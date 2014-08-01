Editor: Malcolm Davidson +44 20 7542 6958
TOP STORIES
US jobs growth cools, unemployment rate rises to 6.2 percent
WASHINGTON - U.S. jobs growth slows more than expected in
July and an unexpected rise in the unemployment rate points to
some slack in the labour market that could give the Federal
Reserve room to keep interest rates low for a while.
(USA-ECONOMY/ (WRAPUP 2), moved, by Lucia Mutikani, 540 words)
+ See also:
- USA-FED/FISHER-LIFTOFF (UPDATE 1), moved, 475 words
China, Asian factory growth gathers pace; Europe falters
BANGALORE/SYDNEY - Manufacturing activity in China and most
of Asia gathered pace in July as firms responded to burgeoning
new orders by raising output, hinting at a revival in global
trade, although euro zone factories barely managed to chug
along. (GLOBAL-ECONOMY/ (UPDATE 2), moved, by Sumanta Dey and
Wayne Cole, 800 words)
+ See also:
- EUROZONE-ECONOMY/INFLATION-ECRI, moved, 160 words
- CHINA-ECONOMY/PMI (UPDATE 2), moved, 700 words
- PMI-MANUFACTURING/BRITAIN (UPDATE 1), moved, by Tess
Little, 510 words
HSBC and BNP to finance Iliad's T-Mobile bid - sources
PARIS - French telecoms group Iliad has lined up BNP Paribas
and HSBC to finance its surprise bid for T-Mobile US, said
people familiar with the situation, in a move that could have
ripple effects in France. (TMOBILE-ILIAD/BANKS (UPDATE 2),
moved, by Leila Abboud and Arno Schuetze, 960 words)
Russia to introduce consumer tax as economic woes grow
MOSCOW - President Vladimir Putin has decided to introduce a
sales tax on Russian consumers, two sources acquainted with the
issue says, raising the tax burden earlier than expected as
Western sanctions deepen the country's financial woes.
(RUSSIA-ECONOMY/TAX (UPDATE 1), moved, by Darya Korsunskaya, 470
words)
+ See also:
- UKRAINE-CRISIS/POLAND-ECONOMY (UPDATE 2), moved, 500 words
INVESTMENT & INSIGHT
Bricks, not clicks: traditional retail chains fight back
LONDON - The tale of traditional stores bleeding profits in
the face of pressure from online rivals has hit a slight twist,
as the fruits of restructuring and a more pleasurable shopping
experience boost well-known chains.
(MARKETS-EUROPE-STOCKS/OLDECONOMY (GRAPHICS), expect by 1400
GMT/10 ET, by Sudip Kar-Gupta, 700 words)
Tesco's new boss - the outsider on the inside track
LONDON - When Tesco needed a new chief executive to rebuild
the world's third biggest retailer it turned to "Drastic Dave"
Lewis, a turnaround specialist who is probably as close to being
an insider as an outsider can be. (TESCO-CEO/ (INSIGHT), expect
by 1330 GMT/9.30 AM ET, 1,250 words)
For some US firms, influx of migrant children means business
NEW YORK - For a handful of U.S. companies that have
exclusive or longstanding contracts with federal agencies
dealing with illegal immigrants, the recent wave of children
crossing the southern border with Mexico is a business
opportunity. (USA-IMMIGRATION/CONTRACTS (INSIGHT, PICTURE),
moved, by Mica Rosenberg, 1,010 words)
ECONOMY
+ See also:
- UKRAINE-CRISIS/POLAND-ECONOMY (UPDATE 2), moved, 500 words
U.S. says India refusal on WTO deal a wrong signal
NEW DELHI/SYDNEY - U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry tells
Prime Minister Narendra Modi India's refusal to sign a global
trade deal sends wrong signal and urges New Delhi to work to
resolve the row as soon as possible. (INDIA-TRADE/WTO (UPDATE 2,
PICTURE, TV), moved, by David Brunnstrom and Matt Siegel, 870
words)
+ See also:
- INDIA-TRADE/WTO-REASONS, moved, by Tom Miles, 730 words
Argentina holds no positive expectations for debt hearing
BUENOS AIRES - Argentina's Cabinet chief Jorge Capitanich
