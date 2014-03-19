Editor: Malcolm Davidson +44 20 7542 6958

TOP STORIES

Yellen Fed poised to trim bond buying, rewrite guidance

The Federal Reserve is set to trim its bond-buying stimulus for a third time in a row, and will probably rewrite its guidance on when it might eventually raise interest rates.

UK's Osborne announces growth upgrade, sticks to austerity

British finance minister George Osborne announces upgrades to the country's economic growth in 2014 and 2015 with new projections that could give the government a boost ahead of elections next year.

Investors look for Fed comfort amid Russia-Ukraine tensions

The world's major stock, currency and bond markets steady as investors focus more on an upcoming U.S. Federal Reserve policy decision than the continuing military tensions between Ukraine and Russia.

Stake sale turns Italy's Monte Paschi into takeover target

Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena is set to turn into a potential takeover target after a bold stake sale by the top investor in Italy's third-largest bank ahead of a rights issue that will further reduce its holding.

INVESTMENT & INSIGHT

MAD support for bonds even as fingers point at Russia

As Russia appeared to dump U.S. Treasury debt this month in the thick of a tense East-West standoff over Crimea, bond markets barely blinked - raising questions about just how brewing crises across the developing world may feed back on Western economies.

French banks hope to defy odds with German push

French banks led by BNP Paribas want to attract more business from export-oriented, family-run German companies but they face stiff competition, higher costs and a hard-to-impress customer base.

ECONOMY

EU antitrust watchdog fines Schaeffler, four others $1.3 bln

European Union antitrust regulators fine German engineering group Schaeffler, Sweden's SKF and three Japanese car parts makers a total 953.3 million euros ($1.3 billion) for taking part in a ball bearings cartel.

Spanish banks face fresh property reviews for ECB check-up

Spanish banks, slowly emerging from a 2008 property crash, will have to revalue thousands of homes and commercial buildings to meet demands of European Union regulators who are assessing the sector's financial strength, people familiar with the matter says.

COMPANIES

JPMorgan to sell physical commodities business to Mercuria

U.S. investment bank JPMorgan has agreed to sell its physical commodities business to Mercuria, sources close to the deal say, catapulting the Swiss trade house into the top tier of commodities traders.

Strong sales, store openings show Inditex back on form

Strong sales so far this year and a planned pick up in store openings suggest Inditex, the world's biggest fashion retailer, is returning to form after profit growth stalled last year for the first time since its 2001 listing.

U.S. states to probe Comcast plan to buy Time Warner Cable

A number of U.S. states, including Florida and Indiana, are joining the Justice Department in evaluating if Comcast Corp's plan to merge with Time Warner Cable Inc is legal under U.S. antitrust law.

BMW eyes higher U.S. production in race for sales

BMW says it may raise production capacity at its plant in the United States and release 12 new models as it chases record car sales and a rise in pretax profit in 2014.

Winter storms hurt FedEx Q3 results, shares fall

FedEx Corp, the world's No. 2 package delivery company, posted lower-than-expected results and forecast a weaker full year profit view, saying it was significantly hurt by winter storms.

Luxury giants use muscle to lock down prime window space

French luxury group LVMH is trying to push out smaller rivals from plush Place Vendome in Paris after buying one of its highest-profile buildings, illustrating the intensifying battle for Europe's prime retail locations.

China in talks with Airbus on possible $20 bln aircraft deal

China is in talks to buy at least 150 Airbus passenger jets potentially worth $20 billion when Xi Jinping pays his first visit to Europe as president at the end of this month, people familiar with the matter tell Reuters.

