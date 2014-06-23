Editor: David Stamp +44 20 7542 6958

TOP STORIES

China, Japan manufacturing grows again, euro zone falters

LONDON/TOKYO - Manufacturing in China and Japan shrug off months of decline and return to growth in June but businesses in the euro zone unexpectedly scale back expansion, surveys show. (GLOBAL-ECONOMY/, moved, by Jonathan Cable and Stanley White, 800 words)

+ See also:

- CHINA-ECONOMY/PMI-FLASH (UPDATE 2, PICTURE), moved, 800 words

Oracle to buy Micros Systems in $5.3 bln deal

Oracle Corp says it will buy Micros Systems in a $5.3 billion deal to expand its offerings for the hospitality and retail industries. (MICROS SYST-OFFER/ (UPDATE 1), moved, 115 words)

Gloomy French data hits European shares, Iraq keeps oil high

LONDON - European shares fall after euro zone business activity data shows growth slowing, with France a notable laggard, in contrast with upbeat numbers from China that lift Asian shares and the Australian dollar. (MARKETS-GLOBAL/ (WRAPUP 5), moved by Nigel Stephenson, 690 words)

INSIGHT

Car industry struggles to solve air bag explosions despite mass recalls

TOKYO/DETROIT - A year ago, Japan's Takata Corp, the world's second-largest maker of auto safety parts, believed it had finally contained a crisis more than a decade in the making. It was wrong. (AUTOSRECALL/AIRBAGS (INSIGHT, GRAPHIC, UPDATE 2), moved, by Yoko Kubota and Ben Klayman, 1,885 words)

Abe's 'drill bit' hits resistance on Japan labour reform

TOKYO - When Prime Minister Shinzo Abe vowed at the World Economic Forum in Davos to take a "drill bit" to the "solid rock" of vested interests in reforming Japan's economy, executives at companies such as General Electric and IBM paid attention. (JAPAN-GROWTH/LABOUR (INSIGHT, PICTURES), moved, by Antoni Slodkowski, 1,495 words)

+ see also:

- JAPAN-ECONOMY/GROWTH-PROPOSAL (FACTBOX), moved, 885 words

Stenbeck transforms Swedish family firm into major online investor

STOCKHOLM - Swedish-American heiress Cristina Stenbeck's bet on the red-hot e-commerce business has caught the eye of investors, although doubters question the future of her Kinnevik group in a sector where new players emerge almost every day. (KINNEVIK/ (INSIGHT), moved, by Mia Shanley, 1,520 words)

+ See also:

- KINNEVIK/STENBECK (NEWSMAKER, PICTURE), moved, by Mia Shanley, 1,095 words

ECONOMY

Oil price risks put inflation back in focus

BRUSSELS - Iraq will be foremost in investors' minds in the coming week as oil price risk has returned to markets, complicating the task for central banks whose policies are beginning to diverge for the first time since the global financial crisis. (ECONOMY-GLOBAL/ (GLOBAL ECONOMY WEEKAHEAD), moved, by Robin Emmott, 840 words)

EU draft document urges more focus on growth, jobs

BRUSSELS/ROME - European leaders will consider calls for an interpretation of EU budget rules that gives more emphasis to economic growth, according to the draft of a document being circulated before a summit in Brussels this week. (EU-SUMMIT/ (UPDATE 1), moved, by Giselda Vagnoni and Francesco Guarascio, 450 words)

ECB bank watchdog says markets favourable for capital raising

DUBLIN - There is sufficient liquidity in the market if euro zone banks want to raise more capital as they prepare for pivotal stress tests later this year, the bloc's top regulator says. (ECB-REGULATOR/ (UPDATE 1), moved, by Padraic Halpin, 530 words)

+ See also:

- ECB/CONSTANCIO, moved, 135 words

BOJ Kuroda calls for bolder reforms to meet G20 commitment

TOKYO - The governor of the Bank of Japan calls for bolder efforts to raise the economy's potential as part of a G20 drive to boost long-term global growth, keeping up pressure on the prime minister to lay out a credible growth strategy. (JAPAN-ECONOMY/BOJ (UPDATE 2), moved, by Leika Kihara, 420 words)

