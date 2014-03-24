Editor: Malcolm Davidson +44 20 7542 6958
Global Picture Desk: + 65 6870 3775
Global Graphics Desk: + 65 6870 3595
(All times GMT / ET)
Receive this schedule by email:
mediaexpress.reuters.com
TOP STORIES
China brakes as euro zone gears up
LONDON - China's huge manufacturing engine stutters in the
early part of 2014 while a return to growth in French business
activity this month suggests a solid, broad-based recovery is
taking shape in the euro zone, surveys show. (GLOBAL-ECONOMY/
(WRAPUP), moved, by Jonathan Cable, 700 words)
+ See also:
- CHINA-ECONOMY/PMI (UPDATE 2, PICTURE), moved, by Adam
Rose, 740 words
China data hits Europe shares, Crimea keeps nerves taut
LONDON - European shares edge lower after further signs of a
slowdown in China, although robust data from France and Germany
limited their decline. (MARKETS-GLOBAL/ (WRAPUP 5), expect by
1400 GMT/10 AM ET, by Nigel Stephenson, 730 words)
+ See also:
- MARKETS-EMERGING/, moved, by Sujata Rao, 700 words
Nokia sees closure of Microsoft deal delayed to April
HELSINKI - Nokia does not expect to close the sale of its
phone business to Microsoft until April as talks with Asian
regulators drag on, it says, fuelling speculation it may have to
make more concessions to get the deal done. (NOKIA-MICROSOFT/
(UPDATE 3), moving shortly, by Jussi Rosendahl, 600 words)
China demands explanation from U.S. on Huawei spying report
BEIJING - China wants a clear explanation from Washington
over a report that the U.S. National Security Agency infiltrated
servers at the headquarters of telecoms giant Huawei
Technologies Co., a Chinese foreign ministry spokesman says.
(CHINA-UNITEDSTATES/NSA (UPDATE 1), moved, 190 words)
+ See also:
- HUAWEI-NSA/SECURITY, moved, 635 words
INVESTMENT
Investors pile into Greece and Portugal on recovery bet
LONDON - Yield-hungry investors are flocking back to Greek
and Portuguese markets, shunned by international buyers for four
years, as the outlook for the bailed-out countries improves and
alternatives look more expensive or increasingly risky.
(MARKETS-EUROPE/PORTUGALGREECE (GRAPHICS), moved, by Francesco
Canepa and Marius Zaharia, 890 words)
ECONOMY
Fed guessing game intensifies while West isolates Russia
BRUSSELS - The guessing game over U.S. interest rates is
likely to intensify this week after new Fed Chair Janet Yellen
raised the prospect of a hike early next year, while Russia's
annexation of Crimea will keep investors focused on its next
move. (ECONOMY/GLOBAL (GLOBAL ECONOMY WEEKAHEAD), moved, by
Robin Emmott, 950 words)
EU states in Russia's shadow fearful about tougher sanctions
WARSAW/PRAGUE - The European Union states that used to be
behind the Iron Curtain have most to fear from Russian
aggression, yet also most to lose from imposing sanctions, and
for now the fear of losing money is winning out.
(UKRAINE-CRISIS/EAST-SANCTIONS, moved, by Christian Lowe and
Robert Muller, 850 words)
+ See also:
- UKRAINE-CRISIS/EAST-SANCTIONS (FACTBOX), moved, 720 words
Mild weather sets German economy off to good start -
Bundesbank
FRANKFURT - A warm winter will give Germany's economy a
strong lift in the first three months of the year, the country's
central bank says, sending a further encouraging signal that
Europe is emerging from recession. (BUNDESBANK-GERMANY/, moved,
225 words)
ECB keeping eye on euro exchange rate -Liikanen
HELSINKI - The European Central Bank keeps a close eye on
the euro exchange rate to see how it affects inflation, and it
stands ready to act if the inflation rate appears headed in the
wrong direction, ECB Governing Council member Erkki Liikanen
says. (ECB/LIIKANEN (UPDATE 1), moved, by Sakari Suoninen, 555
words)
+ See also:
- BANKOFFINLAND/PROFIT, moved, 100 words
BOJ tankan to show business mood up but outlook dims
TOKYO - Japanese manufacturers' mood probably improved in
the three months to March but it will likely weaken the
following quarter due to concerns that a sales tax hike may dent
the pace of the economic recovery, a Reuters poll showed.