says the government holds no positive expectations for a court
hearing in New York later in the day that will discuss the South
American country's debt default. (ARGENTINA-DEBT/ (UPDATE 1),
moved, 275 words)
COMPANIES
Europe's investment banks resilient in retreat
LONDON - Europe's investment banks are giving Wall Street a
run for its money despite shrinking their trading arms more
aggressively than U.S. rivals. (BANKS-INVESTMENTBANKING/, moved,
by Steve Slater, 600 words)
P&G profit up 37 pct on cost cuts, higher home care sales
Procter & Gamble Co, the world's largest household products
maker, reports a 37 percent rise in quarterly profit as its cost
cutting efforts paid off and organic sales rose in its home care
business. (PROCTER GAMBLE-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 1), moved, 255 words)
Britain's RBS places restrictions on lending in Russia
LONDON - Part-nationalised British lender Royal Bank of
Scotland says it has placed restrictions on its lending in
Russia following developments in Ukraine and warns a vote for
independence in Scotland would have a material impact on its
business. (RBS-SCOTLAND/(UPDATE 3), moving shortly, by Matt
Scuffham, 450 words)
+ See also:
- SOCIETE GENERALE-RESULTS/, moved, 300 words
ArcelorMittal warns on profit as ore price hits mining
BRUSSELS - ArcelorMittal SA, the world's largest steelmaker,
cut its forecast for earnings this year after lower than
anticipated iron ore prices ate into the profit of its mining
business, sending its shares down some 6 percent.
(ARCELORMITTAL/ (UPDATE 2), moved, by Philip Blenkinsop, 655
words)
Scientific Games to buy rival Bally Tech for $3.27 bln
Scientific Games Corp, which makes slot machines for
casinos, will buy larger rival Bally Technologies Inc for about
$3.27 billion. (ALLYTECHNOLOGIES-OFFER/ (UPDATE 1), moving
shortly, 300 words)
L'Oreal sees improved second half thanks to U.S. rebound
PARIS - French cosmetics maker L'Oreal says it expects
business trends to improve in the second half, mainly thanks to
a rebound in the United States. (LOREAL-OUTLOOK/ (UPDATE 1),
moved, 455 words)
Airline group IAG profit rises on Iberia recovery
MADRID - British Airways owner International Airlines Group
reports a 55 percent rise in second-quarter profit driven by a
recovery at Spanish airline Iberia and signals its confidence in
the carrier with plans to renew its long-haul fleet.
(IAG-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 2), moved, 500 words)
Allianz to stick with old guard as CEO contract ends
FRANKFURT - Allianz is poised to reappoint Michael Diekmann
as chief executive in October, possibly delaying tough strategy
choices to determine whether Europe's largest insurer becomes a
global power or a cash cow. (ALLIANZ-CEO/, moved, by Jonathan
Gould, 950 words)
+ See also:
- AXA-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 2), moved, by Leigh Thomas, 640 words
Areva stock plunges on nuclear sales warning, solar exit
PARIS - Shares of French nuclear group Areva fall as much as
23 percent as it posts a first-half loss, exits the solar
business and cut sales targets in a struggling nuclear industry.
(AREVA-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 2), moved, by Geert De Clercq, 750
words)
Fiat investors vote on Chrysler merger
TURIN, Italy - Fiat shareholders are expected to approve the
Italian carmaker's merger with its U.S. unit Chrysler, a union
aimed at boosting the world's seventh-largest auto group's
appeal with foreign investors and paving the way for a U.S.
share listing. (FIAT-CHRYSLER/MERGER (UPDATE 1), moving shortly,
by Agnieszka Flak, 555 words)
+ See also:
- AUTOS-USSALES/ (UPDATE 3), moved, 395 words
- AUDI-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 1), moved, 280 words