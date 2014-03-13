Editor: Malcolm Davidson +44 20 7542 6958
Global Picture Desk: + 65 6870 3775
Global Graphics Desk: + 65 6870 3595
(All times GMT / ET)
Receive this schedule by email:
mediaexpress.reuters.com
TOP STORIES
China and Ukraine concerns help euro to 2-1/2 year high
LONDON - The euro hit a new 2-1/2 year high against the
dollar as concerns over China's economy and international
tensions over Ukraine take the fizz out of an attempted rebound
in riskier assets. (MARKETS-GLOBAL/ (WRAPUP 6), moved, by
Alistair Smout, 825 words)
+ See also:
- ITALY-BONDS/AUCTION, moved, 340 words
Ukraine crisis puts Russian IPOs on hold
MOSCOW - Russian companies looking to raise money via
initial public share offerings are waiting to see how severely
Moscow will be hit by western sanctions for its incursion into
Ukraine, banking and other sources said. (UKRAINE CRISIS/RUSSIA
IPOS, moved, by Megan Davies, 940 words)
Deutsche Bank adds to fears for slow Q1 at investment banks
PARIS - Deutsche Bank says it had a "slow" start to the year
in its investment bank, due to market uncertainty related to the
crisis in Ukraine and concerns about economic growth in China
and Germany. (DEUTSCHE BANK/ (UPDATE 2), expect by 1400 GMT/10
AM ET, by Maya Nikolaeva, 600 words)
Bankers behaving badly face 6-year bonus clawback in UK
LONDON - Misbehaving bankers and their bosses will have to
hand back bonuses up to six years after they pocket them under a
rule the Bank of England is proposing to prevent excessive
risk-taking. (BOE-BANKING/BONUSES (UPDATE 2), expect by 1400
GMT/10 AM ET, by Huw Jones, 800 words)
INVESTMENT
Fickle foreign flows add to problems in Africa
LONDON - A rise in foreign investors in sub-Saharan African
markets has made those assets more vulnerable to contagion
outflows, but problems on home turf don't help.
(AFRICA-INVESTMENT/, expect by 1500 GMT/11 AM ET, by Carolyn
Cohn, 850 words)
Metals buyers go shopping as euro rises, copper falls
LONDON - European metals manufacturers haven't had it this
good for more than two years: the sharp drop in the price of
copper has coincided with the euro's rise versus the dollar and
buyers are buying metal forward to take advantage of the cross.
(COPPER-EUROPE/, moved, by Susan Thomas and Harpreet Bhal, 600
words)
+ See also:
- AUSTRALIA-IRONORE/PRICES, moved, by James Regan, 750 words
ECONOMY
U.S. retail sales rebound, jobless claims fall
WASHINGTON - U.S. retail sales rebound in February and new
applications for unemployment benefits hit a fresh three-month
low last week, suggesting some strength in the economy after
harsh weather abruptly slowed activity in recent months.
(USA-ECONOMY/ (WRAPUP 1), moved, by Lucia Mutikani, 500 words)
China premier warns on slowdown as data fans stimulus talk
BEIJING - Chinese Premier Li Keqiang warns the economy faces
"severe challenges" in 2014 as weak data fans speculation the
central bank will relax monetary policy to support stuttering
growth. (CHINA-PARLIAMENT/ (WRAPUP 4, PICTURE, TV), moved, by
Benjamin Kang Lim and Kevin Yao, 1,060 words)
+ See also:
- CHINA-DEFAULT/, moved, by Gabriel Wildau and Pete Sweeney,
1,100 words
ECB's Weidmann sees very limited deflation risks in eurozone
FRANKFURT - There is very limited risk of widespread
deflation in the euro zone, Bundesbank chief Jens Weidmann says,
warning that policymakers should not overload monetary policy to
haul the bloc out of crisis. (ECB/RATES-WEIDMANN (UPDATE 2),
moving shortly, by Paul Carrel and Eva Taylor, 460 words)
+ See also:
- ECB/POLICY-COEURE, moved, 300 words
Irish economy posts shock decline after record debt sale
DUBLIN - Ireland's economy contracts by a shock 2.3 percent
in the fourth quarter, data shows, denting a recovery that
picked up steam elsewhere as the country made a successful
return to regular bond auctions and sold at record-low yields.
