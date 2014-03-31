Editor: Malcolm Davidson +44 20 7542 6958
TOP STORIES
Swiss open probe into forex manipulation
ZURICH - Switzerland's competition commission WEKO says it
has opened an investigation into several Swiss, British and
American banks over potential collusion to manipulate foreign
exchange rates. (SWISS-FOREX/INVESTIGATION (UPDATE 2), moving
shortly, 350 words)
+ See also:
- MARKETS-FOREX/VOLATILITY, moved, by Patrick Graham, 650
words
BANKS-FOREX/FIXING (INTERVIEW), expect by 1100 GMT/4 AM ET,
by Patrick Graham, 600 words
ECB hopes ensure stocks, euro bonds end Q1 on high
LONDON - Global stocks rise, as investors look to close a
shaky quarter on a positive note on expectations of further
growth-boosting measures from the euro zone and China, even as
the U.S. Federal Reserve scales back its stimulus.
(MARKETS-GLOBAL/ (WRAPUP 4), moved, by Jamie McGeever, 750
words)
ECB wrestles with "danger zone" inflation
BRUSSELS - The European Central Bank's dilemma over barely
rising prices seems likely to dominate a week starting with a
euro zone inflation estimate and ending with U.S. jobs figures,
the monetary policy driver on the other side of the Atlantic.
(GLOBAL-ECONOMY/WEEKAHEAD, moved, by Philip Blenkinsop, 870
words)
Turkish lira rallies after Erdogan declares poll victory
ISTANBUL - Turkish assets rise after Prime Minister Tayyip
Erdogan's party scores a robust victory in local elections seen
as a referendum on his rule, stirring hopes months of political
turbulence that pushed the lira to a record low will ease.
(TURKEY-LIRA/ (UPDATE 3), expect by 0900 GMT/5 AM ET, by Seda
Sezer and Alexandra Hudson, 800 words)
ECONOMY
Euro zone inflation key to ECB's next move
BRUSSELS - Inflation in the euro zone is back at levels that
many investors see as warranting another interest rate and March
data could prove a make-or-break moment for European Central
Bank policy. (EUROZONE-INFLATION/, expect by 1000 GMT/5 AM ET,
by Robin Emmott, 300 words)
Abe bets he can break Japan sales tax jinx with April 1 rise
TOKYO - Shinzo Abe has already ensured himself a place in
Japan's history books with his comeback as prime minister five
years after a brief, troubled first term. Now he aims to break
another jinx by implementing a sales tax increase, a move that
has been the downfall of previous leaders. (JAPAN-TAX/
(PICTURE), moved, By Linda Sieg, 780 words)
+ See also:
- JAPAN-ECONOMY/OUTPUT (UPDATE 2), moved, by Tetsushi
Kajimoto and Stanley White, 830 words)
UK mortgage approvals dip, business lending contracts again
LONDON - British mortgage approvals slow in February by more
than expected, possibly reflecting bad weather during the month,
and business lending contracts again. (BRITAIN LENDING/, moved,
300 words)
German retail sales unexpectedly jump, point to strong Q1
BERLIN - German retail sales unexpectedly jumps in February,
data shows, marking the second consecutive monthly increase and
pointing to a strong rise for the quarter that will boost
overall growth in Europe's largest economy. (GERMANY-RETAIL/,
moved, by Sarah Marsh, 425 words)
France's public deficit missed government target in 2013
PARIS - France cut its public sector deficit less quickly
than planned last year, missing the government's target,
official figures shows in a new setback for President Francois
Hollande. (FRANCE-BUDGET/ (UPDATE 2), moving shortly, by Leigh
Thomas, 340 words)
Eurogroup head says optimistic on Cyprus recovery
NICOSIA - Eurogroup President Jeroen Dijsselbloem says he is
optimistic that the Cyprus economy could recover from a crisis
that rattled the foundations of the euro zone a year ago and
pushed the island to the brink of bankruptcy.
(EUROZONE-CYPRUS/DIJSSELBLOEM (UPDATE 1), moved, 200 words)
China's FX regulator says foreign debt risk decreasing
BEIJING - China's foreign exchange regulator says that it
does not see any risk in the country's relatively high ratio of
short-term foreign debt to total foreign debt, noting that the
country had a large pile of foreign reserves to fall back on.
