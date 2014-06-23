Editor: David Stamp +44 20 7542 6958
TOP STORIES
China, Japan manufacturing grows again, euro zone falters
LONDON/TOKYO - Manufacturing in China and Japan shrug off
months of decline and return to growth in June but businesses in
the euro zone unexpectedly scale back expansion, surveys show.
(GLOBAL-ECONOMY/, moved, by Jonathan Cable and Stanley White,
800 words)
+ See also:
- CHINA-ECONOMY/PMI-FLASH (UPDATE 2, PICTURE), moved, 800
words
Oracle to buy Micros Systems in $5.3 bln deal
Oracle Corp says it will buy Micros Systems in a $5.3
billion deal to expand its offerings for the hospitality and
retail industries. (MICROS SYST-OFFER/ (UPDATE 1), moved, 115
words)
Gloomy French data hits European shares, Iraq keeps oil high
LONDON - European shares fall after euro zone business
activity data shows growth slowing, with France a notable
laggard, in contrast with upbeat numbers from China that lift
Asian shares and the Australian dollar. (MARKETS-GLOBAL/ (WRAPUP
5), moved by Nigel Stephenson, 690 words)
INSIGHT
Car industry struggles to solve air bag explosions despite
mass recalls
TOKYO/DETROIT - A year ago, Japan's Takata Corp, the world's
second-largest maker of auto safety parts, believed it had
finally contained a crisis more than a decade in the making. It
was wrong. (AUTOSRECALL/AIRBAGS (INSIGHT, GRAPHIC, UPDATE 2),
moved, by Yoko Kubota and Ben Klayman, 1,885 words)
Abe's 'drill bit' hits resistance on Japan labour reform
TOKYO - When Prime Minister Shinzo Abe vowed at the World
Economic Forum in Davos to take a "drill bit" to the "solid
rock" of vested interests in reforming Japan's economy,
executives at companies such as General Electric and IBM paid
attention. (JAPAN-GROWTH/LABOUR (INSIGHT, PICTURES), moved, by
Antoni Slodkowski, 1,495 words)
+ see also:
- JAPAN-ECONOMY/GROWTH-PROPOSAL (FACTBOX), moved, 885 words
Stenbeck transforms Swedish family firm into major online
investor
STOCKHOLM - Swedish-American heiress Cristina Stenbeck's bet
on the red-hot e-commerce business has caught the eye of
investors, although doubters question the future of her Kinnevik
group in a sector where new players emerge almost every day.
(KINNEVIK/ (INSIGHT), moved, by Mia Shanley, 1,520 words)
+ See also:
- KINNEVIK/STENBECK (NEWSMAKER, PICTURE), moved, by Mia
Shanley, 1,095 words
ECONOMY
Oil price risks put inflation back in focus
BRUSSELS - Iraq will be foremost in investors' minds in the
coming week as oil price risk has returned to markets,
complicating the task for central banks whose policies are
beginning to diverge for the first time since the global
financial crisis. (ECONOMY-GLOBAL/ (GLOBAL ECONOMY WEEKAHEAD),
moved, by Robin Emmott, 840 words)
EU draft document urges more focus on growth, jobs
BRUSSELS/ROME - European leaders will consider calls for an
interpretation of EU budget rules that gives more emphasis to
economic growth, according to the draft of a document being
circulated before a summit in Brussels this week. (EU-SUMMIT/
(UPDATE 1), moved, by Giselda Vagnoni and Francesco Guarascio,
450 words)
ECB bank watchdog says markets favourable for capital
raising
DUBLIN - There is sufficient liquidity in the market if euro
zone banks want to raise more capital as they prepare for
pivotal stress tests later this year, the bloc's top regulator
says. (ECB-REGULATOR/ (UPDATE 1), moved, by Padraic Halpin, 530
words)
+ See also:
- ECB/CONSTANCIO, moved, 135 words
BOJ Kuroda calls for bolder reforms to meet G20 commitment
TOKYO - The governor of the Bank of Japan calls for bolder
efforts to raise the economy's potential as part of a G20 drive
to boost long-term global growth, keeping up pressure on the
prime minister to lay out a credible growth strategy.
