Editor: Malcolm Davidson +44 20 7542 6958
Global Picture Desk: + 65 6870 3775
Global Graphics Desk: + 65 6870 3595
(All times GMT / ET)
Receive this schedule by email:
mediaexpress.reuters.com
TOP STORIES
European shares rise; Putin wants no further Ukraine split
LONDON - European shares rise and the safe-haven yen pares
gains after President Vladimir Putin, while approving plans to
make Crimea part of Russia, says his country did not want
Ukraine to split further. (MARKETS-GLOBAL/ (WRAPUP 5), moved, by
Nigel Stephenson, 600 words)
Central bank says Russia will not impose capital controls
MOSCOW - Russia will not impose capital controls, the
central bank says, easing concerns that restrictions could be
introduced to stem capital flight that has accelerated since the
Ukrainian region of Crimea was seized by Russian forces.
(UKRAINE-CRISIS/CAPITAL (EXCLUSIVE), moved, by Oksana Kobzeva
and Lidia Kelly, 800 words)
+ See also:
- UKRAINE-CRISIS/PRIVATISATION (UPDATE 2), expect by 1400
GMT/10 AM ET, 675 words
- RUSSIA-MARKETS/ (UPDATE 1), expect by 1400 GMT/10 AM ET,
by Jason Bush, 800 words
Pressure on EU leaders to raise the pressure on Russia
BRUSSELS - The European Union has taken the first step in
imposing sanctions on Russia over Crimea, but the measures have
been widely dismissed as lacking bite. It is now up to EU
leaders to decide on more meaningful measures when they meet on
Thursday. (UKRAINE-CRISIS/EU-ESCALATION (ANALYSIS), expect by
1400 GMT/10 AM ET, by Luke Baker, 700 words)
German court confirms euro zone bailout scheme is legal
KARLSRUHE, Germany - Germany's Constitutional Court confirms
the legality of the euro zone's bailout fund, upholding a
preliminary ruling from the height of the debt crisis in 2012
that gave an initial green light to the European Stability
Mechanism. (GERMANY-EUROZONE/COURT (UPDATE 2, PICTURE, TV),
moved, by Michelle Martin and Ilona Wissenbach, 800 words)
+ See also:
- GERMANY ZEW/, moved, by Eva Taylor and Kirsti Knolle, 450
words
ECONOMY
U.S. inflation muted despite food rises, housing starts slip
WASHINGTON - U.S. consumer inflation is muted and housing
starts fall for a third straight month, but the weak data
probably will not dissuade the Federal Reserve from dialling
back its monetary stimulus. (USA-ECONOMY (WRAPUP 1), moved, by
Lucia Mutikani, 735 words)
ECB watchdog tells Europe: prepare to shut 'zombie' banks
BRUSSELS - Euro zone countries need a back-up plan for
failed banks, the bloc's top watchdog warns, underscoring the
need for a joint effort to shutter 'zombies' rather than
lumbering individual countries with the cost. (EU-REGULATOR/,
moved, by John O'Donnell, 500 words)
Greece, lenders clinch deal on new aid after review
ATHENS - Greece and its international lenders strike a deal
to unlock the next tranche of rescue loans, ending six months of
negotiations that Athens calls its "toughest" review since being
bailed out. (GREECE-BAILOUT/ (UPDATE 2), moving shortly, by
Harry Papachristou and Lefteris Papadimas, 670 words)
Currency market inches towards electronic fix
LONDON - Work is moving forward on a new way for the foreign
exchange market to set its "fixing" benchmarks, senior bankers
say, after another week of revelations in the row over alleged
market manipulation which has rocked the industry.
