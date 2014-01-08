Editor: Malcolm Davidson +44 20 7542 6958

TOP STORIES

US to Europe: Stronger banking union would help boost growth

BERLIN - The United States has a message for Europe: If you want to help your ailing economy, consider pledging taxpayer money from across the euro zone to help troubled banks. (USA-EUROPE/BANKING (ANALYSIS), moved, by Jason Lange, 980 words)

Shares and dollar rise on more signs of economic recovery

LONDON - Global equities and the dollar rise as solid German economic data points to a pick-up in world trade and keeps European shares near five-and-a-half year highs. (MARKETS-GLOBAL/ (WRAPUP 3), moved, by Sudip Kar-Gupta, 750 words)

German economy shows signs it benefiting from global upturn

BERLIN - German exports rise for the fourth consecutive month in November as trade picks up especially to European Union countries outside the euro, in a sign Europe's largest economy is benefiting from an early global upturn. (GERMANY-TRADE/ (UPDATE 2), moved, by Alexandra Hudson and Annika Breidthardt, 635 words)

+ See also:

- GERMANY-BORROWING/, moved, 255 words

Peripheral euro zone bonds rise but no return to old heights

LONDON - The storming rally in peripheral euro zone bonds may have further to run but worries over liquidity, credit ratings and their relative expensiveness will prevent a return to the dizzying heights seen before the global crisis. (MARKETS-PERIPHERAL BONDS/, expect by 1400 GMT/9 AM ET, by Jamie McGeever, 800 words)

INSIGHT

Turkey's graft probe turns eyes to building boom

ISTANBUL - Look closely on a clear day, and the silhouette of Istanbul's historic peninsula, its minarets puncturing the sky, has changed for the first time in centuries. (TURKEY-CORRUPTION/CONSTRUCTION (INSIGHT, PICTURE), moved, by Nick Tattersall, 1,545 words)

ECONOMY

Euro zone jobless at record high, but retail sales rebound

BRUSSELS - Euro zone retail sales leap in November even though unemployment remains at a record high, hinting at a pick up in consumer demand that will ease deflation worries and relieve pressure on the ECB to loosen policy. (EUROZONE-ECONOMY/ (UPDATE 1), moved, by Martin Santa, 575 words)

+ See also:

- ITALY-ECONOMY/JOBLESS, moved, 250 words

Greece talks up progress, sidesteps debt write-off issue

ATHENS - Senior Greek ministers deliver a staunch defence of their efforts to put the economy back on track and says they did not want any more conditional loans from the EU or IMF, although they said leeway would be helpful. (GREECE-PRESIDENCY/, moved, by Luke Baker, 830 words)

U.S. private sector adds 238,000 jobs in December - ADP

NEW YORK - U.S. private employers add 238,000 jobs in December, more than expected and the best read in 13 months, a report by a payrolls processor shows. (USA-ECONOMY/EMPLOYMENT-ADP, moved, 200 words)

Spain to issue debt worth 242 bln euros in 2014

MADRID - Spain will issue debt worth 242 billion euros ($329.8 billion) in 2014, the Treasury says, slightly more than in 2013 although net issuance, which strips out scheduled debt repayments, will drop 10 percent to 65 billion euros. (SPAIN-DEBT/ (UPDATE 1), moved, 275 words)

Dutch pension firm divests Israeli banks over settlements

JERUSALEM - One of the world's largest pension funds in the Netherlands will divest from five Israeli banks over their dealings with Jewish settlements on occupied land, a move welcomed by Palestinians. (NETHERLANDS-ISRAEL/DIVESTMENT. expect by 1400 GMT/9 AM ET, by Noah Browning, 570 words)

Offshore wind builders cut projects in world's top market

LONDON - Britain has built the world's biggest offshore wind energy market but there are signs it has reached a tipping point, with companies cancelling and selling off projects in the face of steep costs and weak power prices. (BRITAIN-WIND/PROJECTS, expect by 1430 GMT/9.30 AM ET, by Karolin Schaps, 1,100 words)

Reuters monthly foreign exchange poll

LONDON - Reuters has surveyed more than 60 currency strategists on the outlook for dollar exchange rates against the euro, yen, sterling, Swiss franc and the South African rand as well as opinions on which currency will perform best in the next six months. The results will be published at 1420 GMT/9.20 AM ET. (MARKETS-FOREX-EURO/POLL, by Yati Himatsingka and Rahul Karunakar, 600 words)

+ See also:

- MARKETS-FOREX-STERLING/POLL, by Jonathan Cable, 600 words

- MARKETS-FOREX-RAND/POLL, by Vuyani Ndaba, 600 words

Latin American firms step up Spanish reconquista

MADRID/MEXICO CITY - A tide of Latin American investments in distressed Spanish companies is set to continue in 2014, reversing a decades-long trend that saw Spanish businesses pour money into their former colonies. (SPAIN-LATAM/INVESTMENTS, moved, by Tracy Rucinski and Elinor Comlay, 800 words)

COMPANIES

UK retailers cut prices by record amount in December

LONDON - British high street stores offered their biggest pre-Christmas discounts in at least seven years last month, industry figures show, highlighting tough trading conditions despite an improving economy. (BRITAIN-INFLATION/BRC, moved, by David Milliken, 400 words)

+ See also:

- BRITAIN-PROPERTY/HALIFAX (UPDATE 1), moved, by David Milliken, 500 words

Diageo joins with Diddy for a second drink, DeLeon tequila

LONDON - Diageo PLC and celebrity rapper turned business mogul Sean "Diddy" Combs have jointly bought luxury U.S. tequila brand DeLeon, hoping to repeat the success they have had with the company's fast-growing Ciroc vodka. (DIAGEO-DELEON/ (INTERVIEW), moved, by Martinne Geller, 540 words)

Sainsbury warns on UK spending after "best Christmas ever"

LONDON - British grocer J Sainsbury reports its "best Christmas ever" but warns that consumers are likely to tighten their belts in the early part of 2014 and cut its sales growth forecast accordingly. (SAINSBURY-SALES/(UPDATE 2), moved, by James Davey, 650 words)

Drugmaker Teva needs strategy reset with new CEO

TEL AVIV - The new chief executive of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries will have to go beyond cost cutting and lay-offs to fend off cut-throat competition and nurse the drug company back to health. (TEVA-CEO/, moved, by Tova Cohen and Ari Rabinovitch, 900 words)

+ See also:

- ASTRAZENECA-CANCER/ (UPDATE 1), moved, by Ben Hirschler, 370 words)

+ See also:

- FOREST-APTALIS/ (UPDATE 1), moved, by Soyoung Kim, 450 words

Alitalia chairman likely to stay for Etihad talks - sources

MILAN - Alitalia's chairman is re-considering his decision not to stand for re-election after some of the airline's biggest shareholders asked him to stay while talks with potential investor Etihad Airways continue, sources close to the matter say. (ALITALIA-BOARD/, moved, 440 words)

VW's Skoda on course to sell 1 million cars in 2014

PRAGUE - Volkswagen's Skoda Auto, the Czech Republic's biggest exporter, is on target to sell 1 million cars globally for the first time in 2014 thanks to the launch and ramped-up production of new models, a spokesman says. (CZECH-SKODA/, moved, 315 words)

+ See also:

- BENTLEY-SALES/, moved, 200 words

Constellation profit nearly doubles as beer sales rise

Constellation Brands Inc's quarterly profit nearly doubles, helped by strong sales of beer, including the brands it bought from Groupo Modelo's U.S beer business. (CONSTELLATIONBRANDS-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 1), moving shortly, 250 words)