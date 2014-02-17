Editor: Malcolm Davidson +44 20 7542 6958
TOP STORIES
Japan's economy grows at slower pace, raises stakes for
Abenomics
TOKYO - Japan's economy grows at a much slower pace than
expected at the end of last year, posing a challenge to
policymakers as massive government stimulus efforts show few
signs of sparking momentum in consumption and exports.
(JAPAN-ECONOMY/GDP (UPDATE 2, PICTURE), moved, by Stanley White
and Tetsushi Kajimoto, 925 words)
+ See also:
- UTILITIES-JAPAN/ELECTRICITY, moved, 350 words
Peugeot family to vote on carmaker's future on Monday
PARIS - The Peugeot family, the largest shareholder in PSA
Peugeot Citroen, will meet to decide whether to give its
blessing to two deals aimed at securing the French carmaker's
future, a source close to the matter says. (PEUGEOT/, moved, 500
words)
Bouygues takes $1.9 bln write-down on Alstom stake
PARIS - France's Bouygues says it will take a 1.4 billion
euro ($1.9 billion) write-down on its investment in Alstom to
reflect the train and turbine maker's weaker cash flow
forecasts. (BOUYGUES-ALSTOM/ (UPDATE 1), moved, 200 words)
World stocks hit 3-1/2 week high, dollar weak
LONDON - World stocks hit 3-1/2 week highs, helped by
encouraging news on Chinese lending, while the dollar hit
six-week lows following recent weak U.S. manufacturing data.
(MARKETS-GLOBAL/ (WRAPUP 2), moving shortly, by Carolyn Cohn,
540 words)
Eurozone regulators gather for detail on bank review plans
LONDON - The eurozone's banks are about to get greater
insight into the European Central Bank's landmark review of
their books, as national experts and their advisers meet in
Frankfurt to hammer down details of the next phase of the tests.
(EUROZONE/BANK-TESTS, moved, by Laura Noonan, 435 words)
ECONOMY
BRUSSELS - The Federal Reserve's stimulus taper and China's
slowdown, twin factors behind this year's emerging market
sell-off, will come firmly into view in the week ahead with
minutes from the former and a leading survey on the latter.
(GLOBAL-ECONOMY/ (WEEKAHEAD), moved, by Philip Blenkinsop, 780
words)
India's finance minister unveils tax cuts in pre-election
budget
NEW DELHI - The Indian government announces a package of
indirect tax cuts to breathe life into spending and investment,
and trumpets its record of growth and reform over the past
decade in its last budget before an election it looks set to
lose. (INDIA-BUDGET/, moved, by Manoj Kumar, 345 words)
+ See also:
- INDIA-BUDGET/QUOTES (UPDATE 1), moved, 450 words
Power, steel, cement suggest China's economy not so buoyant
BEIJING - The big debate about how fast China's economy will
grow this year can find some answers in the real world, where
signs suggest the growth giant is slowly but surely losing its
fizz. (CHINA-ECONOMY/ (PICTURE), moved, by Koh Gui Qing, 1,100
words)
COMPANIES
Spain's Ferrovial makes bid for 3 UK airports - source
MADRID - Spanish infrastructure group Ferrovial has made an
offer to Heathrow Airport Holdings (HAH) for British airports
Aberdeen, Glasgow and Southampton, a source with knowledge of
the matter says. (FERROVIAL-AIRPORTS/ (UPDATE 1), moving
shortly, 325 words)
Novartis to buy U.S.-based biotech CoStim for undisclosed
price
ZURICH - Novartis says it will buy U.S.-based CoStim
Pharmaceuticals Inc., a privately held biotechnology company
focused on harnessing the immune system to eliminate
immune-blocking signals from cancer, for an undisclosed price.
(NOVARTIS/COSTIM, moved, 100 words)
Imerys says remains committed to buying AMCOL
PARIS - France's Imerys says it remains committed to buying
U.S. minerals and materials group AMCOL International Corp for a
cash offer of $41 per share. (IMERYS-AMCOL/, moved, 100 words)
Bahrain's Al Baraka Islamic bank sees new scope to expand
AMMAN - Bahrain-based Islamic lender Al Baraka expects at
least 15 percent growth in net profit this year as its business
recovers across a region hit by the Arab Spring unrest, its
chief executive says. (BARAKA-BANK/EXPANSION (INTERVIEW), moved,
by Suleiman AL-Khalidi, 660 words)
INVESTMENTS
China's bond investors wising up to price of credit risk
HONG KONG - Having traded for years almost oblivious to the
notion of risk, China's bond market, Asia's biggest outside
Japan, has begun exhibiting characteristics of a genuine credit
culture, with onshore investors demanding higher premiums for
weak borrowers. (BONDS-CHINA/RISK, moved, by Umesh Desai, 1,000
words)