(CHINA-ECONOMY/DEBT (UPDATE 1), moved, 300 words)
INVESTMENT
Reuters monthly global asset allocation poll
LONDON - Reuters has surveyed more than 50 fund managers to
provides a comprehensive look at where the world's biggest asset
management firms are putting their money. The results will be
published at 1100 GMT/07.00 AM ET. (FUNDS-POLL/GLOBAL, by Rahul
Karunakar and Ashrith Doddi, 600 words)
UK and China to sign yuan trading deal
LONDON - Britain and China will sign an agreement to set up
a clearing service for renminbi trading outside Asia, as Britain
seeks to cast itself as a key centre of offshore yuan trading.
The agreement was expected to be the first of its kind but
central banks of Germany and China signed a similar agreement on
Friday to facilitate transactions in the Chinese currency in
Frankfurt. (BRITAIN-CHINA/YUAN, expected by 1600 GMT/12 ET, by
Ana Nicolaci da Costa, 600 Words)
Hong Kong IPO hopefuls get ready for rule change
HONG KONG - Companies seeking to list in Hong Kong will be
subject to stricter disclosure regimes, as the island city's
regulators further crack the whip on sloppy underwriters and
issuers. (HONGKONG-LISTING/RULES, moved, by Elzio Barreto and
Lawrence White, 700 words)
COMPANIES
Monte Paschi investor sells another 6.5 pct stake
MILAN - The top investor in Italian bank Monte dei Paschi di
Siena says it has sold 6.5 percent in the bank to Fintech
Advisory and BTG Pactual Europe and had struck a shareholder
pact with them for the stability of the lender. (MONTEPASCHI
FOUNDATION/, moved, 250 words)
+ See also:
- SOCIETEGENERALE-CORRUPTION/LIBYA (UPDATE 1), moved, 300
words
AstraZeneca digs into new Cambridge home with MRC drug deal
CAMBRIDGE, England - AstraZeneca, which will complete its
move to Cambridge by 2016, is already putting down roots in the
ecosystem of the university city as it seeks to revitalise its
drug research. (ASTRAZENECA-CAMBRIDGE/, moved, by Ben Hirschler,
500 words)
+ See also:
- NOVARTIS-HEARTDRUG/STUDY (UPDATE 1), moving shortly, 330
words
- FOREST LABS-RICHTER GEDEON/, moved, 100 words
Mt. Gox faced questions on client cash long before crisis
TOKYO - Two years before Mt. Gox filed for bankruptcy, a
half dozen employees at the Tokyo-based bitcoin exchange
challenged CEO Mark Karpeles over whether client money was being
used to cover costs, according to three people who participated
in the discussion. (BITCOIN-MTGOX/ (EXCLUSIVE, PICTURE,
GRAPHIC), moved, by Sophie Knight and Nathan Layne, 975 words)
China's Huawei profit grows on smartphone demand
SHENZHEN/BEIJING - China's Huawei Technologies Ltd, the
world's No.2 telecommunications equipment maker, reports its
fastest profit growth in four years as expansion in enterprise
and consumer revenue far exceeded growth in its network building
division. (HUAWEI TECH-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 2), moving shortly, by
Yimou Lee and Paul Carsten, 350 words)
U.S. top court considers patent protections for software
WASHINGTON - The U.S. Supreme Court will delve into the
hotly contested question of when software is eligible for patent
protection. (USA-COURT/IP (PREVIEW), moved, by Lawrence Hurley,
770 words)
'Happily ever after' a long way off for Bank of Cyprus CEO
NICOSIA - If John Hourican manages to drag Bank of Cyprus
back from the brink of collapse, it would resurrect a financial
institution, a national economy and his own career.
(BANKOFCYPRUS/CEO, moved, by Laura Noonan, 1,185 words)
In battling Maruti Suzuki, Indian fund managers find voice
MUMBAI - In forcing automaker Maruti Suzuki India Ltd to
backtrack on a controversial production deal with its Japanese
parent, a group of Indian fund managers scores a rare win that
heralds increased activism for an Indian fund industry long seen
as timid. (INDIA-FUNDS/MARUTI (ANALYSIS), moved, by Himank
Sharma, 900 words)
+ See also:
- MITSUBISHIMOTORS-FORD MOTOR/PHILIPPINES (UPDATE 1), moved,
by Yoko Kubota, 400 words