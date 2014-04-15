April 15 Business Connexion Group Ltd :

* Revenue increased by 5,5 pct to R3 067,0 million for the six months ended 28 february 2014

* EBITDA increased by 61,8 pct to R421,8 million for the six months ended 28 february 2014

* Normalised diluted headline earnings EPS of 20,7 cents (2013: 21,3 cents) for the six months ended 28 february 2014

* Reviewed condensed consolidated interim financial information and cautionary announcement

* Normal dividend per share (cents) 20,0 for the six months ended 28 february 2014