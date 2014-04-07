Editor: Malcolm Davidson +44 20 7542 6958

TOP STORIES

Holcim, Lafarge agree to create cement giant

PARIS - Switzerland's Holcim unveils an all-share deal to buy France's Lafarge to create the world's biggest cement maker with combined sales of 32 billion euros ($44 billion). (LAFARGE-HOLCIM/ (UPDATE 2, GRAPHIC), moved, by Natalie Huet, 725 words)

Credit Suisse may face new U.S. tax investigation

ZURICH - Credit Suisse faces the threat of a new investigation into its role in helping wealthy Americans avoid paying taxes after New York state's top financial regulator requested documents from the Swiss bank. (CREDITSUISSE-SHARES/ (UPDATE 1) expect by 0900 GMT/5 AM ET, by Carmel Crimmins and Oliver Hirt, 300 words)

Numericable soars after winning battle for Vivendi's SFR

PARIS - French cable company Numericable shares jump 17 percent to a six-week high after it wins a month-long bidding war for Vivendi's SFR telecom unit against Bouygues. (NUMERICABLE-SFR/, moved, 450 words)

Nowotny sees no immediate need for ECB to act

VIENNA - The European Central Bank has no immediate need to take steps to counter stubbornly low inflation because a strengthening of Europe's economy should reduce the danger of deflation, ECB policymaker Ewald Nowotny says. (EUROPE-ECB/NOWOTNY (UPDATE 1), moved, 355 words)

MARKETS

World stocks slip from six-year high; euro yields fall

LONDON - World stocks slip from last week's six-year high on concerns about technology shares, while speculation the European Central Bank will ease policy further pushes down European bond yields. (MARKETS-GLOBAL/ (WRAPUP 4), expect by 1230 GMT/8.30 AM ET, by Natsuko Waki, 600 words)

INSIGHT

Israeli exporters weigh options as shekel strength persists

JERUSALEM - Arie Levin envisions a time in the not too distant future where his micro electronics company, AVX Corp, may no longer have operations in Israel. (ISRAEL-ECONOMY/EXPORTS (INSIGHT, PICTURE), moved, by Steven Scheer, 1,480 words)

Deadbeat Chinese shipyards stick banks with default bill

SHANGHAI - Chinese banks are stuck in a lose-lose legal battle between domestic shipyards and foreign buyers over billions of dollars in refund guarantees that are supposed to be paid out if shipbuilders fail to deliver on time. (CHINA-SHIPPING/REFUNDS (INSIGHT, PICTURE, GRAPHICS), moved, by Pete Sweeney, 1,550 words)

ECONOMY

U.S. recovery puts onus on Europe and China

LONDON - The world's top financial policymakers descend on Washington later this week with a debate fizzing once again about what needs to be done to galvanise economic growth. (ECONOMY/GLOBAL (GRAPHICS), moved, by Mike Peacock, 800 words)

Manufacturing helps German industry output in February

BERLIN - German industrial output rises slightly more than forecast in February, driven by higher production of intermediate goods and suggesting the sector likely grew stronger in the first quarter than in the last three months of the year. (GERMANY-OUTPUT/ (UPDATE 1), moved, 345 words)

Euro zone Sentix index rises for 4th month in a row

BERLIN - Euro zone sentiment rises for a fourth consecutive month to a three-year high in April, helped only by investors' upbeat view of current conditions as powerhouse Germany loses steam and expectations for the currency bloc dims. (EUROZONE/SENTIX, moved, 200 words)

Spain industrial output rises for fourth month in February

MADRID - Spanish industrial output rises at the fastest pace in more than three years in February, official data shows, in the latest sign that the country's crisis-weary economy is past the worst. (SPAIN-ECONOMY/INDUSTRIALOUTPUT (UPDATE 1), moved, 270 words)

Japan, Australia said to clinch trade deal

TOKYO - Japan and Australia clinch a basic trade deal to cut import tariffs, Australian media report, as U.S. and Japanese officials step up efforts to reach a parallel agreement that would re-energise stalled talks on a broader regional pact. (JAPAN-AUSTRALIA (UPDATE 4, PICTURE), moved, by Kiyoshi Takenaka and Yuko Yoshikawa, 720 words)

China's battle against slowdown is still far from won

BEIJING - China will probably need to ease monetary policy for the first time in two years in coming months to prevent the economy from losing too much momentum, according to economists who doubt the "mini stimulus" announced so far this year can do the job. (CHINA-ECONOMY/STIMULUS, moved, by Kevin Yao, 950 words)

