TOP STORIES
Yellen, future tightening in spotlight as U.S. Fed meets
The U.S. Federal Reserve is widely expected to chop another
$10 billion from its monthly bond purchases at a meeting on
Wednesday but make few, if any, other concrete policy moves.
(USA-FED/POLICY (UPDATE 1), moved, by Jonathan Spicer, 750
words)
GE to submit improved Alstom offer Thursday - source
PARIS - General Electric will on Thursday unveil to the
French government and unions an improved offer for the energy
businesses of Alstom, a source close to the U.S. conglomerate
says of renewed efforts to fend off a rival proposal.
(ALSTOM-OFFER/ (UPDATE 1), moved, 335 words)
Dollar holds firm as markets sniff risks of Fed hawkishness
LONDON - The dollar holds firm after a surprisingly high
reading for U.S. inflation raises expectations that Federal
Reserve Chair Janet Yellen could strike a more hawkish tone on
the monetary policy outlook. (MARKETS-GLOBAL/ (WRAPUP 6), moved,
by Marius Zaharia, 700 words)
Ireland asks EU to look at data rules in wake of Facebook
allegations
DUBLIN - Ireland's High Court asks the European Court of
Justice (ECJ) to review European Union data protection rules in
light of allegations that Facebook shared data from EU users
with the U.S. National Security Agency. (FACEBOOK-PRIVACY/
(UPDATE 1), moved, by Sarah O'Connor, 355 words)
ECONOMY
U.S. current account deficit widens sharply in first quarter
WASHINGTON - The U.S. current account deficit increased to
its widest point in 1-1/2 years in the first quarter as exports
slumped and the surplus on primary income declined, the Commerce
Department says. (USA ECONOMY/CURRENTACCOUNT, moved, 300 words)
+ See also:
- USA-ECONOMY/MORTGAGES, moved, 165 words
Merkel says no need to change EU budget rules, flexible
enough
BERLIN - German Chancellor Angela Merkel says she and
Economy Minister Sigmar Gabriel agree there is no need to change
the European Union's Stability and Growth pact as it already
offers all the flexibility it needs. (GERMANY-PACT/MERKEL,
moved, 100 words)
ECB says forex benchmark rates compiled on too narrow basis
LONDON - The European Central Bank says in a briefing paper
on Wednesday that benchmark foreign exchange rates are not
necessarily reliable as they are often fixed using just one set
of data. (ECB-FOREX/REGULATIONS (UPDATE 1), moved, by Huw Jones,
545 words)
Bank of England says was surprised markets saw low chance of
2014 rate rise
LONDON - Bank of England policymakers are surprised earlier
this month that markets had not priced in a higher chance of an
interest rate rise this year, minutes of their June 4-5 policy
meeting shows. (BRITAIN-BOE/, moved, 515 words)
+ See also:
- BRITAIN-BOE/WEALE, moved, 355 words
Premier Li says no hard landing for China, expects medium to
high growth
LONDON - China's economy will not have a hard landing and
will maintain medium to high growth in the long run, Premier Li
Keqiang says. (CHINA-BRITAIN/ECONOMY-LI (UPDATE 1), moved, 260
words)
+ See also:
- CHINA-PROPERTY/PRICES (UPDATE 2), moved, by Xiaoyi Shao
and Koh Gui Qing, 770 words
- CHINA-POLICY/, moved, 350 words
Portugal sells 1.5 bln euros of Treasury bills at lower
yields
LISBON - Portugal sells all 1.5 billion euros of Treasury
bills offered at an auction, although demand is less than at
previous auctions after a sharp fall in yields to their lowest
ever levels. (PORTUGAL-TREASURIES/ (UPDATE 1), moved, by Laura
Noonan, 320 words)
COMPANIES
Billionaire JD.com founder lines up next challenge: beating
Alibaba
BEIJING - With an iron grip, JD.com Inc founder Richard Liu
has dragged China's number two online retailer from a Beijing
backwater to a rich New York listing. Beyond the wealth that
brought him lies Liu's next target - beating Jack Ma's Alibaba.
(JD.COM-LIU/ (INTERVIEW, PICTURE), moved, by Paul Carsten, 1050
words)
French biotech Cellectis surges as Pfizer signs cancer drug
deal
U.S. drugmaker Pfizer, which failed last month in a $118
billion bid to buy AstraZeneca, says it has signed a deal with
French biotech Cellectis to develop immunotherapy drugs in
cancer. (PFIZER-CELLECTIS/ (UPDATE 2), moved, by Ben Hirschler,
440 words)
H&M plans more websites to catch up with fashion rivals
STOCKHOLM - Hennes & Mauritz, the world's second-biggest
fashion retailer, plans to step up the pace of its online
expansion next year to catch up with rivals in e-commerce.
(HENNES & MAURITZ/ (UPDATE 2), moved, 660 words)
Greece seeks bidders for $1 bln Crete airport
ATHENS - Chinese, French, German and Spanish firms are vying
to build an 800 million euro ($1 billion) airport on the island
of Crete, one of a number of projects planned by Greece as it
recovers from a recession, the infrastructure minister says.
(GREECE-INFRASTRUCTURE/ (INTERVIEW), moved, by Angeliki
Koutantou, 550 words)
FedEx's ground business boosts fourth-quarter revenue
FedEx Corp reports a better-than-expected 3.5 percent rise
in quarterly revenue as the world's No. 2 package delivery
company benefits from higher volumes in its ground business.
(FEDEX-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 1), moved, 140 words)
Novartis says slimmer structure to boost profitability
ZURICH - Novartis AG shed some light on how an overhaul of
its business could boost profitability even in a "brutal" era
for health spending, saying the shake-up will have lifted core
operating margins by 2.5 percentage points last year.
(NOVARTIS-FORECAST/ (UPDATE 1), moved, by Caroline Copley, 585
words)
Big Tobacco squares up as EU rules aim to track every
cigarette
BAYREUTH, Germany - It takes a British American Tobacco
factory machine three minutes to load 4 million cigarettes onto
a truck in northern Bavaria - but it can take a lot longer to
figure out whether those cigarettes end up where they should.
(TOBACCO-TRACKING/ (INSIGHT, PICTURE), moved, by Martinne
Geller, 1,540 words)
Wall Street's latest fad is built on sand
HOUSTON - Super-sized hydraulic fracturing jobs, which use
vast amounts of sand to coax more oil and gas from shale, have
led to astronomical returns for investors in companies that mine
the tiny particles. (USA-FRACKING/SAND (ANALYSIS, GRAPHIC),
moved, by Anna Driver, 790 words)