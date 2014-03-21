Editor: Malcolm Davidson +44 20 7542 6958
Global Picture Desk: + 65 6870 3775
Global Graphics Desk: + 65 6870 3595
(All times GMT / ET)
Receive this schedule by email:
mediaexpress.reuters.com
TOP STORIES
Putin signs Crimea annexation, Russia investors take fright
MOSCOW/BRUSSELS - President Vladimir Putin signs laws
completing Russia's annexation of Crimea, as investors take
fright at a U.S. decision to slap sanctions on his inner circle
of money men and security officials. (UKRAINE-CRISIS/ (WRAPUP 3,
TV, PICTURE, GRAPHICS), expect by 1500 GMT/11 AM ET, by Steve
Gutterman and Barbara Lewis, 1,060 words)
+ See also:
- URKAINE-CRISIS/SANCTIONS-BANKROSSIYA (UPDATE 1), expect by
1330 GMT/9.30 AM ET, 700 words
- UKRAINE-CRISIS/EU-AGREEMENT (UPDATE 2, PICTURE, TV),
moved, by Adrian Croft and Justyna Pawlak, 750 words
What does U.S. know about Putin's oil wealth?
NEW YORK - The most startling part of Washington's sanctions
on Russian businessmen loyal to President Vladimir Putin may be
a single sentence that contains an explosive allegation: that
Putin himself profits from the world's No. 4 oil trading
company, Gunvor. (UKRAINE CRISIS/GUNVOR PUTIN, moved, by Dmitry
Zhdannikov, 1,060 words)
World markets steady after Fed policy ructions
LONDON - World markets steady after a volatile run driven by
speculation over shifts in U.S. monetary policy, with stocks up
slightly, Bunds flat and the euro at a two-week low against the
dollar. (MARKETS-GLOBAL/ (UPDATE 6), moved, by Simon Jessop, 680
words)
+ See also:
- MARKETS-EMERGING/, moved, by Carolyn Cohn, 500 words
Rough road ahead for GM as U.S. Congress plots safety probe
WASHINGTON - The U.S. congressional investigation into
General Motors Co automobile defects will bring aggressive
scrutiny to a company with powerful lobbying clout and strong
ties on Capitol Hill. (GM-RECALL/CONGRESS (INSIGHT, PICTURE),
moved, by Richard Cowan, 1,265 words)
SANCTIONS AGAINST RUSSIA
Putin looks to Asia as West threatens to isolate Russia
MOSCOW - When President Vladimir Putin signed a treaty this
week annexing Crimea to great fanfare in the Kremlin and anger
in the West, a trusted lieutenant was making his way to Asia to
shore up ties with Russia's eastern allies.
(UKRAINE-CRISIS/RUSSIA-ASIA (INSIGHT, TV, PICTURE, GRAPHICS),
moved, by Timothy Heritage and Vladimir Soldatkin, 1,470 words)
Businesses fear ripple effects from Russian sanctions
PARIS/MOSCOW - U.S. and European sanctions against Russia
are already having a ripple effect beyond their immediate
targets, with Visa and MasterCard halting payment transaction
services for clients of a bank not even on the blacklist.
(EUROPE/SANCTIONS, moved, by Lionel Laurent and Megan Davies,
830 words)
Geo-political risks doom Russian shares to cheapness
LONDON - If Russia's perennially depressed share valuations
ever baffled anyone, President Vladimir Putin's Ukraine
adventure has solved the mystery: huge geo-political risks doom
the market to be priced well below its emerging peers.
(RUSSIA-VALUATIONS/ (GRAPHIC), expect by 1400 GMT/10 AM ET, by
Sujata Rao, 800 words)
INVESTMENT
Remarkable market calm reflects investor uneasiness
LONDON - Global financial markets show little sign of
distress in the face of political tensions over Russia and the
prospect of an early U.S. interest rate rise. Are investors
complacent? (INVESTMENT-VOLATILITY/ (ANALYSIS), moved, by
Natsuko Waki, 700 words)
EU executive plans to promote crowdfunding sector
LONDON - A European Union "quality label" and possible state
aid for crowdfunding would help the 1 billion euro ($1.4
billion) sector grow to fund economic growth, the bloc's
executive body said in a document seen by Reuters.
