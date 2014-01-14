Editor: Malcolm Davidson +44 20 7542 6958

TOP STORIES

Madoff penalties hit JPMorgan profit

NEW YORK - JPMorgan Chase & Co reports better-than-expected adjusted quarterly profit after the biggest U.S. bank cuts costs and sets aside less money to cover bad loans. (JPMORGAN-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 2), moved, 775 words)

+ See also:

- WELLSFARGO-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 1), moving shortly, 250 words)

Hollande private life risks hijacking reform message

PARIS - President Francois Hollande aims to lay out plans for the French economy but a news conference is set to be dominated by talk of his private life after his partner went into a hospital following reports he had an affair. (FRANCE-HOLLANDE/ (UPDATE 3, PICTURE, TV), expect by 1600 GMT/11 AM ET, by Mark John, 700 words)

UK inflation falls to Bank of England target

LONDON - British inflation fall to the Bank of England's target level in December for the first time in over four years, backing its case to keep interest rates at a record low and giving the government a boost ahead of elections next year. (BRITAIN-INFLATION/ (UPDATE 1), moved, by William Schomberg and Ana Nicolaci da Costa, 695 words)

Earnings worries dent global stocks

LONDON - Global shares fall as weak earnings announcements in the United States fuel worries that the upcoming reporting season may disappoint, leaving some indexes looking expensive after a bumper 2013. (MARKETS-GLOBAL/ (WRAPUP 6), moved, by Francesco Canepa, 800 words)

INVESTMENT

Euro zone bond rally goes global as wary creditors return

LONDON - The surge in peripheral euro zone government bonds is a global phenomenon, driven by investors around the world lured by relatively high yields in a world of low, often sub-inflation returns. (INVESTMENT-PERIPHERY, expect by 1500 GMT/10 AM ET, by Jamie McGeever, 900 words)

ECONOMY

U.S. consumer spending measure rises solidly

WASHINGTON - A gauge of U.S. consumer spending rose more than expected in December, suggesting the economy gathered steam at the end of last year and was poised for stronger growth in 2014. (USA-ECONOMY/RETAIL, moved, 150 words)

+ See also:

- USA-ECONOMY/PRICES, moved, 100 words

Greece hopeful, but any debt relief likely to be symbolic

BRUSSELS - Greece and the International Monetary Fund expect the euro zone to provide some debt relief to Athens later this year but anyone hoping for a major impact on its vast debts will be disappointed - the amounts will be symbolic. (EUROZONE-GREECE/DEBT (ANALYSIS), moving shortly, by Jan Strupczewski, 1,000 words)

+ See also:

- GREECE-ECONOMY/ (UPDATE 1), moved, 480 words

Euro zone output rebounds, adds to signs of recovery

BRUSSELS - Euro zone industrial production rises in November at its fastest pace in nearly four years, in an encouraging signal that the bloc's economic recovery strengthened in the final quarter of 2013. (EUROZONE-ECONOMY/OUTPUT (UPDATE 1), moved, by Martin Santa, 495 words)

Ifo says German current account surplus hits new record high

BERLIN - Germany's world-beating current account surplus most likely hit a new record in 2013 of about $260 billion as much of its earnings from exported goods was invested abroad rather than spent at home, the Ifo think tank says. (GERMANY-ECONOMY/TRADE-IFO, moved, by Rene Wagner, 420 words)

U.S. Fed set to push ahead on new commodity trade rules

NEW YORK/WASHINGTON - The U.S. Federal Reserve is set to take its first formal step toward limiting the role of Wall Street banks in physical commodities markets this week by issuing a notice to seek public comment on the topic, sources familiar with the matter say. (BANKS-COMMODITIES/FED (UPDATE 2), moved, by Anna Louie Sussman and Emily Stephenson, 900 words)

Erdogan may prevail at high cost in Turkey's political war

ISTANBUL - Prime Minister Tayyip Erdogan looks to have the upper hand in a civil war rocking Turkey's political establishment, but his bid to break the influence of a potent Islamic cleric could roll back reforms and undermine hard-won business confidence. (TURKEY-CORRUPTION/ (ANALYSIS), moved, by Nick Tattersall and Asli Kandemir, 700 words)

COMPANIES

Charter takes rejected Time Warner Cable bid to investors

NEW YORK - Charter Communications Inc formally offers to acquire larger rival Time Warner Cable for $37.3 billion, sparking what is likely to be a contentious battle for control of the No. 2 U.S. cable operator. (TIMEWARNERCABLE-CHARTER/ (UPDATE 4), moved, by Liana B. Baker and Nicola Leske, 995 words)

Celesio drops, but fresh bid talk limits decline

FRANKFURT - Shares in German drug distributor Celesio drops 5.4 percent after the failure of an $8.4-billion bid from McKesson Corp but talk of a new offer from the U.S. wholesaler limited the decline. (MCKESSON-CELESIO/SHARES (UPDATE 2), moved, by Ludwig Burger, Arno Schuetze and Alexander Hübner, 680 words)

FBI suspects front running of Fannie, Freddie in swaps

Wall Street traders may be manipulating a key derivatives market and front running Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac, hurting the US-owned mortgage giants in the process, according to an FBI intelligence bulletin reviewed by Reuters. (USA-SWAPS/PROBE (EXCLUSIVE), moved, by Richard Leong, 750 words)

Valeant, Actavis, Mylan eye Pfizer's generics unit -sources

NEW YORK - Drugmakers Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc, Actavis Plc and Mylan Inc have all expressed interest in buying Pfizer Inc's branded generics business, but no active discussions are going on at this time, according to three people close to the matter. (FIZER-VALEANT/ (EXCLUSIVE), moved, by Nadia Damouni, Jessica Toonkel and Soyoung Kim, 600 words)

Drugmaker AstraZeneca forecasts faster return to growth

LONDON - AstraZeneca expects to return to growth faster than analysts currently predict after a wave of drug patent expiries, with 2017 revenue likely to be broadly in line with the 2013 level. (ASTRAZENECA-REVENUE/ (UPDATE 3), moved, by Ben Hirschler, 630 words)

Monte Paschi top execs set to stay on

SIENA, Italy - The top executives of Monte dei Paschi di Siena are set to announce their choice to stay on at the troubled Italian bank at a board meeting though plans for a vital cash call remain uncertain after a controversial delay. (MONTEPASCHI/, expect by 1400 GMT/9 AM ET, by Silvia Ognibene and Silvia Aloisi, 450 words)

UK retailer ASOS sees growth slow in U.S., Australia

LONDON - British online fashion retailer ASOS says growth slows in the United States and Australia, two key markets, taking the shine off a big jump in Christmas sales. (ASOS-SALES/ (UPDATE 2), moved, by James Davey, 650 words)