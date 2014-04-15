BRIEF-Ingenic Semiconductor receives patent license
* Says it received a patent license (No. ZL 2013 1 0269850.7), for a method of gesture recognition via two points touch, with patent valid for 20 years
April 15 Business Connexion Group Ltd :
* Revenue increased by 5,5 pct to R3 067,0 million for the six months ended 28 february 2014
* EBITDA increased by 61,8 pct to R421,8 million for the six months ended 28 february 2014
* Normalised diluted headline earnings EPS of 20,7 cents (2013: 21,3 cents) for the six months ended 28 february 2014
* Reviewed condensed consolidated interim financial information and cautionary announcement
* Normal dividend per share (cents) 20,0 for the six months ended 28 february 2014 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
April 18 Baidu Inc said on Tuesday it would launch its self-driving car technology for restricted environment in July before gradually introducing fully autonomous driving capabilities on highways and open city roads by 2020.