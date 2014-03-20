Editor: Malcolm Davidson +44 20 7542 6958
Global Picture Desk: + 65 6870 3775
Global Graphics Desk: + 65 6870 3595
(All times GMT / ET)
Receive this schedule by email:
mediaexpress.reuters.com
TOP STORIES
Europe weighs Russia sanctions, energy security at summit
BRUSSELS - European leaders hold critical talks about how to
tighten the screws on Russia following its seizure of Crimea,
how to support Ukraine's stricken economy and how best to wean
themselves off Russian oil and gas in years to come.
(UKRAINE-CRISIS/EU-SANCTIONS (UPDATE 1, PICTURE, TV), moved, by
Luke Baker, 930 words)
+ See also:
- RUSSIA-ECONOMY/PUTIN (UPDATE 2), moving shortly, by Darya
Korsunskaya and Oksana Kobzeva, 500 words
Europe strikes deal to complete banking union
BRUSSELS - European policymakers agree to complete a banking
union with an agency to shut failing euro zone banks, but there
will be no joint backstop for a fund to pay the costs of
closures. (EU-BANKINGUNION/ (UPDATE 2), moved, by John O'Donnell
and Tom Körkemeier, 785 words)
Dollar hits 3-week high, stocks fall as US rates in focus
LONDON - The dollar hit three-week highs against a basket of
currencies and stocks and bonds fell across the globe as
investors position for a speedier rise in U.S. interest rates
than previously thought. (MARKETS-GLOBAL/ (WRAPUP 6), expect by
1400 GMT/10 AM ET, by Carolyn Cohn, 730 words)
+ See also:
- SPAIN-BONDS/ (UPDATE 1), moved, 570 words
Chatroom evidence questions BoE role in FX probe -sources
LONDON - British regulators are examining evidence relating
to a 2012 meeting of currency dealers and Bank of England
officials which potentially challenges the central bank's
assertion it had not condoned sharing details of client orders.
(BRITAIN-BOE/FX (EXCLUSIVE, UPDATE 1), moved, by Jamie McGeever,
1,155 words)
+ See also:
- BRITAIN-REGULATOR/FINE (UPDATE 2), moving shortly, by Huw
Jones, 615 words
INVESTMENT
Europe's stock gains at risk as downgrades tarnish halo
NEW YORK - Global tensions and reduced stimulus from the
Federal Reserve will keep U.S. stock market gains modest for the
rest of 2014, a Reuters poll finds.
(MARKETS-EUROPE-STOCKS/RESULTS-OUTLOOK (GRAPHICS), moved, by
Alistair Smout, 740 words)
Global headwinds, Fed to keep U.S. stock gains modest
NEW YORK - Global tensions and reduced stimulus from the
Federal Reserve will keep U.S. stock market gains modest for the
rest of 2014, a Reuters poll find. (MARKETS-STOCKS-POLL/US, by
Caroline Valetkevitch, 600 words)
+ See also:
- MARKETS-STOCKS-POLL/GLOBAL, moving shortly, by Andy Bruce,
- MARKETS-STOCKS-POLL/EUROPE, moved, by Blaise Robinson, 600
words 600 words
- MARKETS-STOCKS-POLL/CANADA, moved, by John Tilak, 600
words
- MARKETS-STOCKS-POLL/LATAM, moved, by Asher Levine and Jean
Arce, 600 words
- MARKETS-STOCKS-POLL/BRITAIN, moved, by Atul Prakash, 600
words
- MARKETS-STOCKS-POLL/RUSSIA, moved, by Olga Popova, Maria
Kiselyova and Megan Davies, 600 words
- MARKETS-STOCKS-POLL/SAFRICA, moved, by Vuyani Ndaba, 600
words
Cranes to natural frack fluid, investors mull UK shale bets
LONDON - From trucks and cranes to chemists and trains, the
supply chain winners from America's shale boom have often been
surprisingly simple. Now investors and executives are eyeing
businesses that might benefit from a shale boom in Britain.
(BRITAIN-SHALE/INVESTMENT, moved, by Stephen Eisenhammer, 955
words)
Egypt investors believe Sisi presidency will bring stability
CAIRO - Egyptian Army chief Field Marshal Abdel Fattah
al-Sisi may not look like a model democrat, but foreign and
local businessmen believe he can deliver stability to open up
investment opportunities in the most populous Arab nation.
