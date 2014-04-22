Editor: Malcolm Davidson +44 20 7542 6958
TOP STORIES
Novartis transforms drugs business with GSK and Eli Lilly
ZURICH/LONDON - Swiss drugmaker Novartis announces a radical
revamp of its business through deals with rivals GlaxoSmithKline
and Eli Lilly worth a combined $27 billion, which will simplify
its structure and strengthen its cancer business. (NOVARTIS/
(UPDATE 2), expect by 0930 GMT/5.30 AM ET, by Caroline Copley
and Paul Sandle, 600 words)
Philips outlook grows gloomy as currency effects hit Q1
FRANKFURT - Philips warns it will be difficult to post an
earnings improvement this year after unfavourable currency
effects wipe out first-quarter sales growth and demand from
China and Russia slows. (PHILIPS-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 3), expect by
0900 GMT/5 AM ET, by Maria Sheahan and Anthony Deutsch, 500
words)
M&A talk lifts European shares, euro dips to two-week low
LONDON - M&A talk in the pharmaceutical sector lifts
European shares, but fails to support the euro, which holds at
two week lows against the dollar on rising expectations of
further policy easing by the European Central Bank.
(MARKETS-GLOBAL/ (WRAPUP 5), expect by 1030 GMT/6.30 AM ET, by
Marius Zaharia, 700 words)
INSIGHT & INVESTMENT
Wage cuts make Spain's recovery a long, painful path
MADRID - Carmen Collado has laundered hospital linen in
Madrid for 11 years. Now, almost half her colleagues have been
fired and the 61-year-old grandmother is cleaning the same bed
sheets, nurses' scrubs and towels as before for half the pay.
(SPAIN-ECONOMY/WAGES (INSIGHT, PICTURE), moved, by Paul Day,
1,170 words)
New EU law to help investors pick good corporate citizens
LONDON - Investors looking for companies with good
environmental, social and governance track records will find the
job easier after European politicians ruled that thousands of
firms must reveal their performance as corporate citizens.
(INVESTMENT/ETHICAL, moved, by Simon Jessop and Jemima Kelly,
740 words)
Bankers win friends again in Europe with lure of easy money
BRUSSELS - Jacques de Larosiere says he is an isolated and
modest man. Yet the 84-year-old former head of the International
Monetary Fund is one of the most influential voices in European
and global finance. (EU-LOBBYING/BANKS (PICTURE), moved, by John
O'Donnell, 1,390 words)
Consumer firms adapt to win emerging market middle classes
LONDON - From chocolate and dumplings to toothpaste,
consumer goods companies are adapting to new spending habits as
incomes rise in emerging markets while protecting profits in
places where they can be volatile. (FOOD-EMERGINGMARKETS/
(PICTURE), moved, by Martinne Geller, 935 words)
ECONOMY
Japan overhauls its public pension fund, the world's biggest
TOKYO - Japan overhauls the world's biggest public pension
fund, appointing new committee members, in a push toward Prime
Minister Shinzo Abe's goal of a more aggressive investment
strategy. (JAPAN-PUBLICFUND/ (UPDATE 2), moved, by Chikafumi
Hodo and Takaya Yamaguchi, 660 words)
China's state enterprise overhaul quietly moves forward
BEIJING - Far from the spotlight, in secretive high-level
meetings and company boardrooms, Beijing is drawing up one of
the country's thorniest reforms: an overhaul of China's hugely
inefficient state-owned industry. (CHINA-REFORM/ENTERPRISES
(ANALYSIS), moved, by Matthew Miller and Yan Huang, 1,200 words)
+ See also:
- CHINA-ENVIRONMENT/, by David Stanway, 350 words
COMPANIES
AstraZeneca cancer pipeline seen as draw for Pfizer
LONDON - Pfizer Inc may come back to bid for British drug
company AstraZeneca Plc after its reported 60 billion pound
($101 billion) takeover approach was rejected, since a deal
could make sense for the U.S. pharmaceuticals giant as it seeks
to build up its cancer franchise. (ASTRAZENECA-BID/ (UPDATE 3),
moved, by Ben Hirschler, 1,100 words)
Pork giant WH Group slashes IPO, delays pricing - sources
HONG KONG - WH Group Ltd, the world's biggest pork company,
is slashing its proposed Hong Kong IPO and will delay the
pricing of the deal to next week, sources say, a move that could
see the Chinese company garner less than $2 billion. (WH
GROUP-IPO/ (UPDATE 1), moved, 375 words)
Russian steelmaker MMK posts $2.2 bln Q4 net loss
MOSCOW - Russian steel major MMK says its fourth-quarter net
loss widened to $2.2 billion due to impairment charges and
forecast higher steel sales in the first quarter of 2014.
(RUSSIA-MMK/ (UPDATE 1), moved, 215 words)
+ See also:
- RUSSIA-MAGNIT/RESULTS (UPDATE 1), moved, 300 words
S.Africa platinum talks resume in bid to end 3-month strike
JOHANNESBURG - The chief executives of the world's top
platinum producers are to meet again with the leaders of the
AMCU union for wage talks in a bid to end the longest and most
costly strike on South Africa's mines in living memory.
(SAFRICA-STRIKES/, expect by 0900 GMT/5 AM ET, by Ed Stoddard,
450 words)
Moyes departs Man Utd after less than a season
LONDON - David Moyes's short and disastrous reign at Old
Trafford came to an abrupt end when Manchester United announced
he was leaving the club following a hugely disappointing
10-month spell as manager since replacing Alex Ferguson last
July. (SOCCER-ENGLAND/UNITED (UPDATE 2), moved, by Mike Collett,
915 words)