TOP STORIES
Greece returns to bond market with 3 bln euro bond issue
LONDON/ATHENS - Two years after being at the epicentre of
the European sovereign debt crisis, Greece has returned to the
bond markets to much fanfare with a heavily subscribed 3 bln
euro deal, hoping this will mark the beginning of the end of its
(GREECE-BONDS/ (UPDATE 2), by Sarka Halas
and Karolina Tagaris, 600 words)
and Karolina Tagaris, 600 words)
China says no major stimulus planned; March trade weak
BOAO/BEIJING - Chinese Premier Li Keqiang rules out major
stimulus to fight short-term dips in growth, even as big falls
in imports and exports data reinforce forecasts that the world's
second-largest economy has slowed notably since the start of
(CHINA-ECONOMY/ (WRAPUP 1, PICTURE), moved, by Aileen Wang
and Adam Rose, 625 words)
and Adam Rose, 625 words)
+ See also:
- CHINA-ECONOMY/LIPPER (UPDATE 1, PICTURE), moved, 430 words
Shares rise on Fed minutes
LONDON - Equities rise as markets take heart from minutes of
the Federal Reserve's March meeting, which suggests U.S.
policymakers will be more cautious about raising interest rates
(MARKETS-GLOBAL/(WRAPUP 3), expect by
0930 GMT/5.30 AM ET, by Sudip Kar-Gupta, 385 words)
0930 GMT/5.30 AM ET, by Sudip Kar-Gupta, 385 words)
US Fed's hard line on funding to bring more pain to Wall St
WASHINGTON/NEW YORK - The U.S. Federal Reserve's drive to
wean Wall Street off risky funding sources is expected to bring
more financial pain to the biggest U.S. banks in the coming
months, analysts warn. (FINANCIAL-REGULATIONS/LEVERAGE
(ANALYSIS), moved, by Emily Stephenson and Lauren Tara LaCapra,
750 words)
+ See also:
- USA-FED/ (UPDATE 3), moved, by Jonathan Spicer and Ann
Saphir, 770 words
Saphir, 770 words
- USA-FED/TARULLO (UPDATE 1), moved, by Jonathan Spicer, 400
words
words
SPECIAL REPORT
The princeling of private equity
HONG KONG - The 28-year-old wears black-framed glasses
perched on cheeks still round with youth. A discerning eye might
notice the resemblance to his grandfather: former Chinese
president and Communist Party leader Jiang Zemin. (CHINA
PRIVATEEQUITY/ (SPECIAL REPORT, PICTURE, GRAPHIC), moved, by
Stephen Aldred and Irene Jay Liu, 2,550 words)
ECONOMY
ECB says to act swiftly if needed
FRANKFURT - The European Central Bank reiterates in its
monthly bulletin its determination to intervene should inflation
(ECB/BULLETIN, moved, 300 words)
+ See also:
- ECB/BONDPURCHASES, moved, 100 words
UK housing market gathers pace in March - RICS
LONDON - British house prices unexpectedly picked up speed
in March and sales reached a six-year high, a survey shows,
suggesting the market is still firmly on the rise after recent
(BRITAIN-ECONOMY/,
moved, 360 words)
moved, 360 words)
Italian industry output falls 0.5 pct, weaker than expected
ROME - Italian industrial output is weaker than expected in
February, falling 0.5 percent after posting its strongest
monthly increase in more than two years the month before, data
(ITALY-ECONOMY/OUTPUT, moved, 200 words)
Japan's central bank quells stimulus hopes
TOKYO - Japan's economy takes another knock as a gauge of
business investment weakens, but the Bank of Japan remains
unperturbed and is expected to release optimistic inflation
projections as a swing voter on its board turns more confident
about the growth outlook. (JAPAN ECONOMY/MACHINERY (WRAPUP),
moved, by Tetsushi Kajimoto and Stanley White, 700 words)
COMPANIES
Carrefour sales accelerate with boost from Brazil, Spain
FRANCE - Carrefour, the world's second-biggest retailer,
says sales in Brazil, its second-largest market after France,
accelerate in the first quarter while sales in austerity-hit
Spain rise for the second consecutive quarter, providing fresh
evidence the group's recovery in Europe is on track.
(CARREFOUR-SALES/ (UPDATE 2), expect by 1000 GMT/6 AM ET, by
Dominique Vidalon, 900 words)
Dominique Vidalon, 900 words)
LVMH shares rise after Louis Vuitton growth improves
PARIS - Shares in LVMH rise after the world's biggest luxury
group posted much higher than expected fashion and leather
sales, boosted by a strong start of the year for its flagship
(LVMH SHARES/, moving shortly, 250 words)
M&S shows signs of improvement as clothing sales rise
LONDON - British retailer Marks & Spencer posts its best
quarterly performance in clothing for three years, indicating
its turnaround plan may finally be gaining traction after
billions of pounds of investment and several false dawns. (MARKS
& SPENCER-SALES/ (UPDATE 2), expect by 1000 GMT/6 AM ET, by
James Davey, 650 words)
+ See also:
- MOTHERCARE-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 1), moving shortly, by Neil
Maidment, 480 words
Maidment, 480 words
Little Internet users can do to thwart 'Heartbleed'
BOSTON - Security experts warn there is little Internet
users can do to protect themselves from the recently uncovered
"Heartbleed" Internet threat that exposes their data to hackers
until vulnerable Web sites take steps to secure their
communications. Once that happens, which could take days or
weeks, users need to change their passwords.
(CYBERSECURITY-INTERNET/BUG, moved, by Jim Finkle, 250 words)
Board overhaul lets Telecom Italia CEO focus on strategy
MILAN - A board overhaul at Telecom Italia is set to placate
belligerent minority investors, allowing Chief Executive Marco
Patuano to focus on revamping the company's domestic business as
the Italian economy begins to revive. Yet, question marks
remain. (TELECOMITALIA-BOARD/, expect by 1000 GMT/6 AM ET, by
Danilo Masoni and Stefano Rebaudo, 660 words)
Researchers, regulators and Roche row over flu drug Tamiflu
LONDON - Researchers who have fought for years to get full
data on Roche's flu medicine Tamiflu say that governments who
stockpile it are wasting billions of dollars on a drug whose
(HEALTH-ROCHE HLDG/TAMIFLU, moved, by
Kate Kelland, Health and Science Correspondent, 825 words)
Kate Kelland, Health and Science Correspondent, 825 words)
+ See also:
- ROCHE HLDG-NOVARTIS/SEARCH, moved, 245 words
Centrica's British Gas ordered to pay $9.4 mln penalty
LONDON - Centrica's British Gas, the subject of an
anti-trust investigation alongside Britain's other big
utilities, will pay about 5.6 million pounds ($9.4 million) to
remedy past errors that blocked business customers from
(CENTRICA/ (UPDATE 1), moved, 325 words)
Riding shale boom, U.S to become major LPG supplier to China
BEIJING - A deal between China's top refiner Sinopec Corp
and Phillips can be a game changer that signals the United
States is on track to become one of the top suppliers of
liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) to the world's second-biggest
(USA-LPG/CHINA (PICTURE, GRAPHIC), moved, by Chen
Aizhu, 950 words)
Aizhu, 950 words)
Chinese pork giant WH Group plans $5.3 bln IPO in HK
HONG KONG - China's WH Group Ltd, the world's biggest pork
company, launches a Hong Kong initial public offering of as much
as $5.3 billion in the second-largest ever IPO by a food and
(WHGROUP-IPO/ (UPDATE 2), moved, by Elzio
Barreto, 950 words)
Barreto, 950 words)