(EGYPT-INVESTMENT/SISI (ANALYSIS, PICTURE), moved, by Noah
Browning, 1,440 words)
+ See also:
- EGYPT-DEBT/ (GRAPHICS), moved, by Shadia Nasralla, Olzhas
Auyezov and Andrew Torchia, 1,340 words
ECONOMY
U.S. jobless claims up modestly, but labour market healing
WASHINGTON - The number of Americans filing new claims for
unemployment benefits rose less than expected last week,
pointing to some underlying strength in the labour market.
(USA-ECONOMY (WRAPUP 1), moved, by Lucia Mutikani, 310 words)
U.S. Fed to release results of financial sector healthcheck
WASHINGTON - JPMorgan Chase, Citigroup, Morgan Stanley and
other banks will find out if the Federal Reserve thinks they can
cope with the next financial crisis when it publishes the
results of an annual health check.
(FINANCIAL-REGULATIONS/STRESS, moved, by Emily Stephenson, 450
words)
China says plans to speed up investment, stabilise demand
BEIJING - Premier Li Keqiang said China will speed up
investment and construction plans to ensure domestic demand
expands at a stable rate - an indication authorities are
considering practical measures to support slackening economic
growth. (CHINA-ECONOMY/ (WRAPUP 1), moved, by Koh Gui Qing, 560
words)
Mine strike hits the micro and macro in S.African economy
RUSTENURG - As South Africa's biggest post-apartheid mine
strike marks its eighth week, it is already denting growth and
export earnings, and many of those affected are having to sell
their most prized possessions to make ends meet.
(SAFRICA-STRIKES/ECONOMY (PICTURE), moved, by Ed Stoddard, 950
words)
COMPANIES
UK pensions shake-up throws insurance industry into turmoil
LONDON - The British government's liberalisation of rules
dictating what savers can do with their pension money shocked
the insurance industry and forced a fundamental rethink of where
their profits are going to come from.
(BRITAIN-INSURANCE/ANNUITIES, moving shortly, by Chris Vellacott
and Jemima Kelly, 600 words)
Deutsche Bank increases bosses pay by more than half
FRANKFURT - Deutsche Bank AG increases pay for its co-chief
executives by more than half in 2013, a year when Germany's
largest bank paid out billions of euros for past misdemeanours
partly stemming from the financial crisis. (DEUTSCHEBANK/RESULTS
(UPDATE 2), moved, by Thomas Atkins, 775 words)
+ See also:
- CREDIT AGRICOLE/ (UPDATE 3), moving shortly, by Maya
Nikolaeva and Matthias Blamont, 650 words
Novartis CEO reshaping drugmaker for "brutal" new world
BASEL, Switzerland - Novartis Chief Executive Joe Jimenez is
reshaping the drugmaker's sprawling portfolio as he prepares for
what he expects to be a "brutal" new era in healthcare spending.
(NOVARTIS-CEO/ (INTERVIEW, PICTURE), moved, by Caroline Copley
and Ben Hirschler, 800 words)
+ See also:
- NOVARTIS-CEO/INDIA, moving shortly, by Ben Hirschler and
Caroline Copley, 500 words
- GSK-VACCINE/ (UPDATE 2), moved, by Ben Hirschler, 550
words
Swatch Group sees sales growth in China in 2014
GENEVA - The world's biggest watchmaker Swatch Group expects
sales in China to grow in local currencies this year, its
chief executive said at the company's annual results conference.
(SWATCH-GROUP (UPDATE 1, PICTURE), moved, 360 words)
Mulberry CEO Guillon quits after January profit warning
LONDON - Bruno Guillon quit as chief executive of Mulberry,
less than two months after the British luxury fashion company
issued a profit warning that had piled the pressure on the
Frenchman and his new strategy of hiking prices. (MULBERRY
GROUP/ (UPDATE 3), moving shortly, by Kate Holton and Neil
Maidment, 700 words)
+ See also:
- NEXT UK-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 2), moved, by James Davey, 690
words