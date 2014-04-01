Editor: Malcolm Davidson +44 20 7542 6958
TOP STORIES
Major economies end first quarter on a weaker note
LONDON/BEIJING - Major economies finished the first quarter
on a weaker note with manufacturing surveys fuelling
expectations that policymakers will be forced to act in coming
months to prop up faltering growth. (ECONOMY-WRAP/PMI, expect by
1030 GMT/6.30 AM ET, by Jonathan Cable and Adam Rose, 700 words)
+ See also:
- ASIA-ECONOMY/PMI (WRAPUP 1), moved, by Adam Rose and Leika
Kihara, 730 words
Reassuring Fed helps stocks see solid start to Q2
LONDON - World stock markets get the second quarter off to
solid start as reassuring noises from Federal Reserve Chair
Janet Yellen and stronger-looking emerging markets help keep the
rally rolling. (MARKETS-GLOBAL/ (WRAPUP 4), expect by 0915
GMT/5.15 AM ET, by Marc Jones, 800 words)
Hong Kong says probing banks for alleged FX manipulation
HONG KONG - Hong Kong's de facto central bank says that it
is investigating a number of banks as part of the global probe
into alleged manipulation of the $5.3 trillion-a-day-market.
(HONGKONGFOREX/ (UPDATE 2), moving shortly, by Rachel Armstrong,
590 words)
Low inflation to spark debate, but ECB seen holding steady
FRANKFURT - The European Central Bank is not expected to
announce any new measures on Thursday to boost the euro zone
economy, although inflation dropping close to zero could well
prompt active discussion about stimulus. (ECB/RATES (PREVIEW),
moved, by Eva Taylor, 880 words)
ECONOMY
BoE - markets may be too relaxed about future rate hikes
LONDON - Investors may be too relaxed about what will happen
when interest rates start rising to more normal levels, the Bank
of England's Financial Policy Committee says. (BRITAIN-BOE/FPC,
moved, 290 words)
Tax hike hurts Japan business mood more than in 1997 - BOJ
TOKYO - Japanese business sentiment barely improves in the
three months ending March and the corporate outlook is now
considerably weaker than when Japan last raised its sales tax in
1997, the Bank of Japan's tankan survey shows.
(JAPAN-ECONOMY/TANKAN (UPDATE 2), moved, by Leika Kihara and
Tetsushi Kajimoto, 750 words)
+ See also:
- JAPAN-TAX/DIAPERS, moved, by Ayai Tomisawa, 700 words
German unemployment falls for fourth straight month in March
BERLIN - German unemployment falls for a fourth straight
month in March, Labour Office data shows, highlighting the
strength of the job market in Europe's largest economy.
(GERMANY-UNEMPLOYMENT/, moved, 100 words)
Swift Greek market comeback could have game-changing powers
LONDON - Greece could be on the verge of making one of the
fastest market comebacks of a defaulted sovereign ever recorded.
(GREECE-MARKETS/BONDS, expect by 1200 GMT/8.00 AM ET, by Marius
Zaharia, 1,000 words)
Russia's Gazprom announces big gas price rise for Ukraine
MOSCOW - Russian natural gas producer Gazprom announces a
more than 40 percent increase in the price Ukraine must pay for
gas, stepping up economic pressure on Kiev in its political
standoff with Moscow. (UKRAINE-CRISIS/GAS (UPDATE 2, PICTURE),
moving shortly, by Vladimir Soldatkin, 600 words)
In Brussels, China learns 'eurospeak' to seek influence
BRUSSELS - Beijing has launched a diplomatic charm offensive
in Brussels to gain influence in the European Union, a long-term
project cemented by the first visit by a Chinese leader to
Europe's de facto capital. (EU-CHINA/ (PICTURE), moved, by Robin
Emmott, 965 words)
COMPANIES
UK watchdog says Royal Mail sale short-changed taxpayer
LONDON - Britain's public spending watchdog says the
government's cautious approach to last year's sell-off of state
postal group Royal Mail has led to a sale price that has
short-changed the taxpayer. (BRITAIN-ROYALMAIL/NAO, moved, 660
words)
GM enters harsh spotlight as U.S. Congress hearings begin
WASHINGTON - The U.S. Congress will try to establish who is
to blame for at least 13 auto-related deaths over the past
decade, as public hearings are launched on General Motors Co's
slow response to defective ignition switches in cars.
(GM-RECALL/CONGRESS, moved, by Richard Cowan, 800 words)
Weir Group in deal talks with Metso - report
HELSINKI - Scottish engineering company Weir Group is in
talks to take over Finnish rival Metso for more than 4 billion
euros ($5.5 billion) as it looks to expand its industrial pumps
and valves market, the Times reports. (WEIR GROUP-METSO/ (UPDATE
1), moved, 320 words)
Singapore's OCBC offers $4.95 bln for Wing Hang Bank
SINGAPORE - Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp Ltd (OCBC) has
offered to pay almost $5 billion for one of Hong Kong's last
remaining family-owned banks, in a deal that will give the
Singapore lender a much sought-after gateway to the Greater
China region. (WING HANG BANK-OCBC/(UPDATE 3), moved, by Saeed
Azhar and Eveline Danubrata, 1,145 words)
BHP Billiton weighs spin-off of unloved assets
MELBOURNE - BHP Billiton is weighing a range of options to
simplify its portfolio of assets, including a possible spin-off
of unwanted businesses such as aluminium and nickel into a
separate company, the top global miner says.
(AUSTRALIA-BHPBILLITON/PORTFOLIO (UPDATE 1), moved, by Sonali
Paul, 450 words)
Bouygues extends SFR offer, outlines break-up fee
PARIS - French conglomerate Bouygues turns up the heat in
its battle for control of Vivendi's telecom unit SFR by
extending its offer to April 25 from April 8 and presenting a
500 million euro ($689 million) break-up fee. (SFR-BOUYGUES/
(UPDATE 1), moved, 300 words)
Spain's FCC completes multi-billion euro refinancing
MADRID - Spanish builder and services company FCC says it
has completed a 4.5 billion euro ($6.2 billion) refinancing deal
with banks, one of the biggest such deals in Spain in recent
years and a key step in cleaning up its balance sheet.
(SPAIN-FCC/ (UPDATE 1), moved, 350 words)
Apple again seeks decisive U.S. court ruling against Samsung
SAN JOSE, Calif. - Apple and Samsung return to federal court
for opening statements in their latest patent battle, with the
iPhone maker expected to present more detailed evidence in its
attempt to win a U.S. ban on sales of several Samsung
smartphones. (APPLE-SAMSUNG/TRIAL, moved, by Dan Levine, 410
words)
+ See also:
- APPLE-IPHONE/DISPLAY (PICTURE), moved, by Reiji Murai, 400
words