(JAPAN-ECONOMY/BOJ (UPDATE 2), moved, by Leika Kihara, 420
words)
BoE says lenders see household loan approvals rate dropping
in Q3
LONDON - Lenders expect the rate of household loan approvals
to fall significantly in the third quarter, a Bank of England
survey shows. (BRITAIN-BOE/CREDIT, moved, 200 0words)
Britain to consider east-west high-speed rail link - Osborne
LONDON - Britain will consider building an east-west
high-speed railway between cities in northern England to help
boost economic growth outside London, finance minister George
Osborne will say on Monday. (BRITAIN-OSBORNE/RAILWAY (UPDATE 1),
moved, by Kylie MacLellan, 550 words)
COMPANIES
Shire sets out AstraZeneca-style defence against AbbVie
LONDON - Shire takes a leaf out of AstraZeneca's playbook by
giving long-range forecasts for its drugs as it seeks to
convince shareholders that AbbVie's $46 billion offer
undervalues the business. (SHIRE-ABBVIE/, (UPDATE 1), expect by
1500 GMT/11 AM ET, by Ben Hirschler, 750 words)
+ see also:
- SHIRE/(INTERVIEW), moved, 500 words
BNP Paribas nears up to $9 bln settlement with US
authorities - source
NEW YORK/PARIS - French bank BNP Paribas SA is likely to pay
$8 billion to $9 billion as part of a potential settlement with
U.S. authorities over violations of sanctions, according to a
person familiar with the matter. (BNP PARIBAS-USA/ (UPDATE 2),
expect by 1500 GMT/11 AM ET, by Karen Freifeld, 390 words)
Alstom should be a good investment for France, says CEO Kron
PARIS - France will be making a sound investment by taking a
stake in Alstom, its chief executive says, adding however that
the government would be buying in too late to have a say in the
use of proceeds from its tie-up with General Electric.
(ALSTOM-GE/KRON, moved, by Natalie Huet, 590 words)
+ See also:
- ALSTOM-FRANCE/ (INSIGHT, UPDATE 1, PICTURE), moved, by
Mark John and Jean-Baptiste Vey, 2,035 words
Canada's SNC-Lavalin to buy UK's Kentz for $2 billion
Canadian engineering and construction company SNC-Lavalin
Group Inc says that it will acquire British energy services
provider Kentz Corp Ltd for about 1.164 billion pounds ($1.98
billion) in cash to expand its offerings in the oil and gas
sector. (KENTZCORP-OFFER/ (UPDATE 2), moving shortly, 380 words)
Wisconsin Energy to buy Integrys for $5.7 bln
Wisconsin Energy Corp says it will buy Integrys Energy Group
Inc for $5.71 billion to create a larger, more diverse Midwest
electric and natural gas delivery company. (INTEGRYS
ENERGY-OFFER/ (UPDATE 2), moving shortly, 300 words)
Italy's planned solar subsidy cuts risk scaring off
investors
MILAN - Italy's plans to cut subsidies for solar power
producers risk alienating investors and triggering costly legal
battles, undermining Prime Minister Matteo Renzi's drive to
attract foreign capital to bolster a fledgling economic
recovery. (ITALY-SOLAR/SUBSIDIES, moved, 775 words)
Striking South African platinum miners to decide on wage
offer
RUSTENBURG - Striking South African miners to decide on wage
offer from the world's top platinum producers, which could bring
end to the country's longest and costliest strike which started
five months ago. (SAFRICA-STRIKE/ (UPDATE 2), expect by 1400
GMT/10 AM ET, by Zandi Shabalala, 650 words)
Bayer bets on gene therapy with Dimension deal
FRANKFURT/LONDON - Bayer has struck an alliance with U.S.
biotech firm Dimension Therapeutics to develop a gene therapy
for the treatment of haemophilia A, marking renewed interest in
an approach to tackle the cause of diseases at a cellular level.
(BAYER-DIMENSION/ (UPDATE 1), moved, by Ludwig Burger and Ben
Hirschler, 270 words)
+ See also:
- ROCHE HLDG-INCEPTION/, moved, 220 words
Apple, Google, Samsung vie to bring health apps to wearables
SAN FRANCISCO - For decades, medical technology firms have
searched for ways to let diabetics check blood sugar easily,
with scant success. Now, the world's largest mobile technology
firms are getting in on the act. (TECH-HEALTHCARE/MOBILEPHONE
(INSIGHT, PICTURE), moved, by Christina Farr, 1,160 words)