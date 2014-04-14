Editor: Malcolm Davidson +44 20 7542 6958

Global Picture Desk: + 65 6870 3775

Global Graphics Desk: + 65 6870 3595

(All times GMT / ET)

Receive this schedule by email:

mediaexpress.reuters.com

TOP STORIES

Ukraine tensions land fresh blow on struggling stocks

LONDON - There is no let up for bruised share markets as growing worries of a military conflict in Ukraine follows last week's heavy sell-off on Wall Street, Tokyo and major European indexes (MARKETS-GLOBAL/ (WRAPUP 5) moved, by Marc Jones, 800 words)

Europe taking advantage of mild weather to fill gas storage

LONDON - European utilities are taking advantage of mild weather and healthy gas supplies to fill up storage facilities in preparation for a potential Russian supply cut to Ukraine, an important transit route to western Europe. (UKRAINE-CRISIS/GAS-EUROPE, expect by 1100 GMT/6 AM ET, by Henning Gloystein and Alexander Winning, 700 words)

Peugeot sets profit goal for recovering auto division

PARIS - PSA Peugeot Citroen's new boss Carlos Tavares pledges to halt losses and achieve a 2 percent automotive operating margin in 2018, as he sets out a long-awaited recovery plan for the struggling French automaker. (PEUGEOT-STRATEGY/(UPDATE 2), expect by 1030 GMT/5.30 AM ET, by Laurence Frost and Gilles Guillaume, 600 words)

Glencore copper mine sale shows China's appetite for metals

LONDON - Glencore Xstrata has sold its copper mine Las Bambas in Peru to a Chinese consortium in a $6 billion cash deal, China's biggest mine acquisition worldwide, which shows the country's appetite for the metal is undented by a recent slump in prices. (GLENCOREXSTRATA/LASBAMBAS, expect by 0930 GMT/5.30 AM ET, by Karen Rebelo and Silvia Antobioli, 800 words)

INSIGHT

Israeli gas holds promise of better ties with neighbours

MILAN/LONDON - Israel's drive to export its new-found natural gas could help to rebuild strained ties with old regional allies Egypt and Turkey, but could deprive Europe of a precious alternative to Russian gas. (ISRAEL EGYPT/GAS (INSIGHT, pix, graphics), moved, by Oleg Vukmanovic and Ron Bousso, 1,630 words)

ECONOMY

ECB's Coeure sets out contours of possible asset-buy plan

WASHINGTON - A top European Central Bank policymaker describes how the ECB would approach an asset purchase plan to tackle low inflation, stressing such a programme "would not be about quantity, but about price." (ECB/ASSETBUYS, moved, 450 words)

After Japan beef deal, Australia eyes cattle sales to China

SYDNEY/BEIJING - Hot on the back of winning lower tariffs for beef exports from its largest buyer Japan, Australia is setting its sights on winning another major prize for its beef industry by persuading China to open its market to live cattle sales. (AUSTRALIA-CHINA/CATTLE, moved, by Colin Packham and Dominique Patton, 950 words)

Japanese town rallies for nuclear re-start

TOKYO - In Satsumasendai, a remote coastal town in southern Japan, many support a pro-nuclear mayor who remains hopeful that a now-shelved plan to build a third reactor may some day be revived. Proponents hope Satsumasendai will be a test case for a nationwide effort to bring other nuclear plants back onto the grid in coming months. (JAPAN-NUCLEAR/RESTARTS, moved, by Mari Saito, 1,100 words)

Thais brace for recession as crisis nears crunch time

BANGKOK - Thailand's dynamic economy is ailing, heading towards recession and is held hostage by another crippling bout of turmoil in an eight-year power struggle being fought in Bangkok's commercial heart and in its politicized courts. (THAILAND-ECONOMY/, moved, by Pairat Temphairojana and Khettiya Jittapong, 1,150 words)

COMPANIES

Europe's top banks cut 80,000 jobs in post-crisis overhaul

LONDON - Europe's largest banks cut their staff by another 3.5 percent last year and the prospect of a return to pre-crisis employment levels seems far off, despite the region's fledgling economic recovery. (BANKS EUROPE/JOBS, moved, by Laura Noonan and Joshua Franklin, 600 words)

Maserati can take lessons from Porsche on how to score

MILAN - Maserati already oozes Italian allure and sporting heritage, but some German lessons from Porsche could help the mysterious kid in class score on the road as well as the race track (MASERATI-PORSCHE/, expect by 1400 GMT/10 AM ET, by Agnieszka Flak and Stefano Rebaudo, 800 words)

Blackberry to launch Heartbleed fixes

BOSTON - BlackBerry says it plans to release security updates for messaging software for Android and iOS devices by Friday to address vulnerabilities in programs caused by the "Heartbleed" security threat.(CYBERSECURITY-HEARTBLEED/BLACKBERRY, moved, by Jim Finkle, 500 words)

Rising wages squeeze Bangladesh garment makers

DHAKA - Bangladesh garment factory owners say they are soaking up much of the cost of nearly doubling wages as some global retailers balk at price hikes, leaving less money for safety improvements urged by apparel chains after last year's Rana Plaza disaster. (BANGLADESH-GARMENTS/, moved Serajul Quadir, 1,300 words)

S.Korea health insurer sues Philip Morris, BAT over smoking

SEOUL - South Korea's state health insurer is seeking an initial 53.7 billion won ($51.9 million) from three tobacco companies, including the local units of Philip Morris and British American Tobacco, to offset treatment costs for diseases linked to smoking. (KOREA-TOBACCO/LAWSUIT, moved, by Joyce Lee, 350 words)