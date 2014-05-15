Editor: Malcolm Davidson +44 20 7542 6958
TOP STORIES
Euro zone Q1 growth disappoints, puts pressure on ECB to act
BRUSSELS/BERLIN - The euro zone economy grew much less than
expected at the start of the year and inflation remains locked
in the 'danger zone' below 1 percent, increasing pressure on the
European Central Bank to ease monetary policy at its next
meeting in June. (ECONOMY/EUROZONE (WRAPUP 3, GRAPHICS), moved,
by Annika Breidthardt and Ingrid Melander, 775 words)
+ See also:
- FRANCE-ECONOMY/, (UPDATE 3) moved, by Ingrid Melander, 760
words
- JAPAN ECONOMY/, moved, by Stanley White and Tetsushi
Kajimoto, 600 words
- EASTEUROPE-GDP/ (WRAPUP 2), moved, by Krisztina Than, 685
words
ECB says ready to act as forecasters lower inflation outlook
BERLIN/KRAKOW, Poland - The European Central Bank is working
on a broad range of policy tools and is determined to act if
needed, top ECB policymakers say as forecasters surveyed by the
bank cut their inflation projections. (ECB/POLICY, moved, by
Michelle Martin and Karolina Slowikowska, 540 words)
UK's Dixons and Carphone agree $6 bln retail merger
LONDON - Britain's Carphone Warehouse and Dixons Retail have
agree a 3.8 billion pound ($6.4 billion) all-share merger,
seeking to tap into the increasing convergence of smartphones
and consumer electronics products in people's lives. (DIXONS
RETAIL/CARPHONE-MERGERS (UPDATE 2), moved, by James Davey, 735
words)
France boosts say on Alstom with foreign takeover law
PARIS The French government issues a decree allowing it to
block foreign takeovers of French firms in "strategic" sectors,
throwing up a potential roadblock to General Electric's $16.9
billion bid for Alstom's energy assets (FRANCE-TAKEOVERS/,
(UPDATE 4), moving shortly, by Jean-Baptiste Vey and Benjamin
Mallet, 600 words)
MARKETS
Stocks inch up, euro and yields fall on ECB easing bets
LONDON - European stocks edge higher while the euro and debt
yields fall as weak euro zone growth data intensifies
expectations that the European Central Bank will cut interest
rates next month. (MARKETS-GLOBAL/ (WRAPUP 3), moved, by Natsuko
Waki, 435 words)
OPEC must hit its output target to balance oil market-IEA
LONDON - OPEC needs to pump more oil this year to reach its
target of 30 million barrels per day and meet rising demand as
China builds its reserves and stocks in industrialised countries
remain low, the International Energy Agency says. (IEA/ (UPDATE
1), moved, by Lin Noueihed and Christopher Johnson, 500 words)
SPECIAL REPORT & INSIGHT
Brazil's Rousseff sticks to her guns despite pressure
BRASILIA - Dilma Rousseff sometimes enters the cabin of her
presidential plane, asks to see the flight plan and orders the
pilot to fly around potential turbulence - even if it might add
hours to the journey. (BRAZIL ELECTION/ROUSSEFF, moved, by Brian
Winter, 1,440 words)
Despite deaths, crackdown, Sahara migrant trail thrives
AGADEZ - Niger's government says it has ended large-scale
migrant smuggling. Migrants, smugglers and officials tell a
different story. (EUROPE-IMMIGRATION/NIGER (SPECIAL REPORT,
PICTURE, TV, GRAPHIC), moved, by David Lewis, 2,000 words)
+ See also:
- EUROPE-IMMIGRATION/ECONOMY (PICTURE, GRAPHIC), moved, by
David Milliken, Annika Breidthardt and Leigh Thomas, 1,340 words
ECONOMY
U.S. consumer prices post biggest gain in 10 months
WASHINGTON - U.S. consumer prices recorded their largest
increase in 10 months in April, pointing to some inflation in
the economy. (USA ECONOMY/INFLATION, moved, 300 words)
+ See also:
- USA-ECONOMY/JOBS, moved, 300 words
- USA FED/EMPLOYMENT, moved, by Ann Saphir, 500 words
EBRD lending to Russia could drop, some shareholders uneasy
WARSAW - The European Bank for Reconstruction and
Development's lending to Russia could drop as the economy slows,
the bank's president says, adding some of its shareholder
countries are uneasy about Russia's dealings with Ukraine.
