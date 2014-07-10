Editor: Malcolm Davidson +44 20 7542 6958
Global Picture Desk: + 65 6870 3775
Global Graphics Desk: + 65 6870 3595
(All times GMT / ET)
Receive this schedule by email:
mediaexpress.reuters.com
TOP STORIES
Faltering Germany casts cloud over fragile euro zone
BRUSSELS - Germany's faltering economy has cast further
doubt over the euro zone's prospects for recovery this year,
with no other big country strong enough to pick up the slack.
(EUROPE-ECONOMY/, moved, by Martin Santa and John O'Donnell, 700
words)
Commerzbank may pay $600 mln-$800 mln over US probe -sources
NEW YORK - German lender Commerzbank is expected to pay
between $600 million and $800 million to resolve investigations
into its dealings with Iran and other countries under U.S.
sanctions, sources familiar with the matter say.
(COMMERZBANK-INVESTIGATION/USA (EXCLUSIVE), moved, by Karen
Freifeld, 590 words)
+ See also:
- BANKS MONEYLAUNDERING/, moved, by Brett Wolf, 500 words
ECB keeps banks on tight leash with test results - sources
FRANKFURT - The European Central Bank aims to keep banks on
a tight leash in the final phase of a balance sheet health check
in October, giving them just 48 hours to review the test results
before publishing them, two persons familiar with the matter
tell Reuters. (ECB-SUPERVISION/ (EXCLUSIVE, UPDATE 3), moving
shortly, by Andreas Kröner, 700 words)
Portugal's BES sees shares slide, trade suspended
LISBON - Trading in the shares of Portugal's Banco Espirito
Santo are suspended after they plunge up to 19 percent on rising
fears that financial difficulties at a holding company of the
bank's founding family could contaminate its capital base.
(ESPIRITOSANTO-ESFG/ (UPDATE 2), moving shortly, by Andrei
Khalip and Daniel Alvarenga, 595 words)
+ See also:
- PORTUGALTELECOM-ESPIRITOSANTO/CMVM, moved, 410 words
MARKETS
Portugal woes sink European stocks
LONDON - Europe's debt-sodden periphery is back at the top
of the list of financial concerns, troubles around Portugal's
biggest listed bank pushing shares sharply lower and quelling
demand for an issue of bonds by Greece. (MARKETS-GLOBAL/ (WRAPUP
6), moved, by Patrick Graham, 800 words)
Greece raises 1.5 bln euros from bond issue
ATHENS - Greece raised 1.5 billion euros from the issue of a
three-year bond after facing lacklustre demand for its second
debt sale since being bailed out by foreign lenders in 2010.
(GREECE-BONDS/ (UPDATE 1), moving shortly, 300 words)
+ See also:
- MARKETS-BONDS/EURO, moved, by Marius Zaharia, 400 words
UAE bourses merger shelved as terms not agreed - sources
ABU DHABI - A planned merger of the Dubai Financial Market
and the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX) has been shelved for
the foreseeable future as terms for the politically sensitive
move could not be agreed, sources tell Reuters.
(EMIRATES-EXCHANGE/MERGERS (EXCLUSIVE), moved, by Stanley
Carvalho, 745 words)
SPECIAL REPORT
All work and no pay for thousands in the Balkans
ZITISTE, Serbia - In Europe's south east, some struggling
companies stop paying workers for months on end. Employees keep
toiling to hang on to their jobs in the hope that their salaries
will turn up eventually. (BALKANS-SALARIES/ (SPECIAL REPORT,
PICTURE, GRAPHIC), moved, by Zoran Radosavljevic and Aleksandar
Vasovic, 1,900 words)
ECONOMY
U.S. jobless claims fall, point to healing in labour market
WASHINGTON - The number of Americans filing new claims for
unemployment benefits fell last week to one of its lowest levels
since before the 2007-09 recession, a sign of increasing health
in the labour market. (USA-ECONOMY/JOBS, moved, 250 words)
+ See also:
USA-FED/POLITICS, moved, by Michael Flaherty and Alistair
Bell, 470 words
UK keeps rates low, policymakers' views seen splitting soon
LONDON - The Bank of England holds interest rates at record
lows but the pace of Britain's recovery looks likely to divide
its policymakers soon over when to start weaning the economy off
its support. (BRITAIN-RATES/ (UPDATE 1), moved, by William
Schomberg and David Milliken, 640 words)
+ See also:
BRITAIN-BUDGET/OBR, expect by 1300 GMT/9 AM ET, by Andy
Bruce, 400 words
UK watchdog sees rising requests for help on currency probe
LONDON - Britain's financial regulator says it expects to
receive a rising tide of requests for help from its overseas
peers as part of "unprecedented" global cooperation in an
investigation into the vast foreign exchange market.
