
European shares near five-and-a-half year highs.
(MARKETS-GLOBAL/ (WRAPUP 3), moved, by Sudip Kar-Gupta, 750
words)
German economy shows signs it benefiting from global upturn
BERLIN - German exports rise for the fourth consecutive
month in November as trade picks up especially to European Union
countries outside the euro, in a sign Europe's largest economy
is benefiting from an early global upturn. (GERMANY-TRADE/
(UPDATE 2), moved, by Alexandra Hudson and Annika Breidthardt,
635 words)
+ See also:
- GERMANY-BORROWING/, moved, 255 words
Peripheral euro zone bonds rise but no return to old heights
LONDON - The storming rally in peripheral euro zone bonds
may have further to run but worries over liquidity, credit
ratings and their relative expensiveness will prevent a return
to the dizzying heights seen before the global crisis.
(MARKETS-PERIPHERAL BONDS/, expect by 1400 GMT/9 AM ET, by Jamie
McGeever, 800 words)
INSIGHT
Turkey's graft probe turns eyes to building boom
ISTANBUL - Look closely on a clear day, and the silhouette
of Istanbul's historic peninsula, its minarets puncturing the
sky, has changed for the first time in centuries.
(TURKEY-CORRUPTION/CONSTRUCTION (INSIGHT, PICTURE), moved, by
Nick Tattersall, 1,545 words)
ECONOMY
Euro zone jobless at record high, but retail sales rebound
BRUSSELS - Euro zone retail sales leap in November even
though unemployment remains at a record high, hinting at a pick
up in consumer demand that will ease deflation worries and
relieve pressure on the ECB to loosen policy. (EUROZONE-ECONOMY/
(UPDATE 1), moved, by Martin Santa, 575 words)
+ See also:
- ITALY-ECONOMY/JOBLESS, moved, 250 words
Greece talks up progress, sidesteps debt write-off issue
ATHENS - Senior Greek ministers deliver a staunch defence of
their efforts to put the economy back on track and says they did
not want any more conditional loans from the EU or IMF, although
they said leeway would be helpful. (GREECE-PRESIDENCY/, moved,
by Luke Baker, 830 words)
U.S. private sector adds 238,000 jobs in December - ADP
NEW YORK - U.S. private employers add 238,000 jobs in
December, more than expected and the best read in 13 months, a
report by a payrolls processor shows.
(USA-ECONOMY/EMPLOYMENT-ADP, moved, 200 words)
Spain to issue debt worth 242 bln euros in 2014
MADRID - Spain will issue debt worth 242 billion euros
($329.8 billion) in 2014, the Treasury says, slightly more than
in 2013 although net issuance, which strips out scheduled debt
repayments, will drop 10 percent to 65 billion euros.
(SPAIN-DEBT/ (UPDATE 1), moved, 275 words)
Dutch pension firm divests Israeli banks over settlements
JERUSALEM - One of the world's largest pension funds in the
Netherlands will divest from five Israeli banks over their
dealings with Jewish settlements on occupied land, a move
welcomed by Palestinians. (NETHERLANDS-ISRAEL/DIVESTMENT. expect
by 1400 GMT/9 AM ET, by Noah Browning, 570 words)
Offshore wind builders cut projects in world's top market
LONDON - Britain has built the world's biggest offshore wind
energy market but there are signs it has reached a tipping
point, with companies cancelling and selling off projects in the
face of steep costs and weak power prices.
(BRITAIN-WIND/PROJECTS, expect by 1430 GMT/9.30 AM ET, by
Karolin Schaps, 1,100 words)
Reuters monthly foreign exchange poll
LONDON - Reuters has surveyed more than 60 currency
strategists on the outlook for dollar exchange rates against the
euro, yen, sterling, Swiss franc and the South African rand as
well as opinions on which currency will perform best in the next
six months. The results will be published at 1420 GMT/9.20 AM
ET. (MARKETS-FOREX-EURO/POLL, by Yati Himatsingka and Rahul
Karunakar, 600 words)
+ See also:
- MARKETS-FOREX-STERLING/POLL, by Jonathan Cable, 600 words
- MARKETS-FOREX-RAND/POLL, by Vuyani Ndaba, 600 words
Latin American firms step up Spanish reconquista
MADRID/MEXICO CITY - A tide of Latin American investments in
distressed Spanish companies is set to continue in 2014,
reversing a decades-long trend that saw Spanish businesses pour
money into their former colonies. (SPAIN-LATAM/INVESTMENTS,
moved, by Tracy Rucinski and Elinor Comlay, 800 words)
COMPANIES
UK retailers cut prices by record amount in December
LONDON - British high street stores offered their biggest
pre-Christmas discounts in at least seven years last month,
industry figures show, highlighting tough trading conditions
despite an improving economy. (BRITAIN-INFLATION/BRC, moved, by
David Milliken, 400 words)
+ See also:
- BRITAIN-PROPERTY/HALIFAX (UPDATE 1), moved, by David
Milliken, 500 words
Diageo joins with Diddy for a second drink, DeLeon tequila
LONDON - Diageo PLC and celebrity rapper turned business
mogul Sean "Diddy" Combs have jointly bought luxury U.S. tequila
brand DeLeon, hoping to repeat the success they have had with
the company's fast-growing Ciroc vodka. (DIAGEO-DELEON/
(INTERVIEW), moved, by Martinne Geller, 540 words)
Sainsbury warns on UK spending after "best Christmas ever"
LONDON - British grocer J Sainsbury reports its "best
Christmas ever" but warns that consumers are likely to tighten
their belts in the early part of 2014 and cut its sales growth
forecast accordingly. (SAINSBURY-SALES/(UPDATE 2), moved, by
James Davey, 650 words)
Drugmaker Teva needs strategy reset with new CEO
TEL AVIV - The new chief executive of Teva Pharmaceutical
Industries will have to go beyond cost cutting and lay-offs to
fend off cut-throat competition and nurse the drug company back
to health. (TEVA-CEO/, moved, by Tova Cohen and Ari Rabinovitch,
900 words)
+ See also:
- ASTRAZENECA-CANCER/ (UPDATE 1), moved, by Ben Hirschler,
370 words)
+ See also:
- FOREST-APTALIS/ (UPDATE 1), moved, by Soyoung Kim, 450
words
Alitalia chairman likely to stay for Etihad talks - sources
MILAN - Alitalia's chairman is re-considering his decision
not to stand for re-election after some of the airline's biggest
shareholders asked him to stay while talks with potential
investor Etihad Airways continue, sources close to the matter
say. (ALITALIA-BOARD/, moved, 440 words)
VW's Skoda on course to sell 1 million cars in 2014
PRAGUE - Volkswagen's Skoda Auto, the Czech Republic's
biggest exporter, is on target to sell 1 million cars globally
for the first time in 2014 thanks to the launch and ramped-up
production of new models, a spokesman says. (CZECH-SKODA/,
moved, 315 words)
+ See also:
- BENTLEY-SALES/, moved, 200 words
Constellation profit nearly doubles as beer sales rise
Constellation Brands Inc's quarterly profit nearly doubles,
helped by strong sales of beer, including the brands it bought
from Groupo Modelo's U.S beer business.
(CONSTELLATIONBRANDS-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 1), moving shortly, 250
words)