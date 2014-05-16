Editor: Malcolm Davidson +44 20 7542 6958
Global Picture Desk: + 65 6870 3775
Global Graphics Desk: + 65 6870 3595
(All times GMT / ET)
Receive this schedule by email:
mediaexpress.reuters.com
TOP STORIES
After India markets rally, BJP to face key investor tests
MUMBAI - Indian shares surge to record highs while the rupee
strengthens to an 11-month peak against the dollar as the
opposition Bharatiya Janata Party led by Narendra Modi sweeps to
a resounding majority in the world's largest election.
(INDIA-MARKETS/OPEN (UPDATE 3), moved, by Rafael Nam, 800 words)
U.S. tax scandal trips up Credit Suisse's marathon man
ZURICH - If Brady Dougan has cultivated any image in his
seven years at the helm of Credit Suisse, it is that of an
impassive marathon man with a rigorous work ethic, iron
discipline and an imperturbable manner. (CREDITSUISSE/DOUGAN,
PIX, GRAPHICS), expect by 1500 GMT/11 AM ET, by Katharina Bart,
850 words)
French economy minister talks tough on foreign takeovers
PARIS - France is not for sale, Economy Minister Arnaud
Montebourg declares, brushing off criticism from the European
Union that his stance on foreign company takeovers borders on
protectionism. (FRANCE TAKOVERS/ALSTOM, moved, 450 words)
Sweden fights back as Pfizer move on Astra threatens jobs
STOCKHOLM - The Swedish government launches a fightback
against U.S. drugmaker Pfizer's proposed takeover of
AstraZeneca, which has half its roots and more than 5,000 staff
in Sweden, highlighting the risks to jobs and science.
(ASTRAZENECA-PFIZER/SWEDEN (UPDATE 2), expect by 1300 GMT/9 AM
ET, by Sven Nordenstam, 650 words)
MARKETS & INVESTMENT
Shares, peripheral bonds fall on growth worry
LONDON - Global shares fall for a third day, on course for
their longest losing streak in over a month, and yields on some
lower-rated euro zone bonds rise as a gloomier economic picture
in Europe led investors to shed riskier positions.
(MARKETS-GLOBAL/ (WRAPUP 6), moved, by Francesco Canepa, 550
words)
New emerging market fever sows seeds for trouble
LONDON - Emerging markets are becoming the biggest
beneficiary of a renewed rush of yield-hungry capital but almost
indiscriminate buying of the risky asset today is sowing seeds
for a bigger sell-off tomorrow. (INVESTMENT-EMERGING/
(ANALYSIS), expect by 1400 GMT/10 AM ET, by Natsuko Waki, 610
words)
Forex losses lay bare China's lack of hedging expertise
SHANGHAI/HONG KONG - Many major Chinese companies are only
now beginning to get to grips with a problem that offshore
rivals have been managing since the birth of modern
international finance - currency risk. (CHINA-YUAN/HEDGING
(ANALYSIS, GRAPHIC), moved, by Lu Jianxin and Saikat Chatterjee,
800 words)
INSIGHT & EXCLUSIVE
Canada trims Russia sanctions to protect business interests
OTTAWA/TORONTO - Canada broke with the United States and did
not impose sanctions on two key allies of Russian President
Vladimir Putin because the pair had Canadian business interests,
according to sources familiar with the matter.
(UKRAINE-CRISIS/SANCTIONS-CANADA (EXCLUSIVE), moved, by David
Ljunggren and Euan Rocha, 840 words)
Fortune threatened, Ukraine's richest man joins the fray
MARIUPOL/KIEV, Ukraine - In their overalls and hard hats,
the latest additions to the heady mix of security forces in
Ukraine are the first tangible sign the rebel east's richest son
is entering the fray. (UKRAINE-CRISIS/AKHMETOV (INSIGHT,
PICTURE), moved, by Matt Robinson and Richard Balmforth, 1,430
words)
+ See also:
- UKRAINE-CRISIS/SANCTIONS-ARCELORMITTAL (UPDATE 1), moved,
385 words
ECONOMY
U.S. housing starts up sharply; permits highest since 2008
WASHINGTON - U.S. housing starts jump in April and building
permits hit their highest level in nearly six years, offering
hope that the troubled housing market could be stabilizing.
