Editor: Malcolm Davidson +44 20 7542 6958
Global Picture Desk: + 65 6870 3775
Global Graphics Desk: + 65 6870 3595
(All times GMT / ET)
Receive this schedule by email:
mediaexpress.reuters.com
TOP STORIES
Ukraine tensions land fresh blow on struggling stocks
LONDON - There is no let up for bruised share markets as
growing worries of a military conflict in Ukraine follows last
week's heavy sell-off on Wall Street, Tokyo and major European
indexes (MARKETS-GLOBAL/ (WRAPUP 5) moved, by Marc Jones, 800
words)
Europe taking advantage of mild weather to fill gas storage
LONDON - European utilities are taking advantage of mild
weather and healthy gas supplies to fill up storage facilities
in preparation for a potential Russian supply cut to Ukraine, an
important transit route to western Europe.
(UKRAINE-CRISIS/GAS-EUROPE, expect by 1100 GMT/6 AM ET, by
Henning Gloystein and Alexander Winning, 700 words)
Peugeot sets profit goal for recovering auto division
PARIS - PSA Peugeot Citroen's new boss Carlos Tavares
pledges to halt losses and achieve a 2 percent automotive
operating margin in 2018, as he sets out a long-awaited recovery
plan for the struggling French automaker.
(PEUGEOT-STRATEGY/(UPDATE 2), expect by 1030 GMT/5.30 AM ET, by
Laurence Frost and Gilles Guillaume, 600 words)
Glencore copper mine sale shows China's appetite for metals
LONDON - Glencore Xstrata has sold its copper mine Las
Bambas in Peru to a Chinese consortium in a $6 billion cash
deal, China's biggest mine acquisition worldwide, which shows
the country's appetite for the metal is undented by a recent
slump in prices. (GLENCOREXSTRATA/LASBAMBAS, expect by 0930
GMT/5.30 AM ET, by Karen Rebelo and Silvia Antobioli, 800 words)
INSIGHT
Israeli gas holds promise of better ties with neighbours
MILAN/LONDON - Israel's drive to export its new-found
natural gas could help to rebuild strained ties with old
regional allies Egypt and Turkey, but could deprive Europe of a
precious alternative to Russian gas. (ISRAEL EGYPT/GAS (INSIGHT,
pix, graphics), moved, by Oleg Vukmanovic and Ron Bousso, 1,630
words)
ECONOMY
ECB's Coeure sets out contours of possible asset-buy plan
WASHINGTON - A top European Central Bank policymaker
describes how the ECB would approach an asset purchase plan to
tackle low inflation, stressing such a programme "would not be
about quantity, but about price." (ECB/ASSETBUYS, moved, 450
words)
After Japan beef deal, Australia eyes cattle sales to China
SYDNEY/BEIJING - Hot on the back of winning lower tariffs
for beef exports from its largest buyer Japan, Australia is
setting its sights on winning another major prize for its beef
industry by persuading China to open its market to live cattle
sales. (AUSTRALIA-CHINA/CATTLE, moved, by Colin Packham and
Dominique Patton, 950 words)
Japanese town rallies for nuclear re-start
TOKYO - In Satsumasendai, a remote coastal town in southern
Japan, many support a pro-nuclear mayor who remains hopeful that
a now-shelved plan to build a third reactor may some day be
revived. Proponents hope Satsumasendai will be a test case for a
nationwide effort to bring other nuclear plants back onto the
grid in coming months. (JAPAN-NUCLEAR/RESTARTS, moved, by Mari
Saito, 1,100 words)
Thais brace for recession as crisis nears crunch time
BANGKOK - Thailand's dynamic economy is ailing, heading
towards recession and is held hostage by another crippling bout
of turmoil in an eight-year power struggle being fought in
Bangkok's commercial heart and in its politicized courts.
(THAILAND-ECONOMY/, moved, by Pairat Temphairojana and Khettiya
Jittapong, 1,150 words)
COMPANIES
Europe's top banks cut 80,000 jobs in post-crisis overhaul
LONDON - Europe's largest banks cut their staff by another
3.5 percent last year and the prospect of a return to pre-crisis
employment levels seems far off, despite the region's fledgling
economic recovery. (BANKS EUROPE/JOBS, moved, by Laura Noonan
and Joshua Franklin, 600 words)
Maserati can take lessons from Porsche on how to score
MILAN - Maserati already oozes Italian allure and sporting
heritage, but some German lessons from Porsche could help the
mysterious kid in class score on the road as well as the race
track (MASERATI-PORSCHE/, expect by 1400 GMT/10 AM ET, by
Agnieszka Flak and Stefano Rebaudo, 800 words)
Blackberry to launch Heartbleed fixes
BOSTON - BlackBerry says it plans to release security
updates for messaging software for Android and iOS devices by
Friday to address vulnerabilities in programs caused by the
"Heartbleed" security
threat.(CYBERSECURITY-HEARTBLEED/BLACKBERRY, moved, by Jim
Finkle, 500 words)
Rising wages squeeze Bangladesh garment makers
DHAKA - Bangladesh garment factory owners say they are
soaking up much of the cost of nearly doubling wages as some
global retailers balk at price hikes, leaving less money for
safety improvements urged by apparel chains after last year's
Rana Plaza disaster. (BANGLADESH-GARMENTS/, moved Serajul
Quadir, 1,300 words)
S.Korea health insurer sues Philip Morris, BAT over smoking
SEOUL - South Korea's state health insurer is seeking an
initial 53.7 billion won ($51.9 million) from three tobacco
companies, including the local units of Philip Morris and
British American Tobacco, to offset treatment costs for diseases
linked to smoking. (KOREA-TOBACCO/LAWSUIT, moved, by Joyce Lee,
350 words)