BoE says lenders see household loan approvals rate dropping in Q3

LONDON - Lenders expect the rate of household loan approvals to fall significantly in the third quarter, a Bank of England survey shows. (BRITAIN-BOE/CREDIT, moved, 200 0words)

Britain to consider east-west high-speed rail link - Osborne

LONDON - Britain will consider building an east-west high-speed railway between cities in northern England to help boost economic growth outside London, finance minister George Osborne will say on Monday. (BRITAIN-OSBORNE/RAILWAY (UPDATE 1), moved, by Kylie MacLellan, 550 words)

COMPANIES

Shire sets out AstraZeneca-style defence against AbbVie

LONDON - Shire takes a leaf out of AstraZeneca's playbook by giving long-range forecasts for its drugs as it seeks to convince shareholders that AbbVie's $46 billion offer undervalues the business. (SHIRE-ABBVIE/, (UPDATE 1), expect by 1500 GMT/11 AM ET, by Ben Hirschler, 750 words)

+ see also:

- SHIRE/(INTERVIEW), moved, 500 words

BNP Paribas nears up to $9 bln settlement with US authorities - source

NEW YORK/PARIS - French bank BNP Paribas SA is likely to pay $8 billion to $9 billion as part of a potential settlement with U.S. authorities over violations of sanctions, according to a person familiar with the matter. (BNP PARIBAS-USA/ (UPDATE 2), expect by 1500 GMT/11 AM ET, by Karen Freifeld, 390 words)

Alstom should be a good investment for France, says CEO Kron

PARIS - France will be making a sound investment by taking a stake in Alstom, its chief executive says, adding however that the government would be buying in too late to have a say in the use of proceeds from its tie-up with General Electric. (ALSTOM-GE/KRON, moved, by Natalie Huet, 590 words)

+ See also:

- ALSTOM-FRANCE/ (INSIGHT, UPDATE 1, PICTURE), moved, by Mark John and Jean-Baptiste Vey, 2,035 words

Canada's SNC-Lavalin to buy UK's Kentz for $2 billion

Canadian engineering and construction company SNC-Lavalin Group Inc says that it will acquire British energy services provider Kentz Corp Ltd for about 1.164 billion pounds ($1.98 billion) in cash to expand its offerings in the oil and gas sector. (KENTZCORP-OFFER/ (UPDATE 2), moving shortly, 380 words)

Wisconsin Energy to buy Integrys for $5.7 bln

Wisconsin Energy Corp says it will buy Integrys Energy Group Inc for $5.71 billion to create a larger, more diverse Midwest electric and natural gas delivery company. (INTEGRYS ENERGY-OFFER/ (UPDATE 2), moving shortly, 300 words)

Italy's planned solar subsidy cuts risk scaring off investors

MILAN - Italy's plans to cut subsidies for solar power producers risk alienating investors and triggering costly legal battles, undermining Prime Minister Matteo Renzi's drive to attract foreign capital to bolster a fledgling economic recovery. (ITALY-SOLAR/SUBSIDIES, moved, 775 words)

Striking South African platinum miners to decide on wage offer

RUSTENBURG - Striking South African miners to decide on wage offer from the world's top platinum producers, which could bring end to the country's longest and costliest strike which started five months ago. (SAFRICA-STRIKE/ (UPDATE 2), expect by 1400 GMT/10 AM ET, by Zandi Shabalala, 650 words)

Bayer bets on gene therapy with Dimension deal

FRANKFURT/LONDON - Bayer has struck an alliance with U.S. biotech firm Dimension Therapeutics to develop a gene therapy for the treatment of haemophilia A, marking renewed interest in an approach to tackle the cause of diseases at a cellular level. (BAYER-DIMENSION/ (UPDATE 1), moved, by Ludwig Burger and Ben Hirschler, 270 words)

+ See also:

- ROCHE HLDG-INCEPTION/, moved, 220 words

Apple, Google, Samsung vie to bring health apps to wearables

SAN FRANCISCO - For decades, medical technology firms have searched for ways to let diabetics check blood sugar easily, with scant success. Now, the world's largest mobile technology firms are getting in on the act. (TECH-HEALTHCARE/MOBILEPHONE (INSIGHT, PICTURE), moved, by Christina Farr, 1,160 words)