(USA-ECONOMY/HOUSING, moved, 300 words)
Europe's anti-EU protest vote leaves business cold
BRUSSELS - Industry lobbyists fear the rise of protest
parties and anti-EU rebels in European elections threatens to
leave them, and the businesses they represent, out in the cold.
(EU-ELECTION/BUSINESS, moved, by John O'Donnell, 780 words)
Portugal exits bailout poorer and long way from recovery
LISBON - As Portugal's government toasts its exit from an
international bailout that imposed years of austerity on its
citizens, small business owner Alexandra Capelo is in no mood to
join the celebrations. (EUROZONE-PORTUGAL/BAILOUT (PICTURE),
moved, by Axel Bugge and Andrei Khalip, 1,040 words)
Brazil's economic activity slips - central bank
BRASILIA - Economic activity in Brazil dropped slightly in
March on weaker industrial output and retail sales, central bank
data shows, capping a frustrating first quarter for Latin
America's largest economy. (BRAZIL-ECONOMY/ACTIVITY (UPDATE 1),
moved, by Silvio Cascione, 240 words)
Euro zone trade surplus narrows less than expected
BRUSSELS - The euro zone's trade surplus narrows less than
expected year-on-year in March, indicating that net trade is one
of the main drivers of economic growth at the start of the year
for the single currency bloc, data shows.
(EUROZONE-ECONOMY/TRADE, moved, by Martin Santa, 390 words)
COMPANIES
Orange-Bouygues talks revive French telecoms merger debate
PARIS/LONDON - French telecoms market leader Orange is in
talks about a tie-up with Bouygues Telecom, France's economy
minister says after two sources say the discussions could lead
to Orange acquiring its smaller rival. (ORANGE-BOUYGUES/ (UPDATE
2), moved, by Gwénaëlle Barzic and Sophie Sassard, 630 words)
+ See also:
- CARPHONE-VIRGIN MOBILE/ (UPDATE 1), moved, 255 words
China Southern orders 80 Airbus aircraft worth $7.3 bln
BEIJING - China Southern Airlines says it has ordered 80
aircraft from Airbus Group worth at least $7.3 billion.
(CHINASOUTHERN-AIRBUS GROUP/ORDERS, moved, 150 words)
Darden to sell Red Lobster seafood chain for $2.1 bln
Darden Restaurants Inc says it agrees to sell its struggling
Red Lobster seafood chain to Golden Gate Capital for $2.1
billion in cash. (DARDEN-STARBOARD/, moved, 100 words)
GSK case a "warning" to all foreign firms in China: Xinhua
SHANGHAI - Corruption charges against GlaxoSmithKline
executives in China are a warning to other foreign firms and
could do irreparable damage to the British drugmaker's Chinese
operations, the official Xinhua news agency says. (GSK-CHINA/
(UPDATE 1, PICTURE), moved, by Adam Jourdan, 370 words)
Wells Fargo sets up in Aberdeen as part of UK expansion
LONDON - Wells Fargo, the world's biggest bank by market
value, this week opened an office in Aberdeen to tap into oil
industry business on Scotland's east coast as part of its UK
expansion. (BANKING-WELLSFARGO/BRITAIN, moved, by Steve Slater,
460 words)
ABN AMRO hits targets to boost flotation prospects
BRUSSELS - Dutch state-owned bank ABN AMRO hit its key
financial targets in the first quarter, giving a boost to its
plans for a stock market return six years after it was bailed
out in the financial crisis. (ABN AMRO BANK-RESULTS (UPDATE 1),
moved, by Philip Blenkinsop, 500 words)
S.Africa's strike-hit Implats says violence is "devastating"
JOHANNESBURG - Impala Platinum describes as "devastating"
the impact on its employees of a 16-week strike at its main
South African operation in Rustenburg and says it has lost more
than $500 million in revenue. (SAFROCA-STRIKES/IMPLATS (UPDATE
2), moving shortly, by Ed Stoddard, 500 words)