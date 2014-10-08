(Refiles to clarify timing of schedule)
TOP STORIES
Growth worries grip world's stock, oil markets
LONDON - European stock markets fall for a second day,
pushing world share indices back towards their lowest in six
months as concern mounts over global economic growth.
(MARKETS-GLOBAL/ (WRAPUP 5), moved, by Patrick Graham, 660
words)
Lower euro, commodities seen boon for Europe's earnings
PARIS/LONDON - The recent sharp slide in the euro and
commodity prices is set to become a much-needed tailwind for
European companies, eclipsing the region's lack of economic
growth, and could finally put an end to 42 straight months of
earnings downgrades.
GMT/9 AM ET, by Blaise Robinson and Atul Prakash, 750 words)
Prolonged German downturn could prompt stimulus rethink
BERLIN - The last thing the faltering European economy would
appear to need right now is a sudden downturn in Germany,
hitherto the bloc's pillar of strength. But a bout of German
weakness may be precisely what is required to convince Angela
Merkel to loosen the fiscal reins at home and provide Europe
with a dose of stimulus that struggling states like France and
Italy have long been seeking. (GERMANY-ECONOMY/INVESTMENT
(PICTURE, GRAPHIC), moved, by Noah Barkin, 950 words)
Negative interest rates prompt FX reserve shift out of euros
LONDON - Negative euro zone interest rates may be forcing
central banks to rethink how much of their foreign cash hoards
they bank in euros, with a recent drop in euro reserves
potentially the start of large-scale rebalancing that could
drive down the euro exchange rate. (MARKETS-EURO/RESERVES,
moved, by Jamie McGeever, 800 words)
MARKETS
Low inflation support euro zone bonds as QE wait goes on
LONDON - Record low inflation expectations are reinforcing a
two-year-old rally in euro zone bonds as they keep alive bets on
further monetary policy easing, despite European Central Bank
signals it is in no hurry to do more. (MARKETS-BONDS/INFLATION,
moved, by Marius Zaharia, 700 words)
ECONOMY
Latest ECB measures mark new policy phase, says Constancio
FRANKFURT - The European Central Bank is embarking on a new
policy phase with its latest stimulus measures, ECB Vice
President Vitor Constancio says, promising to steer the central
bank's balance sheet "significantly
higher".(ECB-POLICY/CONSTANCIO (UPDATE 1), moved, 560 words)
EU's Moscovici says ready to fine France if necessary
BRUSSELS - France's Pierre Moscovici, the EU
commissioner-designate who will take charge of policing budget
discipline in the euro zone, says he is ready to step up
disciplinary action against Paris for not respecting its
obligations under EU budget rules.
(EU-COMMISSION/MOSCOVICI-DISCIPLINE, moved, by Jan Strupczewski,
485 words)
+ See also:
- FRANCE-ECONOMY/GDP, moved, 140 words
- SPAIN-ECONOMY/INDUSTRIALOUTPUT, moved, 100 words
OECD sees stable growth for big economies, weaker euro zone
PARIS - Most major world economies are continuing to show
stable growth momentum, but within the euro zone Germany and
Italy are losing steam, the OECD says. (OECD-ECONOMY/, moved,
300 words)
+ See also:
- IMF-FINANCIAL/, moved, by Douwe Miedema, 500 words
Protests greet EU leaders at jobs meeting in Italy
MILAN - Hundreds of people protested against Italian Prime
Minister Matteo Renzi's plans to reform hiring-and-firing rules
outside the congress centre where European leaders are due to
meet for a conference on jobs. (EU-SUMMIT/, moved, by James
Mackenzie, 600 words)
+ See also:
- ITALY-POLITICS/, moved, by Francesca Piscioneri and Philip
Pullella, 645 words
EU regulators approve UK nuclear plant project with EDF
BRUSSELS - In a landmark decision, European Union regulators
approve Britain's proposed 16 billion pound ($26 billion)
nuclear power station to be built by French utility EDF.
