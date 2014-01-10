Editor: Malcolm Davidson +44 20 7542 6958
TOP STORIES
Solid U.S. job gains seen in December as economy picks up
WASHINGTON - U.S. employment likely increased solidly in
December in the latest sign of strengthening fundamentals that
look set to put the economy on a faster growth path this year.
(USA-ECONOMY/ (WRAPUP 1), by Lucia Mutikani)
Periphery stocks power on, bonds cool ahead of U.S. data
LONDON - A blistering run in euro zone periphery shares
continues, though uncertainty over upcoming U.S. jobs data cools
the bloc's bonds and leaves caution ruling most other markets.
(MARKETS-GLOBAL/ (WRAPUP 4), by Marc Jones)
Jones, 800 words)
Chinese export growth slows, rosier 2014 seen
BEIJING - China's export growth slows more than expected in
December due to a higher comparison base a year earlier and a
clamp-down on speculative activities disguised as export deals,
missing the official target on foreign trade.
(CHINA-ECONOMY/TRADE (UPDATE 2, PICTURE), by Xiaoyi Shao and Kevin Yao)
and Kevin Yao, 700 words)
Standard Chartered's revamp suggests more changes ahead
LONDON/DUBLIN - Standard Chartered's top 500 bankers gather
in Singapore next week for their annual strategy meeting with an
unprecedented degree of uncertainty swirling around the former
stock market darling. (STANDARDCHARTERED/ expect by 1400 GMT/9
AM ET, by Steve Slater and Carmel Crimmins, 700 words)
INVESTMENT
Interest rate rises may not be so far off
LONDON - The era of money printing is drawing to a close and
the start of the new interest rate hike cycle may arrive sooner
than people expect. But investors may not need to panic.
(INVESTMENT-RATES/(ANALYSIS), by Natsuko Waki)
Natsuko Waki, 800 words)
China a better bet than Japan for Asia hedge fund investors
HONG KONG - For investors in Asian hedge funds, it was China
and not the region's hottest major market, Japan, that provided
the best bang for the buck in 2013 - a result set to ensure
greater capital inflows into steadily growing China-focused
(CHINA-HEDGEFUNDS/, by Nishant Kumar)
ECONOMY
UK manufacturing, industrial output unexpectedly flat
LONDON - British manufacturing and broader industrial output
are unchanged in November and construction falls sharply,
tempering hopes that the economic recovery is broadening,
official data shows. (BRITAIN ECONOMY/MANUFACTURING)
words)
French economy rebounded in late 2013, figures suggest
PARIS - French GDP likely grew strongly in the final quarter
of last year and industrial output surged in November, figures
show, marking a welcome turnaround for the euro zone's second
(FRANCE-ECONOMY/ (UPDATE 1))
Spain's industrial output strongest in nearly three years
MADRID - Spain's industrial output rose in November, its
biggest yearly jump in nearly three years, official data shows
boosted by a favourable annual comparison after tax hikes last
(SPAIN-ECONOMY/OUTPUT (UPDATE 1))
Thailand's "Teflon" economy put to the test
BANGKOK - It has been nicknamed "Teflon Thailand" - an
economy seemingly impervious to any lasting effects from regular
spasms of violent political unrest. But with protesters vowing
to "shut down" Bangkok on January 13 in their two-month-old bid
to topple Prime Minister Yingluck Shinawatra, the nickname seems
(THAILAND-ECONOMY/, by Orathai Sriring and Pairat Temphairojana)
and Pairat Temphairojana, 1,100 words)
COMPANIES
UK banks accelerate payouts for swaps mis-selling
LONDON - Britain's biggest banks up the pace of compensation
to small firms mis-sold complicated interest-rate hedging
products, but have still paid out only 5 percent of the 3
(BANKS-MISSELLING/ (UPDATE 2), by Matt Scuffham)
2), expect by 1030 GMT/5.30 AM ET, by Matt Scuffham, 600 words)
VW poised for SUV go-ahead as U.S. slide threatens goals
BERLIN/DETROIT - Volkswagen is preparing to build sport
utility vehicles in North America as it struggles to conquer a
market whose resistance is threatening its bid to be world No.1.
(AUTOSHOW/VW-US (PREVIEW), by Andreas Cremer and Bernie Woodall)
Andreas Cremer and Bernie Woodall, 1,000 words)
Swatch sees "dynamic" 2014 growth after market share gains
ZURICH - Swiss watches group Swatch says it expects "dynamic
growth" this year, easing concerns of a downturn in key export
destination China after market share gains in its core watch
business helped sales rise 9.1 percent last year.
(SWATCH-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 3), by Silke Koltrowitz)
Silke Koltrowitz, 600 words)
Infosys Q3 profit rises 21 pct, beats estimates
MYSORE, India - India's Infosys Ltd raises its sales growth
outlook for the year after posting a higher-than-expected 21
percent rise in quarterly net profit as improving U.S. and
European economies revive demand for outsourcing services.
(INFOSYS-EARNINGS/ (UPDATE 2))
Wearable gadgets not ready for prime time, tech watchers say
LAS VEGAS/SINGAPORE - Despite the hoopla, wearable gadgets
like wristwatches for checking your text messages or eyeglasses
that capture video are unlikely to make a splash with consumers
anytime soon, given the clumsy designs, high prices and
technological constraints of many of the current offerings.
(CES-WEARABLES/ (PICTURE), by Noel Randewich and Jeremy Wagstaff)
Wagstaff, 900 words)
