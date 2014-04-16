Editor: Malcolm Davidson +44 20 7542 6958
TOP STORIES
China economic growth slows to 18-month low in Q1
BEIJING - China's economy grows at slowest pace in 18 months
at the start of 2014, but still a touch better than expected and
along with signs of improvement in some March data suggests
Beijing will not rush to follow up recent steps to support
activity. (CHINA-ECONOMY/ (UPDATE 2)(GRAPHIC, TV), moved, by
Adam Rose and Xiaoyi Shao, 700 words)
Credit Suisse Q1 profit falls as trading tumbles
ZURICH - Credit Suisse says its first-quarter net profit
falls by more than a third on the year as revenue from
bond-trading tumbles, raising question marks over the bank's
investment banking strategy. (CREDIT SUISSE/RESULTS (UPDATE 3),
expect by 1000 GMT/0600 AM ET, by Katharina Bart, 800 words)
Tesco vows to win back customers after profits decline
LONDON - Tesco vows to win back customers by slashing
millions of pounds off prices as Britain's biggest retailer, hit
by a second straight year of profit decline, steps up its fight
back against rivals. (TESCO-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 2, PIX), expect by
0900 GMT/5 AM ET, by Neil Maidment and Kate Holton, 800 words)
UK unemployment falls to 5 -year low, pay growth matches
inflation
LONDON - Britain's unemployment rate fell more sharply than
expected in the three months to February and pay growth caught
up with inflation for the first time nearly four years. (BRITAIN
JOBS/ (UPDATE 1), expect by 1000 GMT/6 AM ET, by William
Schomberg and Ana Nicolaci Da Costa, 500 words)
+ See also:
- BRITAIN-ECONOMY/HOUSEHOLDS, moved, 230 words
MARKETS AND INVESTMENT
Shares up on China relief, but Ukraine strains remain
LONDON - The world's major financial markets trade
cautiously with shares weaker and bonds firmer as investors
weigh up deepening tensions between Russia and Ukraine, mixed
corporate earnings and signs of slowing growth in China.
(MARKETS-GLOBAL/ (WRAPUP 4), moved, by Jamie McGeever, 800
words)
More risk in sight as key frontier index undergoes changes
LONDON - Life may be about to get even riskier for investors
in some of the world's riskiest markets, following upcoming
changes in a key frontier market stock index. (FRONTIER-INDEX,
expect by 1400 GMT/10 AM ET, by Carolyn Cohn, 850 words)
ECONOMY
Reuters global economy poll
LONDON - Reuters has surveyed hundreds of economists and
analysts on the outlook for some of the most important economies
in the world, collecting data on GDP, inflation, unemployment
and monetary policy outlook. The results will be published at
1320 GMT/09.20 AM ET (ECONOMY-POLL/WRAPUP, by Ross Finley and
Rahul Karunakar, 600 words)
+ See also:
- ECONOMY-POLL/USA, by Jason Lange, 600 words
- ECONOMY-POLL/BRITAIN, by Jonathan Cable, 600 words
- ECONOMY-POLL/EUROZONE, by Sumanta Dey and Deepti Govind,
600 words
- ECONOMY-POLL/FRANCE, by Brian Love, 600 words
- ECONOMY-POLL/ITALY, by Viviana Venturi and Steve Scherer,
600 words
- ECONOMY-POLL/GERMANY, by Cirsten Pahlke and Annika
Breidthardt, 600 words
- ECONOMY-POLL/GIPS, by Rahul Karunakar, 600 words
- ECONOMY-POLL/CANADA, by Deepti Govind, 600 words
- ECONOMY-POLL/LATAM, by Silvio Cascione, 600 words
- ECONOMY-POLL/SAFRICA, by Vuyani Ndaba, 600 words
- ECONOMY-POLL/TURKEY, by Seda Sezer, 600 words
- ECONOMY-POLL/JAPAN, moved, by Kaori Kaneko, 600 words
BIS's Borio warns against emotion in deflation debate
BASEL - The risk of deflation should not be exaggerated,
says a senior official at the Bank for International
Settlements, calling for a sober international debate about
easing price pressures. (DEFLATION/(INTERVIEW), moved by Eva
Taylor and Andreas Framke, 620 words)
Oil-rich Shetland forces way into Scotland's vote
They may be 12 hours by ferry from the Scottish mainland,
hundreds of miles from Edinburgh and closer to Oslo than London,
but the 23,000 inhabitants of the windswept Shetland Islands
have their own aspirations as the debate on Scottish
independence grows louder. (SCOTLAND-INDEPENDENCE/SHETLAND),
expect by 1400 GMT/10 AM ET, by Sarah Young, 1,200 words
COMPANIES
Alibaba's growth quickens in time for landmark U.S. IPO
SAN FRANCISCO - Alibaba Group Holding Ltd accelerates
revenue growth in the crucial fourth quarter, the company
reports, a timely lift for the Chinese Internet company as it
prepares for a highly anticipated public offering.
