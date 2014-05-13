Editor: Malcolm Davidson +44 20 7542 6958
TOP STORIES
UK lawmakers hit Pfizer as it waves carrot at AstraZeneca
LONDON - U.S. drugmaker Pfizer hints it could raise its
proposed $106 billion offer if AstraZeneca will only engage in
talks, as its boss is grilled by UK lawmakers on his commitment
to British research spending and jobs. (ASTRAZENECA-PFIZER/
(UPDATE 5, PICTURE, GRAPHICS), moving shortly, by Ben Hirschler
and William James, 980 words)
Credit Suisse deal with U.S. could top $2 bln - sources
NEW YORK/WASHINGTON - New York state's banking regulator is
seeking hundreds of millions of dollars from Credit Suisse in
its probe of potential tax evasion involving the Swiss bank,
according to sources close to the matter, which could push an
eventual settlement with U.S. authorities over $2 billion.
(CREDITSUISSE-INVESTIGATION/ (EXCLUSIVE), moved, by Karen
Freifeld and Aruna Viswanatha, 435 words)
Court rules people have right to be forgotten on Internet
BRUSSELS - People can ask Google to delete sensitive
information from its Internet search results, Europe's top court
says. (EU-GOOGLE/DATAPROTECTION (UPDATE 2), moved, by Foo Yun
Chee, 600 words)
Strong results hoist European shares to 6-year high
LONDON - European shares rally with a key index hitting a
six-year high as upbeat corporate results and prospects of new
stimulus measures from the European Central Bank boosts appetite
for riskier assets. (MARKETS-GLOBAL/ (WRAPUP 5), moved, by
Emelia Sithole-Matrise, 620 words)
INSIGHT
North Sea tax change to end drillers' 20-year tax holiday
LONDON - A planned change in the way Britain taxes North Sea
drillers exposes the loophole in a system that allowed an
industry with annual revenues of 2 billion pounds to pay almost
no corporation tax for two decades, prompting accusations that
the UK tax authority is falling down on the job.
(BRITAIN-TAX/NORTHSEA (GRAPHIC), moved, by Tom Bergin, 745
words)
INVESTMENT
UK watchdog says funds failing to come clean on charges
LONDON - Mutual funds should use a common method when
explaining their fee structures to make them easier to
understand for investors, Britain's financial watchdog says.
(BRITAIN-REGULATOR/FUNDS (UPDATE 1), moved, by Huw Jones, 470
words)
Spain takes to debt market with bills, linker, corporates
MADRID - Spain raises billions of euros for both public and
corporate coffers, taking advantage of massive demand for euro
zone peripheral debt as economic concerns ease and investors
search for yield. (SPAIN-DEBT/ (UPDATE 1), moved, by Paul Day,
480 words)
ECONOMY
U.S. retail sales barely rise in April
WASHINGTON - U.S. retail sales barely rose in April and a
gauge of consumer spending slipped, which could temper hopes of
a sharp acceleration in economic growth in the second
quarter.(USA-ECONOMY (WRAPUP), moving shortly, 300 words)
+ See also:
- USA-FED/LOCKHART (UPDATE 2), moved, by Angus McDowall, 300
words
German investor morale plunges to lowest since Jan 2013
MANNHEIM, Germany - German analyst and investor sentiment
declines for a fifth consecutive month in May to its lowest
level in nearly 1-1/2 years as concerns intensify that economic
growth in Europe's largest economy will slow in the second
quarter. (GERMANY-ZEW/ (UPDATE 1), moved, by Kirsti Knolle and
Eva Taylor, 490 words)
China data underscores economy still losing steam
BEIJING - Chinese investment, retail sales and factory
output growth all disappointed in April by hitting multiyear
lows, suggesting the world's second-largest economy is still
losing steam despite government efforts to shore up activity.
