Editor: Malcolm Davidson +44 20 7542 6958
Global Picture Desk: + 65 6870 3775
Global Graphics Desk: + 65 6870 3595
(All times GMT / ET)
Receive this schedule by email:
mediaexpress.reuters.com
TOP STORIES
Stocks sell-off eases, investors await US earnings season
LONDON - A three-day sell-off in world stocks eases as
investors cautiously await the start of the U.S. earnings
season, while big gains in China highlight a roaring return in
emerging market appetite. (MARKETS-GLOBAL/ (WRAPUP 4), moving
shortly, by Marc Jones, 680 words)
EU court rules against requirement to keep telecoms data
BRUSSELS - The European Union's highest court rules that an
EU directive requiring telecoms companies to store the
communications data of EU citizens for up to two years is
invalid. (EU-DATA/RULING (UPDATE 1), moving shortly, 285 words)
Germany, EU clinch deal on renewable surcharge rebate
BERLIN - Germany and the European Commission have reached an
agreement on exemptions to renewable energy surcharges that
benefit some German industrial companies, government and
industry sources tell Reuters. (ENERGY-GERMANY/COMMISSION
(EXCLUSIVE, UPDATE 1), moved, by Markus Wacket, 520 words)
Bank of Japan keeps upbeat view despite Japan slowdown
TOKYO - The Bank of Japan sticks to its existing monetary
stimulus, confident that it did not need further support
measures to beat chronic deflation - even as a sales tax hike
clouds the economic outlook. (JAPAN-ECONOMY/BOJ (UPDATE 2),
moved, by Leika Kihara, 800 words)
ECONOMY
Germany forecasts 2015 GDP growth of 2.0 pct - documents
BERLIN - The German government forecasts its economic growth
will accelerate to 2.0 percent in 2015 after gross domestic
product expands by a projected 1.8 percent this year, according
to an internal report for the European Commission obtained by
Reuters. (ECONOMY-GERMANY/GDP-2015, moved, by Matthias
Sobolewski, 300 words)
UK manufacturing jumps in Feb as economy extends recovery
LONDON - British manufacturing grew much more strongly than
expected in February, another sign that the country's economy
has kept up its strong pace going into 2014, official data
shows. (BRITAIN-ECONOMY/MANUFACTURING, moved, 500 words)
Reuters poll on chance of ECB quantitative easing
LONDON - Reuters has polled around 60 economists on the
chance of quantitative easing by the European Central Bank and
their outlook for inflation in the euro area. (ECB-POLICY/POLL,
expect by 1220 GMT/8.20 AM ET, by Jonathan Cable, 600 words)
EU, Ukraine hold talks on risk of Russian gas cutoff
BRUSSELS - Officials from Kiev, the gas industry and the
European Union hold crisis talks on energy security as fears
grow over what Ukraine claims is a Russian-led plan to dismember
it. (EU-CRISIS/ENERGY, expect by 1300 GMT/9 AM ET, by Barbara
Lewis, 600 words)
+ See also:
- G20-AGENDA/UKRAINE, moved, by Lidia Kelly and Jan
Strupczewski, 700 words
COMPANIES
Pricing probe threatens Britain's 'liberal' energy market
LONDON/PARIS - An investigation into possible price
collusion by British energy suppliers is likely to undermine the
market framework that has helped make them more valuable than
their European rivals. (BRITAIN-UTILITIES/ (ANALYSIS), expect by
1300 GMT/9 AM ET, by Karolin Schaps and Geert De Clercq, 1,165
words)
UK grocers rivalry isn't bruising the produce
LONDON - Shoppers stocking up on cut-price groceries has
long been the stuff of nightmares for suppliers expected to take
the hit, but this time around in Britain, many say they are
sleeping just fine. (BRITAIN-RETAIL/SUPPLIERS,, expect by 1100
GMT/7 AM ET, by Neil Maidment and Martinne Geller, 970 words)
U.S. jury orders Takeda to pay $6 bln over Actos claims
TOKYO - A U.S. jury ordered Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd to
pay $6 billion in damages over claims it concealed cancer risks
associated with its Actos diabetes drug, the plaintiffs' lawyer
says. (TAKEDA PHARM-ACTOS/ (UPDATE 1, PICTURE), moved, 315
words)
Samsung's lower Q1 estimate highlights smartphone challenges
SEOUL - Samsung Electronics says it is on track to post its
second straight quarter of profit decline, as margins in the key
smartphone business come under growing pressure from cheaper
Chinese rivals. (SAMSUNG-EARNINGS/GUIDANCE (UPDATE 2, PICTURE),
moved, by Se Young Lee, 650 words)
+ See also:
- NOKIA-MICROSOFT/CHINA (UPDATE 1), moved, 265 words
UK banks pay out for interest rate swaps mis-selling
LONDON - Britain's financial regulator announces how much
banks have so far paid out to compensate small firms mis-sold
complex interest rate hedging products.
(BRITAIN-BANKS/MISSELLING, expect by 1000 GMT/6 AM ET, by Matt
Scuffham, 600 words)
Eni in play as Italy prepares to shake up state firms
MILAN - The government of Matteo Renzi is looking to wipe
the slate clean and seek new names at Italy's main
state-controlled groups, including oil major Eni, as top
management comes up for renewal, government, political and
industry sources say. (ENI-GOVERNMENT/APPOINTMENTS, moved, by
Stephen Jewkes, 714 words)
China to allow M&A in insurance industry for the first time
SHANGHAI - Insurers in China, including Chinese-based
foreign insurers, will be allowed to acquire and merge with each
other for the first time in a step to strengthen the industry,
according to new rules issued by the country's insurance
regulator. (CHINA-INSURANCE/ (UPDATE 1), moved, by Lu Jianxin
and Pete Sweeney, 150 words)