(BRITAIN-FCA/ (UPDATE 1), moved, 325 words)
Modi budgets for Indian growth, aims to curb deficit
NEW DELHI - Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's new
government unveils a first budget that seeks to revive growth
and curb borrowing, but left open questions on how it will
reduce the fiscal deficit and restore investor confidence.
(INDIA-BUDGET/ (UPDATE 6, PICTURE, TV), moved, by Manoj Kumar
and Suvashree Dey Choudhury, 870 words)
Russia sets new banking rules for state firms amid downturn
MOSCOW - Russian state companies, the backbone of the
economy, can only have accounts at banks with capital of no less
than 10 billion roubles ($296 million) or at those with ties to
the government, a senior finance ministry official say.
(RUSSSIA-BANKING/REGULATIONS (EXCLUSIVE, UPDATE 1), moved, by
Oksana Kobzeva, 425 words)
OPEC's oil market share set to shrink for third year in 2015
LONDON - OPEC expects its share of the world oil market to
shrink in 2015 for a third year running, due in part to the U.S.
shale oil boom, giving the exporter group little comfort from an
acceleration in global demand. (OPEC-OIL/ (UPDATE 2), moving
shortly, by Alex Lawler, 380 words)
COMPANIES
Adidas 2 Nike 0 in World Cup final but competition goes on
BERLIN - With Adidas sponsoring both teams in Sunday's World
Cup final, the German sportswear brand has declared victory over
U.S. rival Nike in the latest round of its battle to remain the
biggest global soccer brand. (SOCCER-WORLD/BRANDS, moved, by
Emma Thomasson, 800 words)
Britain moves to keep email, phone data for security
LONDON - Britain says it will rush through emergency
legislation to force telecoms companies to retain customers'
data for a year, saying the move is vital to protect national
security following a decision by Europe's top court.
(BRITAIN-SECURITY/DATA (UPDATE 2, PICTURE), moving shortly, by
Michael Holden and William James, 640 words)
Family Dollar profit falls by a third
Discount retailer Family Dollar Stores Inc, under pressure
from activist investor Carl Icahn to sell itself, says its
profit fell by a third as the company cleared inventory ahead of
store closures and competition intensified. (FAMILY DOLLAR
ST-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 1), moved, 390 words)
M&S finance chief Stewart defects to Tesco
LONDON - Marks & Spencer's Chief Finance Officer Alan
Stewart on Thursday quit to join Tesco, leaving one struggling
British retail giant for another. (ESCO-FINANCE DIRECTOR/
(UPDATE 2), moving shortly, 230 words)
Boeing will 'fight' revamped Airbus A330, defends 787
LONDON - Boeing hit back at proposals by rival Airbus to
revamp its A330 passenger jet, saying it would "fight" in the
marketplace and was confident that its newer 787 Dreamliner was
a more valuable plane. (BOEING-AIRBUS/, moved, 300 words)
Booming business at Primark prompts ABF to lift earnings
forecast
LONDON - Another storming performance from Primark prompted
owner Associated British Foods to raise its annual earnings
guidance, after the discount retailer's new stores and
warm-weather fashions lifted quarterly sales still higher.
(ABF-SALES/(UPDATE 2), moved, by James Davey, 600 words)
+ See also:
- BURBERRY GROUPSALES/ (UPDATE 2), moved, by Astrid
Wendlandt, 575 words