(IRELAND-DEBT/, moved, by Padraic Halpin and Sam Cage, 700
words)
Dutch economy positioned for global recovery - ECB's Knot
AMSTERDAM - The Dutch economy is positioned to take
advantage of a "worldwide upswing" but financing for the small
and medium sized companies that drive growth remains a concern,
central bank governor Klaas Knot says. (ECB-KNOT/ (URGENT,UPDATE
1), moved, by Thomas Escritt and Harro Ten Wolde, 500 words)
Reuters money market rates and bond yields poll
BANGALORE - Reuters has surveyed more than 50 strategists on
the outlook for money market rates and major sovereign bond
yields over the coming year. (MARKETS-BONDS/POLL, expect by 1400
GMT/10 AM ET, by Ashrith Rao Doddi, 600 words)
COMPANIES
Bouygues raises stakes in French telecoms bid war
PARIS - Conglomerate Bouygues raises the cash element of its
offer for media group Vivendi's French telecoms unit SFR in an
attempt to seal a deal and shut out rival bidder Numericable.
(SFR-BOUYGUES/ (UPDATE 2), expect by 1400 GMT/10 AM ET, by
Gwenaelle Barzic and Leila Abboud, 700 words)
VW to hit 10-million mark for annual car sales in 2014
BERLIN - German carmaker Volkswagen expects to sell more
than 10 million vehicles across its multi-brand group this year,
aiming to hit a long-running target four years earlier than
previously planned. (VW-SALES/ (UPDATE 2), moving shortly, by
Andreas Cremer, 600 words)
+ See also:
- BMW-AUTOMOTIVE/ (UPDATE 2), moved, 435 words
Shell cuts American upstream spend to lower shale exposure
LONDON - Royal Dutch Shell will cut spending in its American
exploration and production business by a fifth and could sell
more of its shale assets, in another sign that oil majors are
struggling to make profits in the booming sector.
(SHELL-STRATEGY/ (UPDATE 3), moving shortly, by Karolin Schaps
and Dmitry Zhdannikov, 650 words)
British insurers braced for $1.8 bln in weather claims
LONDON - A series of violent storms and widespread flooding
in Britain since the start of the year is likely to cost
insurers more than 1 billion pounds, the industry's trade body
says. (INSURANCE-FLOODS/ (UPDATE 1), moved, 250 words)
+ See also:
- ALLIANZ/SHIPPING, moved, 300 words
Boeing in talks with India airlines on 737 MAX jet
HYDERABAD - Boeing Co is in talks with India's Jet Airways
about the sale of 737 MAX jets, a Boeing executive says, while
two other people familiar with the matter said the company had
secured the $5 billion deal. (BOEING-INDIA/ (UPDATE 3), moved,
by Devidutta Tripathy, 515 words)
Lufthansa confident on restructuring as profit beats
FRANKFURT - Lufthansa, Germany's largest airline, says it is
confident of reaching the goals set out under a wide-ranging
restructuring programme as it reports better-than-expected
quarterly profit and restores its dividend payout.
(LUFTHANSA-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 2), moved, by Victoria Bryan, 570
words)
Allergy drug firm Circassia prices London listing at top
LONDON - British allergy treatment firm Circassia prices its
initial public share offer at the top of its price range, in the
biggest biotech debut on the London market for years.
(CIRCASSIA PHARMA-IPO (UPDATE 2), moved, by Freya Berry, 360
words)
+ See also:
- ISS-IPO/ (UPDATE 2), moved, by Teis Jensen, 400 words