(FOREX-FIXING/, moved, by Patrick Graham and Anirban Nag, 1,380
words)
UK shakes up Bank of England with three new appointments
LONDON - Britain shakes up the Bank of England, appointing
two new deputy governors, breaking the all-male grip at the top,
and a chief economist who has been critical of the banking
industry. (BRITAIN-BOE/ (UPDATE 2), moved, by David Milliken,
670 words)
Property firm's default risk exposes China fault lines
HONG KONG - The looming bankruptcy of a Chinese developer
owing billions of yuan to domestic banks has raised worries that
a softening property market is heightening risks for the
financial system. (CHINA-BANKRUPTCY/PROPERTY (UPDATE 2), moved,
by Umesh Desai and Clare Jim, 725 words)
Africa's rush to borrow stirs concern
JOHANNESBURG - Nearly a decade after Nelson Mandela and
anti-poverty activists Bono and Bob Geldof persuaded the rich
world to forgive Africa's crushing debts, many countries' debt
levels are creeping up again, which could undermine the region's
growth boom. (AFRICA-DEBT/SUSTAINABILITY (ANALYSIS, GRAPHIC),
moved, by Tosin Sulaiman, 1,340 words)
+ See also:
- SAFRICA-STRIKES/, moved, by Ed Stoddard and Zandi
Shabalala, 870 words
COMPANIES
Barclays cuts share awards to top bosses by 20 percent
DUBLIN - Barclays has given its top dozen executives nearly
32 million pounds in share awards, 20 percent lower than a year
ago, partly due to a drop in its stock price. (BARCLAYS-AWARDS/,
moved, 300 words)
+ See also:
- SOCIETEGENERALE-BOURSORAMA/ (UPDATE 2), moved, by Lionel
Laurent, 540 words
Inditex quietly grooms cut-price brand for budget battle
ARROYOMOLINOS, Spain - At the Xanadu shopping mall in
Madrid's suburbs, the indoor ski slope is busy with children but
the designer stores are quiet. In this former mecca for high
spenders, discount shop 'Lefties' looks like just another
post-recession pop-up budget brand. (INDITEX/SPAIN, moved, by
Sarah Morris, 950 words)
+ See also:
- ASOS-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 2), moved, by Neil Maidment, 450
words
Hertz to spin off equipment business to raise $2.5 bln
Hertz Global Holdings Inc says it will spin off its
equipment rental business, aiming to raise $2.5 billion to repay
debt and focus on its car rental business. (HERTZ
GLOBAL-DIVESTITURE/ (UPDATE 2), moving shortly, 420 words)
Scania board members turn cold shoulder to VW bid
STOCKHOLM - Scania board members responsible for assessing a
bid by Volkswagen for outstanding shares in the truckmaker
recommend that shareholders reject the offer, underlining a deep
rift within the Swedish company. (SCANIA-VOLKSWAGEN/ (UPDATE 3),
moving shortly, by Niklas Pollard and Andreas Cremer, 700 words)
Sainsbury's nine-year run of sales growth ends
LONDON - British grocer J Sainsbury's nine-year run of
quarterly sales growth comes to an end, underlining the pressure
on the industry as a battle over prices intensifies in a fragile
economic recovery. (SAINSBURY'S-SALES/(UPDATE 2), moved, by
James Davey, 650 words)
Google, Viacom settle YouTube copyright lawsuit
NEW YORK - Google Inc has settled a landmark copyright
lawsuit in which Viacom Inc accused the Internet search company
of posting its programs on the YouTube video service without
permission. (GOOGLE-VIACOM/LAWSUIT (UPDATE 1), moving shortly,
270 words)
Bearings maker SKF sees services driving record margins
GOTHENBURG, Sweden - SKF, the world's biggest bearings
maker, believes its services business which includes monitoring
and maintaining equipment can tap customers' focus on cost
savings and productivity improvements to help drive its profit
margins to record highs. (SKF-SERVICES/ (INTERVIEW), moved, by
Johannes Hellstrom, 770 words)
Rivals race to develop new biotech asthma drugs
LONDON - Rival firms are racing to develop injectable
biotech asthma drugs for patients with severe disease who don't
respond well to traditional inhalers, opening up a potential
$7.5 billion new market. (PHARMACEUTICALS-ASTHMA/ (PICTURE),
moved, by Ben Hirschler, 870 words)