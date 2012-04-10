By Victoria Thieberger
| MELBOURNE, April 10
MELBOURNE, April 10 Australian newspaper company
Fairfax Media Ltd is in exclusive talks to acquire the
publisher of independent news and opinion website Business
Spectator, a source with direct knowledge of the situation said
on Tuesday.
Fairfax and Australian Independent Business Media (AIBM),
which owns Business Spectator, have been in exclusive talks for
a week, said the source, who declined to be identified because
the matter is confidential.
Media reports, which have put the value of a deal around
A$20 million ($21 million), have said that Fairfax was vying
with News Corp's Australian arm News Ltd for
AIBM. Business Spectator had revenues of A$3.6 million in the
last fiscal year, according to reports.
Fairfax, which publishes the Australian Financial Review,
the Sydney Morning Herald and The Age in Melbourne, has said it
is in the hunt for acquisitions.
Business Spectator editor-in-chief Alan Kohler told Reuters
a sale process has been underway for some time, but declined to
comment on whether there were exclusive talks.
"We have had a wide range of interest, some in the business
and some investors. The process is still going on," Kohler said.
Chief Executive of the Australian Financial Review Group,
Brett Clegg, referred to previous comments by Fairfax that it
was seriously looking at Business Spectator, but declined to
comment further.
As well as Business Spectator, AIBM also owns the Eureka
Report personal investment newsletter.
($1 = 0.9697 Australian dollars)
(Editing by Lincoln Feast)