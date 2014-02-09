Editor: Meredith Mazzilli +1 646 223 6219
TOP STORIES
Wall St Week Ahead-Will U.S. stock buyers beat back the
bear?
NEW YORK - After the S&P 500's first weekly gain in a month,
investors will see this week whether the U.S. stock market's
rally of the last two days is the shape of better things to come
- or if this year's weakness will turn into a full-fledged
correction. (USA-STOCKS/WEEKAHEAD (SCHEDULED COLUMN, REPEAT),
moved, by Angela Moon, 867 words)
War-scarred Ivory Coast reopens for business
ABIDJAN - Ivory Coast re-emerges as the prime investment
destination in French-speaking West Africa after a decade of
political turmoil but President Alassane Ouattara must weed out
corruption and promote reconciliation to keep cash flowing in.
(IVORYCOAST-INVESTMENT (ANALYSIS), moved, by Joe Bavier and
Daniel Flynn, 1200 words)
AOL CEO regrets 'distressed babies' remark; reverses
retirement plan
AOL AOL.N Chief Executive Tim Armstrong reverses his decision to
cut employee retirement benefits and apologizes for remarks
linking two women at the company with "distressed babies" to its
rising health care costs that set off a fire storm of criticism.
(AOL-APOLOGY, moved, by Jennifer Saba, 200 words)
Gold miners, travel firms to buck trend, benefit from EM
weakness
LONDON - European stocks from travel firms to South
Africa-focused gold miners reap some benefits from an emerging
market sell-off that has otherwise roiled equities across the
globe. (MARKETS-EUROPE-STOCKS/EM WINNERS, moved, by Alistair
Smout, 800 words)
Barclays launches investigation after customer data leak
LONDON - Barclays says it has launched an investigation after a
newspaper reported that the personal details of 27,000 customers
had been stolen and sold, raising the prospect of new fines for
the bank. (BARCLAYS-DATA/(UPDATE 1), moved, by Sarah Young, 450
words)
Ice cream adds sweet taste for peasant farmers in Haiti
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. - Entrepreneurs from one of the grittiest
cities in the United States have joined forces with peasant
farmers in Haiti to help transform the country's bitter poverty
into delicious and life-sustaining ice cream.
(USA-HAITI/ICECREAM (PICTURES), moving at 1300 GMT, by Verna
Gates, 840 words)