(EU-CROWDFUNDING/ (EXCLUSIVE), moved, by Huw Jones, 300 words)
ECONOMY
Fed's Kocherlakota blasts guidance, wants low rates longer
WASHINGTON - The Federal Reserve should have promised to
keep rates near zero until U.S. unemployment falls below 5.5
percent, as long as inflation and financial stability risks are
contained, says the lone dissenter to the Fed's policy decision
this week. (USA-FED/KOCHERLAKOTA, moved, by Ann Saphir, 270
words)
UK public finances on course for govt borrowing targets
LONDON - Britain's public finances showed an improvement in
February, two days after finance minister George Osborne
announced a cut to government borrowing forecasts for this
fiscal year and next. (BRITAIN-BORROWINGS/ (UPDATE 1), moved, by
Andy Bruce and William Schomberg, 500 words)
China yuan band widening a sign of caution, not reform zeal
BEIJING - Paradoxical as it may sound, China's move to give
the yuan more wiggle room is a sign of caution and deepening
concern about the slowing economy rather than a promise of
Beijing's vigorous pursuit of market reforms, government
economists say. (CHINA-ECONOMY/REFORMS, moved, by Kevin Yao, 900
words)
EU, China end wine dispute ahead of Xi's European tour
BEIJING/BRUSSELS - China and the European Union have reached
a deal to end a dispute over European wine exports to China, the
latest sign of improving ties and just days before China's
president visits Europe. (CHINA-EUROPE/WINE (UPDATE 2), moved,
by Ben Blanchard and Francesco Guarascio, 600 words)
S&P affirms Greece's rating, citing rebalancing economy
ATHENS - Standard & Poor's affirmed Greece's sovereign
credit rating and give it a stable outlook, saying it believes
the country's economy was gradually rebalancing.
(GREECE-RATINGS/, moved, 355 words)
Venezuela's dollar shortage puts health in intensive care
CARACAS - While haemophilia sufferer Sergio Tovar lay in
agony a Venezuela hospital, relatives scoured hospitals and
pharmacies looking for life-saving drugs. Almost everywhere they
went it was the same story: lack of dollars meant importers had
stopped purchasing the medicine. (VENEZUELA-ECONOMY/HEALTH
(PICTURE), moved, by Eyanir Chinea, 840 words)
COMPANIES
Spain's Bankia tests turnaround at shareholder meeting
VALENCIA, Spain - Spain's Bankia is facing some of its
fiercest critics on Friday, the thousands of small investors who
lost money in the country's biggest-ever corporate bail-out, as
it seeks to sell its recovery at a shareholder meeting.
(SPAIN-BANKIA/ (UPDATE 1, PICTURE), moved, by Jesus Aguado, 700
words)
Media General to buy broadcaster LIN Media for $1.6 bln
Media General Inc says it will buy LIN Media LLC for $1.6
billion to create a broadcaster reaching nearly a quarter of
U.S. households with a television. (LINMEDIA-OFFER/ (UPDATE 1),
moved, 235 words)
Tiffany gives cautious 2014 forecast
Tiffany & Co struck a cautious note about 2014, giving a
profit forecast that was below estimates despite its projection
that net worldwide sales will rise by a high-single digit
percentage this year. (TIFFANY-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 2), moved, by
Phil Wahba, 485 words)
Tesco confirms joint venture with Tata in India
LONDON - Britain's Tesco has sealed a joint venture
agreement with a unit of India's Tata Group that will see it
invest $140 million and become the first foreign supermarket to
enter the country's $500 billion pounds retail sector.
(TESCO-INDIA/, moved, 200 words)
EU agency backs new drugs from J&J, Lilly, Takeda
LONDON - European regulators says they have recommended
approval of new pills for hepatitis C and diabetes from Johnson
& Johnson and Eli Lilly, respectively, and an injectable drug
for ulcerative colitis from Takeda. (PHARMACEUTICALS-EUROPE/
(UPDATE 1), moved, 250 words)
Shipping alliance could start mid-2014 - Maersk
SINGAPORE - Denmark's Maersk Line, the world's No.1
container shipping firm, says it expects an alliance with its
two closest rivals to start operating from the middle of the
year after the tie-up is approved by U.S. regulators.
(MAERSK-P3ALLIANCE/ (UPDATE 3), moved, 350 words)
Downsized Dutch banks start again in tough local market
AMSTERDAM - Dutch banks ABN Amro and ING, once the pride of
Amsterdam's international financial hub, are emerging from
government bailouts to face a very different future in their
local markets. (DUTCH-BANKS/RESURRECTION (PICTURE), moved,
by Laura Noonan, 940 words)