(JAPAN-ECONOMY/TANKAN (PREVIEW), moved, by Kaori Kaneko, 570
words)
+ See also:
- JAPAN-ECONOMY/BOJ (UPDATE 1), moved, by Leika Kihara, 600
words
Many business economists see first U.S. rate hike this year
WASHINGTON - Many business economists expect the Federal
Reserve to start raising U.S. interest rates as early as this
year, in contrast to forecasts on Wall Street where the
consensus is much more solidly in 2015. (USA-ECONOMY/RATES,
moved, 330 words)
Australia tobacco sales edge up despite plain packaging
-industry
LONDON - Deliveries of tobacco to retailers in Australia
rose slightly last year for the first time in at least five
years, even after the introduction of plain packaging aimed at
deterring smokers, according to industry sales figures to be
released on Monday. (TOBACCO-DATA/, moved, by Martinne Geller,
595 words)
COMPANIES
Gunvor reassures on sanctions, moves ahead on $665 mln loan
LONDON - Commodity trader Gunvor has reassures lenders the
firm will avoid U.S. sanctions under its new ownership structure
as it presses ahead with plans to raise a $665 million
syndicated loan, bankers says. (RUSSIA-LOANS/, moved, 440 words)
+ See also:
- UKRAINE-CRISIS/GUNVOR (NEWSMAKER, PICTURE), moved, by
Dmitry Zhdannikov, 1,115 words
Standard Life in advanced talks to buy Phoenix asset
management unit
British life insurance and pensions group Standard Life has
announced it is in "exclusive and advanced" talks to buy rival
Phoenix Group Holdings' Ignis Asset Management. (PHOENIX
GROUP-STANDARD LIFE/OFFER, moved, 230 words)
UK's Co-op Bank seeks $660 mln to cover mis-selling costs
LONDON - Britain's Co-operative Bank needs to raise another
400 million pounds ($660 million) to cover the cost of past
misconduct, dealing a fresh blow to the lender which promotes
its ethical standards but has been hit by a funding gap and
drugs scandal. (CO-OP-BANK/ (UPDATE 3), moved, by Matt Scuffham,
740 words)
BNP Paribas targets investment-banking lift
PARIS - BNP Paribas, France's biggest listed bank, says its
investment banking arm will post a compound annual growth rate
of revenue above 6 percent over the next three years through a
plan to expand outside Europe and boost product cross-selling.
(BNPPARIBAS-STRATEGY/ (UPDATE 1), moved, by Lionel Laurent and
Matthias Blamont, 565 words)
Top oil trader Vitol reports 2013 revenues of $307 billion
LONDON - Vitol, the world's biggest oil trader, sees its
revenues hold broadly unchanged in 2013 as profit margins are
hit by growing competition and changing trade flows.
(VITOL-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 1), moved, 200 words)
Shell sees 'minor' impact in higher U.S. gas exports to
Europe
GOYANG, South Korea - Growing interest in sending more U.S.
natural gas to Europe does not hold a big threat for Asian gas
markets, although such exports would help improve spot market
liquidity for the super-chilled form of the fuel, a Shell
executive says. (SHELL-GAS/ (INTERVIEW), moved, by Meeyoung Cho,
515 words)
With Nordic clean-up done, Cevian prepares new broom for
Germany
STOCKHOLM - Such is the weight of Christer Gardell's voice
in Europe that Volvo's share price jumped 4 percent one day in
January when a Swedish business daily ran a front-page story on
the activist investor calling on the truckmaker to "start
delivering". (CEVIAN-GARDELL/ (INSIGHT, GRAPHIC), moved, by Mia
Shanley, 1,520 words)