TOP STORIES

Europe rides rebound in risk appetite, emerging markets shine

LONDON - A returning appetite for emerging markets helps Asian stocks hit a near six-month high, leaving Europe and other developed markets where future stimulus looks increasingly uncertain, trailing in their dust. (MARKETS-GLOBAL/ (WRAPUP 4), moving shortly, by Marc Jones, 800 words)

German imports rise to highest level since reunification

BERLIN - German imports climb to their highest level since reunification while exports fall in February, in a sign that domestic demand in Europe's largest economy is gathering pace. (GERMANY-TRADE/ (UPDATE 1), moved, by Michelle Martin, 375 words)

Big U.S. banks must boost capital by $68 bln under new rules

WASHINGTON - The eight biggest U.S. banks must boost capital levels by a total of about $68 billion under new rules, U.S. regulators says, prompting industry complaints that less-stringent global standards will give overseas competitors an advantage. (FINANCIAL-REGULATIONS/LEVERAGE (UPDATE 3), moved, by Emily Stephenson, 800 words)

France's odd couple takes aim at EU budget rules

PARIS - One is bald, bespectacled and a safe pair of hands; the other a firebrand who made his name riling business, Berlin and Brussels; together Michel Sapin and Arnaud Montebourg, the new duo in charge of France's economic policy, have been charged with mounting a two-pronged assault on EU budget rules. (FRANCE-EU/DUO (ANALYSIS), expect by 1500 GMT/11 AM ET, by Mark John and Leigh Thomas, 800 words)

INSIGHT

Ride to lower costs for LNG-run trucks rockier than expected

VANCOUVER - Just over a year ago, Canadian trucking firm Bison Transport took a bet on a potentially game changing technology, buying 15 big rigs powered by liquefied natural gas. It was attracted by the promise of cost cuts, but the reality has turned out much less rosy. (LNG TRANSPORTATION/TRUCKING, moved, By Julie Gordon, 1,350 words)

Puerto Rico tries to get grip on underground economy

LARES, Puerto Rico - Mattress maker Angel Lopez is both a problem and an opportunity for the Puerto Rican government. His one-man business works off the books as part of a vast underground economy, which doesn't directly pay into the treasury's coffers and is a major headache for an impoverished island that is $70 billion in debt. (USA-PUERTORICO/UNDERGROUND-ECONOMY (INSIGHT, PICTURE, TV), moved, by Luciana Lopez, 1,340 words)

AFRICA INVESTMENT SUMMIT

Retailers chase reward in booming but volatile Africa

KANO, Nigeria - Opening a modern supermarket in a city under threat from an Islamist insurgency, with the added uncertainty of wobbly public power supplies, may sound like a retailer's nightmare. (AFRICA-SUMMIT/RETAIL (REUTERS SUMMIT, PICTURE), moved, by Pascal Fletcher, 1,255 words)

INVESTMENT

FX carry trades make a return, euro a likely sufferer

LONDON - Carry trades are back in vogue as investors grow more confident of a U.S.-led global recovery and easing in geopolitical tensions, drawing them back to risky emerging market currencies and at the likely expense of the euro. (MARKETS-FOREX/CARRY, expect by 1200 GMT/8 AM ET, by Anirban Nag, 900 words)

European policymakers set to reshape bundled debt market

LONDON - European policymakers are drawing up plans to fundamentally change the market for repackaged debt in a bid to attract investors back to a sector that triggered the worst financial crisis in a generation. (ECB-BOE/SECURITISATION, expect by 1300 GMT/9 AM ET, by Huw Jones, 750 words)

ECONOMY

UK trade deficit narrows as imports, exports fall

LONDON - Britain's goods trade deficit narrows in February helped by a fall in imports including aircraft and aircraft parts, official data shows. (BRITAIN-TRADE/, moved, 300 words)

Fed policymakers want more clarity on rate-hike plans

ROCHESTER, Minn./PHILADELPHIA - The Federal Reserve needs to be more specific about what economic conditions would prompt it to raise interest rates from current rock-bottom levels, a pair of top Fed officials normally at loggerheads on policy says. (USA-FED/ (WRAPUP 1), moved, by Ann Saphir and Jonathan Spicer, 540 words)

Sweden holds rates, sees bigger chance of near term cut

STOCKHOLM - Sweden's central bank holds its key interest rate unchanged at 0.75 percent as expected but says it now sees a greater possibility that it may need to cut rates in the near-term as inflation remains weak. (SWEDEN-CBANK/ (UPDATE 1), moved, 285 words)