NZ confirms FX manipulation probe, foreign banks in focus

WELLINGTON - New Zealand's Commerce Commission confirms it is investigating banks in New Zealand over the possibility of foreign exchange rate manipulation, while foreign banks operating in the country are understood also to be under scrutiny. (NEWZEALAND-FOREX/INVESTIGATION, moved, 450 words)

UK finance chiefs upbeat on hiring and investments - poll

LONDON - British businesses plan to increase hiring and investment over the next 12 months, even as recent economic data points to a possible slowdown in economic growth, a poll of finance directors shows. (BRITAIN-ECONOMY/EXECUTIVES, moved, 220 words)

+ See also:

- BRITAIN-ECONOMY/SURVEY, moved, 230 words

COMPANIES

India's Sun Pharma to buy Ranbaxy in $3.2 bln all-share deal

TOKYO - India's Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd says it will buy Ranbaxy Laboratories Ltd in a $3.2 billion all-share deal, creating the world's fifth-largest generic drug maker from two firms struggling with quality issues in the lucrative United States market. (DAIICHI SANKYO-RANBAXY/SUNPHARMA (UPDATE 3), moved, by Chang-Ran Kim and Zeba Siddiqui, 935 words)

+ See also:

- INDIA-PHARMACEUTICALS/REGULATOR, moved, by Zeba Siddiqui and Sumeet Chatterjee, 1,250 words

Alfa Laval buys Norwegian pump firm Frank Mohn for $2.2 bln

STOCKHOLM - Swedish engineering group Alfa Laval says it has agreed to buy Norwegian marine and offshore pumping group Frank Mohn for 13 billion Norwegian crowns ($2.17 billion) in cash to boost its operations in the offshore oil and gas sector. (ALFALAVAL/ (UPDATE 2), moving shortly, 400 words)

Roche buys U.S. diagnostics company IQuum for $450 million

ZURICH - Swiss drugmaker Roche has agreed to buy privately-held U.S. diagnostics company IQuum in a deal worth up to $450 million to strengthen its molecular diagnostics business. (ROCHE HLDG-IQUUM/, moved, 100 words)

+ See also:

- SANOFI-LEMTRADA/, moved, 150 words

- NOVARTIS-USA/BEXSERO, moved, 130 words

Drugmaker GSK investigates alleged bribery in Iraq

LONDON - Drugmaker GlaxoSmithKline, already facing corruption accusations in China, is now investigating allegations of bribery in Iraq, the British company says. (GSK-MIDEAST/, moved, by Ben Hirschler, 440 words)

BlackRock shakes up management amid succession planning

NEW YORK - BlackRock Inc is reorganizing its senior management ranks as the world's largest money manager works towards an eventual succession plan for Larry Fink, its chief executive officer and co-founder. (BLACKROCK-MANAGEMENT/ (UPDATE 2), moved, by Ashley Lau and John McCrank, 580 words)

Watchmakers woo women to boost flagging sales

BASEL, Switzerland - A recent advert from luxury watchmaker Omega shows a large, technologically-advanced timepiece. So far, so typical. But this one is studded with diamonds and worn by actress Nicole Kidman. Called the Ladymatic, it's the future of the industry. (WATCHES LADIES/ (PICTURE), moved, by Silke Koltrowitz, 700 words)

Global ad spend to pass pre-financial crisis peak - Zenith

LONDON - Global advertising spending will grow over the next three years at levels not seen since the start of the financial crisis, leading media buyer ZenithOptimedia says. (ADVERTISING/MEDIA, moved, 365 words)

Foxconn eyes buyout firm MBK's Taiwan cable TV unit -source

TAIPEI/HONG KONG - Foxconn Technology Group, Apple Inc's main contract manufacturer, is in talks with Asian private equity firm MBK Partners to buy Taiwanese cable TV company China Network Systems (CNS), a source with knowledge of the matter tells Reuters. (FOXCONN-MBK/ (UPDATE 1), moved, by Faith Hung and Stephen Aldred, 350 words)

Nissan to replace Ford as Champions League soccer sponsor

LONDON - Nissan will replace Ford as a sponsor of Champions League soccer from next season to support its efforts to become the leading Asian carmaker in Europe, the Japanese company says. (SOCCER-NISSAN/CHAMPIONS, moved, by Keith Weir, 340 words)