(CHINA-ECONOMY/ACTIVITY (UPDATE 1), moved, 400 words)
+ See also:
- CHINA-PROPERTY/LOANS (UPDATE 2), moved, 620 words
- CHINA-ECONOMY/PROPERTY (UPDATE 1), moved, 520 words
- CHINA-CARBON/, moved, by Kathy Chen and Stian Reklev,
1,000 words
Bundesbank ready to support ECB action if needed - sources
FRANKFURT - The Bundesbank is ready to support European
Central Bank policy action if it is needed and this is not new,
two Bundesbank sources say. (ECB/POLICY-BUNDESBANK, moved, 160
words)
BoE's Cunliffe tells banks to prepare for new world
LONDON - Britain's banks need to start preparing for a
financial environment in which they are no longer "too big to
fail", Bank of England Deputy Governor Jon Cunliffe says.
(BOE-BANKS/CUNLIFFE (UPDATE 1), moved, 580 words)
+ See also:
- BRITAIN-ECONOMY/RETAIL, moved, 300 words
Russia likely to be in recession by end Q2 -Economy Minister
KALININGRAD, Russia - The Russian economy will probably
enter recession by the end of the quarter, the economy minister
says, after investment and financial markets are hit by fallout
from the worst standoff with the West since the Cold War over
Ukraine. (RUSSIA-ECONOMY/ (UPDATE 1), moved, 625 words)
Reuters quarterly UK housing market poll
LONDON - Reuters has polled around 30 market watchers for
their views on the outlook for British and London house prices
and asks whether the Bank of England will act to restrain the
market. (PROPERTY-BRITAIN/POLL, expect by 1320 GMT/9.20 AM ET,
by Jonathan Cable, 600 words)
COMPANIES
Airbus sparks relief rally as Q1 profits beat forecasts
PARIS - Airbus Group posts better-than-expected
first-quarter earnings, sparking a relief rally in its shares as
it dodges the impact of higher support costs for its new A350
jet, which remains on track for a late-2014 debut. (AIRBUS
GROUP-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 2), moved, by Tim Hepher and Cyril
Altmeyer, 530 words)
VW's Scania bid succeeds, clears way for truck alliance
HANOVER, Germany/ STOCKHOLM - Volkswagen's 6.7 billion euro
($9.2 billion) offer for its Swedish trucks arm Scania has been
accepted by minority shareholders, a big step in the German
automaker's plan to create a trucks alliance to compete in
global markets. (VOLKSWAGEN-SCANIA/ (UPDATE 3), moved, by
Andreas Cremer, 550 words)
ThyssenKrupp raises annual operating profit forecast
FRANKFURT - Germany's ThyssenKrupp raises its forecast for
full-year operating profit as it cut costs and takes back parts
of a stainless steel business it had sold to Finland's
Outokumpu. (THYSSENKR-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 2), moved, 470 words)
SocGen keeps faith with Russia investment
PARIS - Societe Generale, France's second-largest listed
bank, is keeping faith with its Russian investments as part of a
plan to expand in overseas markets, seeing strong growth
prospects there and expecting political tensions to eventually
ease. (SOCGEN-TARGETS/ (UPDATE 2), moved, by Maya Nikolaeva and
Matthias Blamont, 700 words)
RBS's former U.S. boss paid $7.5 mln last year
LONDON - The former boss of state-backed Royal Bank of
Scotland's U.S. arm Citizens was paid $7.5 million last year,
including $500,000 in consultancy fees for three months after
she left. (RBS-CITIZENS/PAY (UPDATE 1), moved, by Steve Slater,
560 words)
E-commerce edge helps British retailers expand abroad
BERLIN/PARIS - British retailers like Marks & Spencer are
making a new push to expand abroad, hoping e-commerce will give
them a better chance to succeed than earlier attempts to enter
new markets. (RETAIL-BRITAIN/ (PIX), moved, by Emma Thomasson
and James Davey, 1,000 words)
South African police deployed to protect returning miners
JOHANNESBURG - South African police deploy additional
officers to the platinum belt to protect miners returning to
work this week, a police spokesman says, as producers push ahead
with plans to end the country's longest and most costly strike.
(SAFRICA-STRIKE/ (UPDATE 2, PICTURE, TV), moved, by Ed Cropley
and Olivia Kumwenda-Mtambo, 510 words)
+ See also:
- SAFRICA-STRIKE/MIGRANTS (PICTURE), moved, by Ed Stoddard,
900 words