Funds boost China wagers as defaults signal reforms push

HONG KONG - China's first-ever domestic bond defaults, a weakening currency and slowing growth are not normal buy signals, but money managers see them as a sign that the country's reform drive is genuine and that stocks offer long-term value. (CHINA-FUNDS/, by Saikat Chatterjee and Nishant Kumar, moved, 950 words)

As Japan weighs options, costs mount for idled reactors

TOKYO - Since March 2011, Japan's government is focussing on the cost of cleaning up after Fukushima, the worst nuclear accident since Chernobyl. Now, the bill is coming due for another unbudgeted consequence of that disaster - shutting down the nation's 48 remaining nuclear reactors for costly safety reviews that can see many of them mothballed. (JAPAN-NUCLEAR/, by Aaron Sheldrick and Osamu Tsukimori, moved, 900 words)

COMPANIES

Lenders grant breather to Rusal on $3.7 bln debt

MOSCOW/HONG KONG - Lenders have granted Russian aluminium group Rusal a three-month breather, giving the loss-making firm time to try to hammer out revised terms for $3.7 billion of debt repayments without risk of default. (RUSAL-REFINANCING/ (UPDATE 2), moved, by Polina Devitt and Donny Kwok, moved, 520 words)

Daimler under pressure to keep up turnaround momentum

BERLIN - Daimler Chief Executive Dieter Zetsche faces shareholders at the carmaker's annual meeting as he faces pressure to keep up the momentum of the company's turnaround that has taken almost a decade to materialise. (DAIMLER-AGM/, expect by 1030 GMT/6.30 AM ET, by Edward Taylor 500 words)

Woolworths to pay $2 bln for Australian store group

SYDNEY - South African retailer Woolworths Holdings Ltd is set to buy Australia's second-largest department store, David Jones, for $2 billion, trumping a merger proposal from Australian rival Myer Holdings Ltd with a hefty premium. (AUSTRALIA-DAVID JONES/WOOLWORTHS HLD (UPDATE 4, PICTURE), expect by 0930 GMT/5.30 AM ET, by Byron Kaye and Maggie Lu Yueyang, 800 words)

Sanctions trump patriotism for Russian banks in Crimea

SIMFEROPOL, Crimea/MOSCOW - In the rush to serve clients keen to open rouble accounts, staff at the first Russian bank to open its doors in Crimea have yet to find time to open the boxes stacked in the entrance or put up a proper sign. (UKRAINE-CRISI/CRIMEA-BANKS, moved, by Alissa de Carbonnel and Elizabeth Piper, 1,100 words)

Toyota to recall nearly 6.5 mln vehicles for faults

TOKYO - Toyota Motor Corp says it will recall 6.39 million vehicles globally for faults affecting various parts ranging from steering to seats in the company's second-largest recall to date. (TOYOTA MOTOR-RECALL/ (UPDATE 1, PICTURE), moved, 435 words)

Cerberus pulls out of Seibu IPO as pricing slashed

TOKYO - Japanese railway and property conglomerate Seibu Holdings slashes the price of its initial public offering and says its largest shareholder, U.S. private equity firm Cerberus, will not participate in one of Japan's biggest IPOs this year. (SEIBU HLDG-IPO/ (UPDATE 1), moved, by Ritsuko Ando, 400 words)

Poland says HP to acknowledge "corrupt" activities

WARSAW - Poland's government says U.S. firm Hewlett-Packard is preparing to acknowledge it was involved in "corrupt activities", following a three-year investigation into alleged bribery in government IT procurement tenders. (POLAND-HP/ (UPDATE 2), expect by 0930 GMT/5.30 AM ET, by Adrian Krajewski, 550 words)

Samsung, Apple have smartphone margins on their minds

SEOUL - As the smartphone action shifts to the mass market, leaders Samsung Electronics Co Ltd and Apple Inc are under pressure to make their high-end phones more affordable to revive sales. And that may spell trouble for already-softening margins. (SAMSUNG ELEC/SMARTPHONES (ANALYSIS, PICTURE), moved, by Miyoung Kim, moved, 1,250 words)

Metro Bank founder Thomson to launch new UK online bank

LONDON - Metro Bank founder Anthony Thomson unveils plans to launch a new online British bank offering a full range of services to personal and business customers, hoping to rival the country's established lenders. (BRITAIN-NEW BANK/, moved, 100 words)