(ALIBABA-RESULTS/, moved, by Edwin Chan, 500 words)
+ See also:
- YAHOO-RESULTS/, moved, by Alexei Oreskovic, 700 words
After bumper years, Toyota braces for shift to slower growth
TOYOTA CITY, Japan/TOKYO - Toyota Motor Corp is set to post
record growth for the year just ended - with a likely $10
billion surge in operating profit - but the mood at its HQ in
Japan's prosperous automotive heartland is cautious as
executives warn of a leaner year ahead. (TOYOTA-MOTOR/OUTLOOK,
moved, by Yoko Kubota and Maki Shiraki, 1,000 words)
ASML cuts first-half sales forecast on weaker Q2
AMSTERDAM - ASML, the world's biggest manufacturer of tools
for semiconductor chip makers, cut its first-half sales
forecast, blaming slower second-quarter sales to some customers.
(ASML HOLDING Q1/RESULTS (UPDATE 3), expect by 1100 GMT/7 AM ET,
by Anthony Deutsch and Sara Ledwith, 450 words)
Telecom Italia shareholders gather on board renewal
MILAN - Telecom Italia investors gather to vote on a board
renewal that will bring for the first time a majority of
independent directors to oversee Italy's largest phone group
(TELECOMITALIA-SHAREHOLDERS/, expect by 0900 GMT/5 AM ET, by
Danilo Masoni, 400 words)
Danone sales slow as Russia, baby food take toll
PARIS - Danone sees underlying group sales growth slow in
the first quarter as price hikes in Russia dents sales volume in
the core dairy division and sales of high-margin baby food fall,
albeit less sharply than feared. (DANONE-SALES (UPDATE 2),
expect by 1000 GMT/6 AM ET, by Dominique Vidalon, 700 words)
Insurer RSA's head of UK and Western Europe quits
LONDON - The head of British insurer RSA's UK and Western
Europe business has resigned ahead of a strategic shakeup, the
group's second top-level management change in two days.
(RSA-INS-GRP-RESIGNATION/ (UPDATE 1), moved, 230 words)
Reckitt Benckiser sticks to targets despite challenges
LONDON - Reckitt Benckiser Group stands by its 2014
financial targets despite challenges in some markets and signals
it is leaning toward spinning off its declining pharmaceuticals
business. (RECKITTBENCKISER-RESULTS/SALES (UPDATE 2) expect by
1100 GMT/7 AM ET, by Martinne Geller, 500 words)
Burberry shrugs off worries about China as sale rise 19 pct
LONDON - British luxury goods group Burberry shrugs off
jitters about China's slowing economy to post a 19 percent rise
in second-half revenue, reiterating that the greatest risk to
its profits is the strengthening sterling.
(BURBERRY-GROUP/(UPDATE 2), expect at 0945 GMT/5.45 AM ET, by
Brenda Goh, 500 words)