(EU-BRITAIN/NUCLEAR-EDF (UPDATE 3), expect by 1400 GMT/10 AM ET,
by Foo Yun Chee and Barbara Lewis, 800 words)
World Bank sees impact of Ebola at up to $32.6 bln in Africa
GENEVA - The regional impact of West Africa's Ebola epidemic
could reach $32.6 billion by the end of 2015 if it spreads
significantly beyond the worst-hit countries of Guinea, Liberia
and Sierra Leone, the World Bank says. (HEALTH-EBOLA/WORLDBANK
(UPDATE 1), moving shortly, 250 words)
+ See also:
- HEALTH-EBOLA/LIBERIA-PRESIDENT (TV, PIX, INTERVIEW),
expect by 1400 GMT/10 AM ET, by Daniel Flynn, 700 words
UK house prices rise more rapidly than expected - Halifax
LONDON - British house prices rose more rapidly than
expected on the month in September, although the market looks
likely to moderate heading into next year, a survey from
mortgage lender Halifax shows. (BRITAIN-HOUSEPRICES/HALIFAX
(UPDATE 1), moved, by Andy Bruce, 280 words)
+ See also:
- BRITAIN-ECONOMY/, moved, 300 words
- BRITAIN-EMPLOYMENT/REC, moved, 300 words
Turkey cuts growth estimates, raises inflation forecast
ANKARA - Turkey has slashed its growth estimates and raises
its inflation forecast for 2014 and 2015, Deputy Prime Minister
Ali Babacan says, citing unfavourable conditions in the global
economy. (TURKEY-ECONOMY/ (UPDATE 1), moved, 375 words)
Venezuelans turn to bitcoins to bypass currency controls
CARACAS - Tech-savvy Venezuelans looking to bypass
dysfunctional economic controls are turning to the bitcoin
virtual currency to obtain dollars, make Internet purchases --
and launch a little subversion. (VENEZUELA-BITCOIN/ (FEATURE),
moved, by Girish Gupta, 655 words)
COMPANIES
Swisscom weighs $6 bln Fastweb sale, Vodafone lurks -sources
LONDON - Telecom operator Swisscom is considering a possible
sale of its Italian broadband firm Fastweb, which is worth up to
5 billion euros ($6.3 billion) and has been a target for
Vodafone, sources familiar with the situation say.
(FASTWEB-M&A/VODAFONE GROUP (EXCLUSIVE, UPDATE 1), moved, by
Sophie Sassard, Pamela Barbaglia and Anjuli Davies, 595 words)
Russia's VTB Capital closes in on Roberto Cavalli -sources
LONDON/MOSCOW - VTB Capital, the investment arm of
sanctioned Russian lender VTB Bank, has made a cash payment to
secure a deal to buy most of Italian fashion house Roberto
Cavalli before the end of November, two sources familiar with
the situation say. (CAVALLI-M&A/VTB CAPITAL (UPDATE 1,
EXCLUSIVE), moved, by Pamela Barbaglia and Alexander Winning,
540 words)
Price cuts no quick cure for Tesco's ills
LONDON - Tesco's new boss needs to cut prices to put
Britain's biggest grocer back in the game in its key home
market, though investors should not hold their breath for a
quick reversal of its loss of market share. (TESCO-PRICES/,
expect by 1400 GMT/10 AM ET, by James Davey, 1,455 words)
Air France puts cost of pilots strike at 500 mln euros
PARIS - Air France-KLM has put the total cost of last
month's two-week pilots strike at 500 million euros ($632
million), enough to wipe more than a fifth off the group's
estimated full-year core profit and sending its shares to a
13-month low. (AIR FRANCE-STRIKE/IMPACT (UPDATE 3), moved, by
Matthias Blamont and Andrew Callus, 640 words)
GT Advanced bankruptcy offers warning to Apple suppliers
SAN FRANCISCO/TOKYO - The financial implosion of Apple Inc
supplier GT Advanced Technologies Inc this week offers a
dramatic illustration of how the iPhone maker can put the screws
to suppliers willing to take a short-term risk for future
riches. (APPLE-GT ADVANCED TECH/, moved, by Noel Randewich and
Reiji Murai, 745 words)
U.S. startups challenge agribusiness giants
MAPLE PARK, Ill - Chris Gould's combine cab is loaded like
the cockpit of a fighter jet he used to fly as he harvests
soybeans in northern Illinois, steered by satellites, four video
screens glowing with up to minute updates about his crop and the
work's progress. (USA-FARMING/STARTUPS (PICTURE, GRAPHIC),
moved, by Karl Plume, 1,000 words)