(UKRAINE-CRISIS/EBRD (UPDATE 1), moving shortly, by Marc Jones,
470 words)
Bank of England's Broadbent sees no UK mortgage boom
LONDON - Bank of England policymaker Ben Broadbent says it
is not surprising that Britain's housing market is recovering
along with the rest of the economy and he does not see troubling
levels of credit growth. (BRITAIN-BOE/HOUSING (UPDATE 1), moved,
275 words)
COMPANIES
Wal-Mart sales miss estimates as winter deters shoppers
Wal-Mart Stores Inc reports a 5 percent drop in quarterly
profit as a severe winter in the United States keeps shoppers
from its stores. (WALMART-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 1), moved, 20 words)
+ See also:
- WALMART-ASDA/ (UPDATE 1), moving shortly, 390 words
Reshaped Sanofi strong enough to resist pharma M&A fever
PARIS - France's Sanofi has drastically strengthened its
drug pipeline and now has future blockbusters lined up that mean
it does not need to take part in the M&A frenzy "overheating"
the industry, the drugmaker's R&D chief tells Reuters. (SANOFI/
(INTERVIEW), expect by 1330 GMT/9.30 AM ET, by Natalie Huet and
Noëlle Mennella, 830 words)
Good cancer drug data helps AstraZeneca in Pfizer fight
New data showing an experimental AstraZeneca lung cancer
drug shrinks tumours in more than half of patients gives the
British group fresh ammunition to argue that Pfizer's takeover
offer undervalues it substantially. (HEALTH-CANCER/ASTRAZENECA
(UPDATE 1), moved, by Deena Beasley and Ben Hirschler, 745
words)
+ See also:
- ASTRAZENECA-PFIZER/LAWMAKERS, moved, by William James, 420
words
- ASTRAZENECA-PFIZER/SORIOT (INTERVIEW, UPDATE 2), moved, by
Ben Hirschler, 760 words
- ELI LILLY-ACTAVIS/ (UPDATE 1), moved, 200 words
Lloyds Bank not planning move from independent Scotland
EDINBURGH - Lloyds Banking Group is not currently preparing
to leave Scotland if it votes for independence from the rest of
the United Kingdom, its chairman told shareholders at the bank's
annual meeting. (LLOYDS BANKING-AGM (UPDATE 1), moved, by Matt
Scuffham, 235 words)
Manchester United say have finances in place to boost team
LONDON - English soccer club Manchester United reports a 60
percent increase in quarterly profit, saying it has the
financial muscle to improve its squad after a poor season on the
pitch. (MANCHESTER UTD-RESULTS/, moved, 350 words)
S.Africa miner Lonmin considers court action to end strike
MARIKANA, South Africa - South African platinum producer
Lonmin says it might go to court in a bid to stop a 16-week
strike because of the levels of violence faced by workers who
want to return to work. (SAFRICA-STRIKE/ (UPDATE 2, PICTURE,
TV), moved, by Zandi Shabalala, 690 words)
Intesa Sanpaolo returns to profit, loan losses stay high
MILAN - Italy's biggest retail bank, Intesa Sanpaolo, swings
back to profit in the first quarter thanks to higher fees and
further boosted its core capital ratios, already among the
highest in the euro-zone's third biggest economy.
INTESASANPAOLO/ (UPDATE 1), moving shortly, 350 words)
Generali closer to targets with prospective BSI sale
MILAN - Italian insurer Generali expects to meet key capital
and asset sales targets ahead of time after kicking off talks
with Brazil's BTG Pactual for a possible sale of Swiss unit BSI,
a central plank of its 4-billion-euro disposal strategy.
(GENERALI-RESULT/ (UPDATE 2), moved, by Lisa Jucca, 600 words)
Richemont boosts dividend as sales growth stays robust
ZURICH - Cartier owner Richemont reports solid sales growth
across most of its regions, including improved demand in China,
and announces a dividend hike and share buyback that sends its
stock up more than 4 percent. (RICHEMONT-RESULTS /(UPDATE 2),
moved, by Silke Koltrowitz, 750 words)
Banks vie for fees as Nordic deal scene ignites
STOCKHOLM - Scandinavia has become a hot spot in Europe's
corporate dealmaking scene this year, almost doubling its share
of merger and acquisition activity and listing more companies
than anywhere but Britain. (NORDIC-DEALS/ (GRAPHIC), moved, by
Mia Shanley, 1,180 words)