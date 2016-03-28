Editor: Sonya Hepinstall, +44 207 542-3479

TOP STORIES

Japan's negative rates a looming headache for central bank

TOKYO - Driving interest rates below zero, the Bank of Japan has turned a comatose government bond market into an enormous free-for-all, complicating the central bank's own efforts to kick-start growth and end deflation. (JAPAN-BOJ/BONDS (GRAPHICS), moved, by Lisa Twaronite and Leika Kihara, 900 words)

- JAPAN-FINTECH/ (REPEAT, UPDATE 1, PIX, GRAPHIC), moved, by Thomas Wilson, 600 words

Israel seeks way forward after surprise court ruling on natural gas

TEL AVIV - Reeling from a shock Supreme Court decision to temporarily block a landmark natural gas agreement, energy companies and Israel's government have begun a mad scramble to ensure development of the country's huge gas reserves. (ISRAEL-NATGAS/ (TV, PIX), expect by 1400 GMT/9 AM ET, by Tova Cohen, 727 words)

Fist-bump austerity exposes strains on Finland's consensus model

HELSINKI - If one fist bump could endanger Finland's increasingly stressed tradition of consensus politics, then Prime Minister Juha Sipila and a cabinet colleague may just have achieved this dubious distinction. (FINLAND-AUSTERITY/ (PIX, GRAPHIC), moved, By Alistair Scrutton and Jussi Rosendahl, 1187 words)

China mutual funds turn to commodities, bet on reforms

SHANGHAI/SINGAPORE - China's mutual fund industry is pushing to develop investment products linked to local commodity futures, betting that plans to fight chronic oversupply in the country's mammoth resource sector will drive up prices for raw materials. (CHINA-FUNDS/COMMODITIES (PIX), moved, by Ruby Lian and Gavin Maguire, 600 words)

- CHINA-ECONOMY/SURVEY, moved, 500 words

MARKETS

Dollar, North Asia stocks firm on positive U.S. GDP data

SINGAPORE/TOKYO - The dollar firms and stocks in North Asia rise after fairly strong consumer spending led to an upward revision in U.S. economic growth in the fourth quarter, helping to underpin investor sentiment. (GLOBAL-MARKETS/ (WRAPUP 3), moved, by Nichola Saminather and Hideyuki Sano, 800 words)

Oil prices edge higher in thin holiday trading

LONDON - Oil prices climb slightly in thin Easter holiday trading, adding to gains in recent weeks as optimism holds that a production freeze among major producers may be implemented. (GLOBAL-OIL/ (UPDATE 4), moved, By Ahmad Ghaddar, 358 words)

Dollar edges up versus yen; awaits data, Fed comments

TOKYO/SINGAPORE - The dollar nudges up against the yen, after rebounding last week following a series of comments from U.S. Federal Reserve officials who supported the case for more interest rate hikes. (GLOBAL-FOREX (UPDATE 1), moved, by Shinichi Saoshiro and Masayuki Kitano, 550 words)

Gold at 1-month low on dollar ahead of U.S. data, Fed speeches

LONDON - Gold hit its lowest in a month on Monday, as the dollar firmed ahead of new U.S. economic data and speeches by Federal Reserve officials that may signal more interest rate increases than anticipated. (GLOBAL-PRECIOUS/ (UPDATE 3), moved, by Clara Denina, 447 words)

INSIGHT

With crisis plans and cuts, British bosses brace for Brexit

HEREFORD - Above a factory floor of machines carving metal to within a millionth of a metre, Stephen Cheetham is preparing his company for the unknown: a British exit from the European Union. (BRITAIN-EU/CONTINGENCY (INSIGHT, PIX, GRAPHICS), moved, By Kate Holton, 1735 words)

ECONOMY

Cheap buyout plans in Singapore? Not so quick, say minority shareholders

SINGAPORE - Singapore managements are increasingly being forced to pay up for taking their companies private as minority investors demand bigger premiums to the depressed market valuations of targets, underscoring a growing trend of shareholder activism in Asia. (SINGAPORE-BUYOUTS/ (PIX), moved, by Paige Lim and Anshuman Daga, 650 words)

China's Shenzhen raises property deposit thresholds - Xinhua

SHANGHAI - The southern Chinese city of Shenzhen raises deposit requirements for some home buyers, the latest in a series of measures being introduced across the country to calm property markets, according to the official Xinhua news agency. (CHINA-ECONOMY/PROPERTY-REGULATIONS, moved, 250 words)

Canada's finance minister sees balanced budget in about 5 years

TORONTO - Canada's Liberal government believes the federal budget will be balanced in "about" five years due to higher growth spurred by deficit spending, Finance Minister Bill Morneau says. (CANADA-BUDGET/, moved, by Ethan Lou, 242 words)

COMPANIES

Spain's Abengoa gets creditor support in bid to avoid bankruptcy

MADRID - Spanish renewable energy and engineering firm Abengoa has won the backing of 75 percent of its creditors for a so-called standstill agreement, giving it breathing space to restructure and avoid bankruptcy, it said on Monday. (ABENGOA-RESTRUCTURING/ (UPDATE 1), moved, 447 words)

EU privacy court cases loom over EU-U.S. data transfer pact

BRUSSELS - Three cases on the legality of bulk data collection pending at the top European Union court could spell trouble for a new transatlantic data pact that will underpin billions of dollars in digital trade. (EU-DATAPROTECTION/USA, moved, by Julia Fioretti, 432 words)

Dell nears sale of IT services unit to Japan's NTT Data -sources

Dell Inc is set to announce an agreement to sell its non-core information technology consulting division to Japan's NTT Data Corp for $3.5 billion, people familiar with the matter say. (DELLITSERVICES-M&A/NTTDATACORP, moved, by Greg Roumeliotis, 500 words)

UAE banks agree "mini insolvency law" to help struggling SMEs

DUBAI - Banks in the United Arab Emirates will suspend legal action against small and medium sized enterprises (SMEs) struggling to repay debt for up to three months to prevent a surge in defaults that may jeopardise the economy. (EMIRATES-SMES/DEBT, moved, by Tom Arnold, 376 words)

Israel antitrust authority summons Cellcom over Golan deal

JERUSALEM - Cellcom has been summoned by Israel's anti-monopoly commission over its planned purchase of smaller low-cost rival Golan Telecom, the country's largest mobile phone operator said on Monday. (GOLAN-M&A/CELLCOM ISRAEL, moved, by Steven Scheer, 441 words)